Pushing its regular meeting back until Tuesday so it an canvass the results of the runoff election, Freeport City Council is expected to verify the winner of the Ward D seat.
Winston Rossow, who won Saturday's runoff over Karla Clark with 60.1 percent of the vote, will be sworn in immediately after being sworn in to part in another closed session addressing Port Freeport condemnation of properties in the East End. The council also met in executive session last Monday without taking action.
Other business includes Fire Chief Chris Motley bringing the Brazoria County Emergency Management Plan before the council for possible adoption. An amendment to the rules and procedures for the council agenda will also be brought before the council, as well as a street lighting plan for the current year.
There will also be the consideration of a contract for phone system upgrades that would affect all of Freeport’s city departments and the purchase of new vehicles specifically for the Building Department. Assistant City Manager Lance Petty will be bringing a contract before the council regarding the T-Dock Road and levee improvements.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Courtroom of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazoswood Blvd.
LAKE JACKSON
City will consider second proposal for Woodshore access
In September, DHK Developers addressed safety concerns by the city regarding the request for a curb cut in front of Woodshore Development and Kroger on Oyster Creek Drive. Council members consented to the project but placed contingencies on the table.
The developer is asking for the curb cut after the company failed to create a second entry for EMS or fire trucks to enter the subdivision in its initial plans.
Developer Doug Konopka agreed at the September meeting to have a traffic study completed in the area. A proposal for a second access point is set for Monday night's meeting.
In other business, the council is set to reject the current bids for the animal control facility and proceed with hiring a general construction manager to help determine whether the cost of construction can be lowered. The most receintly submitted bids are about $3 million over the allocated budget for the project.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Alice Rodgers Council Chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.