ANGLETON
Special workshop set on water project
The Angleton City Council will have a special meeting to discuss priorities and funding through the Texas Water Development Board with the engineering company Freese and Nichols before a March 3 deadline.
The council will also be having an executive session to discuss negotiations on the purchase, exchange or value of property.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. today at the Angleton Council Chambers, 120 S Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Riverwood Ranch community on agenda
The Angleton City Council will discuss the final replat for the Riverwood Ranch master planned community. The final plat is listed as containing about 145 single-family residential lots. The lots occupy just over 35 and a half acres north of Hospital Drive between North Downing Street and Buchta Road.
The city is conducting three public hearings. The first addresses a requested rezoning of 3.35 acres from the Planned Development District to a commercial zoning district on the west side of the Shanks Road extension off CR 220.
The second public will be on a permit request by Seven Souls Tattoo Studio to operate at 117 W. Myrtle St. The third about a special-use permit requested by Why Not Bingo to operate at 1040 S. Velasco St.
The city will consider an agreement with Angleton Better Living Corp. and Burditt Consultants for the design construction of an area that requires minimal development for Freedom Park.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
BRAZORIA
Public hearing on structure
The Brazoria City Council will have a public hearing on a building at 308 W. Tennis St., with the city has deemed substandard. Action on how to address the structure is scheduled to follow the hearing.
In other business, the city will discuss replatting just over a quarter-acre of property known as McGreal’s Addition, which would combine two plats into one. There will also be a discussion of a 90-day extension request for the placement of an RV at 250 E. Pleasant St., whether the city will go out for new bids for waste collection and amending the current fiscal year budget.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
BRAZORIA COUNTY
The commissioners will consider and approve a slew of job position requests made by several departments among a previously contentious job freeze in the county.
Joyce Hudman, Brazoria County Clerk is seeking to hire a Human Resources Director to post and fill a Court Clerk position number 167 while Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Place 1, Jack Brown requests to fill Court Clerk position 127.
Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Place 1 John Vasut, is requesting the clerk positions number 1124, 98 and 1330 be filled.
County Engineer Matt Hanks is asking for a Development Technician position number 837, the Assistant County Engineer position position number 836, the promotion of a current Engineer Department employee into the Development Technician position number 837 and Assistant County Engineer position position number 836.
The public health department, information systems and building maintenance have all also submitted requests for empty positions to be filled.
In other business, the court will consider approving the operation of Eclipse Ambulance Service, LLC within Brazoria County to provide services including transporting patients for Dialysis, Wound Care, Cancer Treatment, Hospice, Hospital Discharges, and Bariatric Services.
They will also consider the approval for professional services for the modification of the San Bernard River dredging permit from DE Corp., of $64,000.00 with 50% split cost share with Port Freeport. This proposal modifies the current permit to address the continued shoaling at the mouth of the river by expanding the dredge template where the river exits into the Gulf of Mexico, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commissioner’s courtroom, 111 E Locust St.
OYSTER CREEK
Bulkhead project up for action
The Oyster Creek Economic Development Corp. will consider on the bulkhead project after consulting with its attorney. Two interrelated projects surrounding a 600-foot bulkhead proposed to go along Oyster Creek Bend from FM 523 have been under discussion in recent months by city council, along with the spraying of reeds in that vicinity.
The meeting is 5 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
RICHWOOD
Infrastructure before council
The Richwood City Council is scheduled to talk a lot about sidewalks and drainage, beginning with the comparison of bids for Richwood’s 2022 Sidewalks and Drainage Contract. This will be followed by a discussion of the first two phases of the Storm Water Master Plan.
Resolutions to amend the fiscal year 2023 Transportation Fund budget for the sidewalk project and complete the drainage project will also come before the council.
Additionally, a third resolution looking to amend the budget to transfer funds for the purchase of vehicles for the police department and an ordinance to amend the guidelines for membership in the Planning and Zoning Commission will both be discussed and considered.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 1800 Brazosport Blvd. N.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Plats a-plenty come before council
The City Council of Surfside Beach will have multiple platting requests come before them, beginning with the replatting of the Bay Breeze Subdivision and the removal of a drainage easement at the request of a power company. Replatting of the 231 and South Winds Bayside subdivisions will also be discussed.
In other business, possible action could result from the recommendation of John Mercer, the city engineer, in awarding a construction constract for the Surfside Shores pavement project. The Beach Advisory Committee also has submitted a proposed update for the Beach and Dune Plan.
The council will discuss the creation of an EMS supervisor position and a flood insurance policy for the city.
The meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
WEST COLUMBIA
C-BISD set to hire construction manager
The Columbia-Brazoria ISD Board of Trustees is expected to move ahead with construction plans for the $79 million bond project by hiring of a construction manager at risk to oversee the project and guarantee a maximum price.
Appointing the Brazoria County Chief Appraiser to represent C-BISD in a petition protesting a study of school district property values also is up for approval.
Other business includes the district renewing its property and liability insurance, approving its instructional calendar, considering the purchase of property and holding a closed, executive session with regards to the personnel employment matters, which includes discussion of a new athletic director and head football coach.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at the C-BISD Administration Building, 520 S. 16th St.
WEST COLUMBIA
Plats come before council
Multiple plots of land are coming before the West Columbia City Council for platting or replatting, starting with the final plats being considered on an Austin Street property owned by Willie Johnson and a property owned by Ronald Rivera at the East Brazos Avenue and South 12th Street.
Replatting will be considered for Willow Farms on Ellis Lane. The subdivision was proposed as 11 homes built at a size of 1,000 square feet apiece. A Chapter 380 Agreement wiith Waterstone Development was approved in 2021.
Other business will include a public hearing on ordinance violations for junked vehicles, overgrown weeds, rubbish and unsafe conditions for properties located at 524 Austin St. and 418 Bowie St. There will also be discussions of an increase in the cost of solid waste fuel for Waste Connections, a 9 percent tax credit for West Columbia Manor Apartments and a supplement of a waste disposal agreement with VCUD.
Action is expected to be taken for applications towards a 2023 Homeland Security Grant for fencing at the Public Works Warehouse and for a solar pole camera system under the Criminal Justice Program.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. today at City Hall, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
