The Danbury City Council will once again address the leftovers of its wastewater plant when members look at quotes for the removal of sludge from the facility.
Many municipalities have spoken about the increases in costs for hauling waste products over the last two years. They will also be considering allowing employee Fidel Alvarez to take an online training for waste and sludge at a cost to the city of just under $500.
In other business, council will discuss a renewal with the Texas Water Development Board and the city’s contract with the SPCA. Discussions will also focus on requests for the upcoming St. Anthony’s Church Spring Bazaar, including the dates and the possibility of allowing alcoholic beverages in the park. The relaxing of other park ordinances also will be discussed for an unrelated festival scheduled for the first weekend of March.
The city will consider the hiring of David Hawkins as a police officer for the city as well.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today at City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
OYSTER CREEK
Insurance waiting period on agenda
Oyster Creek City Council will discuss whether to change the waiting period for employees’ health benefits from the Texas Municipal League to kick in.
The provider had been waiving the first month of coverage rather than prorating it when an employee’s 90-day waiting period for benefits fell on a day of the month other than the first. They recently changed policies and informed the city it will be billing for the entire first month, regardless of when the benefits begin.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
SWEENY
Strategy session set for safety committee
The members of the Sweeny ISD Safety and Security Committee will go over their intruder detection audit report for the high school when they meet today.
In closed session, they will further discuss the findings and branch into safety and security strategies for the school.
The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Sweeny ISD Administration Building, 1310 N. Elm St.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts.
