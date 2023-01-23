ANGLETON
Veterans Day Parade permission on agenda
The Angleton City Council is expected to approve allowing the Brazoria County Veteran Association to present the 25th annual Veterans Day Parade this year, marking the return of the parade to Angleton as it rotates among cities each year.
In other business, there will be possible action on two grant projects, one through the Texas Department of Transportation to create a multimodal pathway — meaning it would have various uses — and another to put nearly $194,000 toward upgrading police consoles. Another $248,000 would be supplied by the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
This is followed by possible action on a proposed concept plan for the Whispering Oaks subdivision. The 49 lots on 28 acres are located north of Western Avenue and east of Heritage Oaks Drive. Discussion on an ordinance to collect fees on delinquent utility bills will be entertained, with the firm of Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott seeking a new contract to pursue collections on delinquent utility bills, property taxes and court fines.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at in council chambers at City Hall, 120 S. Chenango St.
CLUTE
Public hearing on stimulus funds set
Brazosport ISD will have a public hearing to discuss the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds for the district when it has its regular meeting tonight.
These money was part of federal stimulus funding districts can use to help address areas of concerns in the district. An open hearing will take place so residents and officials can bring up issues they feel are important for the district’s use of these funds.
The agenda also includes discussion to approve funding for line items over $50,000, which include $366,703 for the weight room floor and equipment for the Brazosport High School field house and $189,620 for a chiller and cooling tower replacement for Stephen F. Austin Elementary.
The board is also considering accepting a $1.1 million bid from DAC Inc. to take care of an access control system expansion and planned upgrades for the district. Staff recommends the bid be accepted, according to the meeting agenda.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at the district Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
DANBURY
Special meeting set for Tuesday
Several items on Thursday's agenda will be rediscussed in a special meeting of the Danbury City Council, along with some new ones.
Among the reasons for the special meeting is the city’s application for mitigation grant funds, which must be submitted by Jan. 27 to the county. The city is expected to request funding for maintenance and improvements to its wastewater treatment plant.
Other items \include the appointment of a new police officer, a payment agreement for electricity used by the baseball and softball teams, as well as quotes for lights in the field.
The meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Danbury City Hall, 6102 Fifth St.
DANBURY
Board will discuss legal policies, set election date
Danbury ISD board members will review the current policies for their safety program and risk management. The review will include a discussion on staff and student responsibilities and what students or parents should do if they have complaints. It will also cover student disciplinary policies.
Also on the agenda is a discussion on the upcoming May 6 election with resolutions to elect board members by position and to permit in-person early voting.
In other business, the board will consider the approval of a lease agreement between the district and the Tri-Bayou Little League Association.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. today in the Danbury Elementary School Library, 2530 CR 280.
JONES CREEK
Election business to be discussed
The Jones Creek Board of Aldermen will meet in special session and considering ordinances for partnering with the county in the May 6 general election. Three seats on the board will be coming up for election this time around.
There will also be finalization of the discussions regarding what to apply to Brazoria County for when it comes to about $40 million in mitigation grant funds that are up for application by cities too small to be directly awarded the funds. A sidewalk improvement grant will also be discussed, with action likely taken.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Village Hall, 7207 Stephen F. Austin Road.
FREEPORT
Land swap talk in executive session
A long-gestating proposed land swap deal between the city of Freeport and Brazosport ISD will be under discussion again in closed session during tonight's City Council meeting.
The previously disclosed terms proposed to exchange the Brazosport High School baseball and softball fields the city leases to the district for the old O.A. Fleming Elementary School building and surrounding land. There will also be discussion about possible litigation and an economic development project.
Other business includes consideration of an amendment to the city’s agreement with Brazoria Country to receive funds from federal government through an entitlement grant issued under the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974.
Council also is expected to approve a joint election agreement with the county for the May 6 general election.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today at the Municipal Courtroom of the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Boulevard.
FREEPORT
Final recommendations to be made
The Charter Review Commission for Freeport has been working in the last year to recommend changes to update the city’s laws for the purpose of bringing it in line with current state and federal laws and update language. The final recommendations for these changes will be decided upon for presentation to the City Council, which will decide whether any make it on the May 6 ballot.
The commission meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of City Hall, 200 W. Second St.
FREEPORT
Special meeting for downtown zoning
The Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission is meeting to discuss proposed changes to the city’s ordinances which would affect downtown zoning.
The commission will be workshopping with the Freeport Economic Development Corp. and the Historic Main Street Board to discuss zoning issues and sign regulation in the downtown area. Previous items that had been tabled by the board surrounded questions of allowing the first floor of downtown buildings to be converted into apartment-type housing. The commission previously recommended homeowners be allowed to repair their downtown residences in the event of a fire or natural disaster after that action had been barred due to prior ordinance changes, which was then approved by the City Council.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Thursday on the third floor of City Hall, 200 W Second St.
OYSTER CREEK
Bulkhead project under closed session
The Oyster Creek Economic Development Corp. will be discussing, with possible action to follow, a bulkhead project which would follow Oyster Creek Bend along FM 523 for 600 feet. The city previously stalled the project when there were questions about how it would be funded.
The corporation meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 3210 FM 523.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.