ANGLETON
Edwards extension on agenda
Angleton ISD trustees will consider whether to extend Superintendent Phil Edwards' contract during their next meeting. The decision will follow the board conducting his annual review.
Edwards has served as superintendent since July 2018.
In other business, the board will consider a grant proposal for bullet-resistant shields and consider the 2023-24 academic calendar.
The meeting will begin in closed session at 5 p.m. in the district administration building, 1900 N. Downing Road in Angleton.
CLUTE
BISD plans budget workshop
Brazosport ISD trustees will have a budget workshop after finishing its regular meeting today.
During the regular session, trustees will discuss a class-size exception for one of its Freeport Elementary School classes, which has been exceeding the required 22-to-1 teacher-to-student ratio. The administration recommends the exception for the second-grade bilingual classroom be approved.
In other business, the board will have a public hearing on its academic performance report, take up the proposed 2023-24 academic calendar and hear legislative priorities recommended by the administration.
A proposed extension of Superintendent Danny Massey's contract is scheduled for after the workshop session after the board conducts his mid-year review in closed session.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at the district administration building, 301 W. Brazoswood Blvd.
FREEPORT
EDC project comes before council
The Freeport City Council will hear about a proposed economic development agreement from Freeport EDC Director Robert Johnson. The project in question could be Project Bluebird, for which council voted to transfer property to the EDC in order to secure a business in downtown Freeport. It has been reported a third Dollar General store for the city is the business being considered.
In other business, the council will discuss the city’s ethics policy, which must be reaffirmed on an annual basis. Other items on the agenda include an amendment to the city’s policy for take-home vehicles, possible action for asphalt paving on FM 1495 at the beach entry and discussion regarding a new recreation center.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Courtroom of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N Brazosport Blvd.
FREEPORT
Reports focus of Senior Citizens Commission agenda
The Freeport Senior Citizens Commission has reports from multiple sub-committees set for its President’s Day meeting, including those for advertising, bingo, food, trips, arts and crafts and special programs, plus Game Day and the updating of phone lists.
The meeting is at noon today at the Velasco Community House, 110 Skinner St.
JONES CREEK
Highway 36 business permit to be discussed
A commercial permit application will come before the Jones Creek Board of Alderman with regards to a new business which is described as being on property at Highway 36 and Smith Street. There is no action item listed on the agenda for the permit, so it will be seen if it moves forward.
The council will also discuss the cancellation of the general election May 6 due to only the incumbents filing paperwork for their current seats without opposition. In old business, action will be considered on drainage improvement projects. There will also be discussion regarding the Stephen F. Austin school driveways being asphalted and having other improvements.
The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
LAKE JACKSON
Council to consider major expenditures
Lake Jackson City Council will consider multiple six-figure allocations when it meets at 6 pm. Tuesday.
Among the possible expenditures are $131,000 to renovate restrooms at City Hall, $80,000 for a new roof overlay at the fire/EMS station, $188,000 to purchase a new ambulance cab/chassis with patient compartment remount , $252,000 to purchase of a new ambulance through the Houston-Galveston Area Council and $273,000 for street panel repairs.
Council also will consider a request from Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux to add Special Weapons and Tactics team essential equipment to the FY 22-23 Capital Improvement Plan.
The meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
SWEENY
Plats lead off meeting
The city will follow a presentation on the city’s first quarter budget information with two agenda items calling for replats on land. The first would combine lots at 605 N. Main St. into one property. The second would look to reconfigure three lots at 604 E. Sixth St. into two. The owner previously applied for and received a variance to allow a mobile home on the property to remain on site following the replat.
Other items on the agenda include a request for a temporary occupancy of an RV at 1104 N. Main St. during construction, an update from the Parks and Recreation Board regarding the purchase of equipment for the city’s playgrounds, the possible renewal of a 20-year lease agreement with the Union Pacific Railroad for rights-of-way within the city, specifically south of Chick Anderson Park, which include portions of Pecan and Peach Streets, and an executive session viewing of applications for a vacancy on the Sweeny Economic Development Corp. Board.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
