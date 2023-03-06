FREEPORT
Agenda items return for a second look
The Freeport City Council will be taking another look at some items that they took at look at in their previous meeting. Included is a second reading of the Economic Development Corporation’s resolution which would offer tax abatements for the establishment of a Taco Bell restaurant in the city and a look at authorizing bids for the Bryan Beach road after council elected to pave the final 800 feet of the street to the dunes if it could be done for under $50,000. Also, they'll discuss a decision on whether to approve the closing of roads for the annual Easter egg hunt, having wanted to make sure Barcadia would still be hosting the event.
In other business, the council will be canvasing the returns of the special election that was held on February 25 and will require a runoff on April 1. They will also be considering an amendment to the city’s overtime and comp time personnel policy.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. tonight in the Municipal Courtroom of the Police Department Building, N 430 Brazoswood Boulevard.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to discuss no parking zones for commercial vehicles
Council will hear a first reading for an ordinance to prohibit commercial vehicles from parking in public parking lots.
The danger of vehicles such as tanker trucks parked near residential areas makes the ordinance necessary, Mayor Gerald Roznovsky said.
The ordinance will include a list of specific vehicles prohibited from being in the public parking lots.
In other business, the parks department is asking council to approve a 60-month lease agreement with EZ GO, a golf cart business and PNC Equipment Finance which leases commercial equipment to the city in an amount not to exceed $561, 927.
Updates on the Oyster Creek Drive and Sycamore Street road closures are also on the agenda to be discussed.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers, 25 Oak Drive.
QUINTANA
Demolition permit applications go before council
The Quintana City Council will be discussing a demolition permit application and required checklist for Freeport LNG to demolish residential buildings in a special meeting. The properties were purchased some time ago by the company and some former residences had been used for firefighter training.
The meeting will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Hall, 814 Lamar.
SWEENY
Superintendent review to be finished
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will be finishing their review of Superintendent Daniel Fuller’s job performance after previously discussing it in executive session during their February 22 meeting. Fuller is still in his first full year on the job, having officially started on April 1, 2022.
In other business, there will be further discussion of Sweeny’s proposed Teachworthy program to on-board students and paraprofessionals into teaching roles with a possible partnership with Indiana Wesleyan University. There will also be discussion of hiring contractual personnel and the approval of a contingent fee with Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott for the collection of delinquent government receivables owed to the district.
Consideration will also be made for appealing the Brazoria County Appraisal District’s value study of the district.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building Boardroom, 1310 N Elm Street.
