An application for a specific use permit that would allow a new game room to operate at 2214 FM 523 will be discussed at tonight’s council meeting, Mayor Justin Mills said.
The request follows changes in the city’s game room ordinance after about 127 eight-liner gaming machines were seized last April. An investigation found the two game rooms were making illegal payouts, authorities said.
“If I had my rathers, there’s not one going out, but I don’t even have a vote in the situation,” Mills said. “But everyone gets fair due process in my building and will get to be heard out and that’ll go to vote whether we’re gonna proceed with it or not.”
Mills believes most of the council agrees with him, but there’s no telling what the outcome will be, he said. The shoot out in his backyard was enough for him, he said.
In other business, council will discuss hiring Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott Law Firm to handle its overdue tax collections.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today at Oyster Creek City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
DANBURY
City needs to clear waste plant clarifiers
City Council will consider bids for utility projects, including a desperately needed cleaning of the wastewater plant’s clarifiers.
Clarifiers churn the cleaner water to the top of the system for distribution to residents. However, the system’s clarifiers are thicker than they should be, Mayor Sue Powell said.
The only bid for the work came in at $24,000, and council will need to decide whether to seek more bids or award the contract at that price.
Council also will discuss applying for hazard mitigation grants, which would have to be submitted by Jan. 27. Updates and repairs for the wastewater treatment plant would be the top priority of the request, Powell said. The city has made similar requests in the past without approval, but the city can’t afford the improvements without grant assistance, she said.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. today at Danbury City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
