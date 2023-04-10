ANGLETON
Slew of plat approvals on agenda
Several items on the regular agenda for the next Angleton City Council meeting concern upcoming plat approvals for subdivisions, including the approval of a preliminary plat of Ashland Section 2. This might mean good news for the project as the contract agreement between the city and developers was still under review at the last regular meeting.
Council will also discuss approval for a preliminary plat for Austin Colony Section 1A and a final plat for Riverwood Ranch Section 3.
A project concept for the Mulberry Fields subdivision, which includes about 13 acres north of West Mulberry Street, will be presented at the meeting as well.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers, 120 S. Chenango St.
ANGLETON
Commissioners to have public hearing on road signage
Brazoria County Commissioners' Court will have a public hearing about regulatory signs for the Road and Bridge Department for Precincts 2 and 3 before commencing with its regular meeting.
After the hearing, a discussion is scheduled to determine which route of repairs will be taken for Forest Loop and River Road in the Brazos Bend Subdivision.
The residents have requested renovations to the roads and a survey was sent to see if they’d like asphalt or low-maintenance county road standard.
At the last meeting, the court approved taking over the repairs, which would have cost residents $13,000.
Also on the agenda are several more hiring requests from the Human Resources department. The court has been approving posting fillings after instituting a hiring freeze last fall. Five more positions are being requested, including from Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Fire Marshal, Deputy, Librarian and a position regrade for an engineer.
The meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Brazoria County Courthouse, 111 E. Locust St.
BRAZORIA
Hearing set on substandard home
City Council will have a public hearing to discuss the possible demolition of a home on 308 W. Tennis St. that has been deemed substandard. Following the hearing, council could take action on the property.
The regular meeting will take place afterwards with the approval of a seventh payment in the amount of $50,810.94 to be approved for Matula & Matula Construction for the city’s trunk sewer line replacement.
The construction company began work on the project Sept. 19 with an approved budget of $1.75 million. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the work done on the line by a previous contractor, who went bankrupt.
Although Mayor Phillip Ray said during a November meeting he thought the work might be complete by the end of last year, it has continued to be delayed.
The payments, based on a percentage of completion, should put them near the end of the project.
The meeting will be a 6 p.m. Tuesday in Brazoria City Hall, 201 S. Main St.
FREEPORT
Port Freeport litigation results in another special meeting
For the second time in the past month, litigation regarding the potential condemnation of the East End and the use of eminent domain by Port Freeport will be the subject of a special meeting. The council will be meeting in closed session with any action to be taken in open session to follow.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. today in the Municipal Courtroom of the Freeport Police Department Building, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
FREEPORT
Pending litigation part of executive session
The Freeport Economic Development Corp. will have a closed session as part of its meeting that will include staff performance evaluations, discussion of Project Roy and discussion about Project Bluebird, which has been disclosed to be an effort to bring a third Dollar General to the city's downtown. Pending litigation will close out the session, part of which will likely revolve around a suit filed against the EDC — among other parties — surrounding the Lucy Goose Market downtown.
Other discussion will include sponsorship of the Cinco de Mayo festivities and the Fishin’ Fiesta. Property cleanup and lease agreements with the city of Freeport are also on the agenda.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Courtroom of the Freeport Police Department Building, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
RICHWOOD
Council will consider budget amendment for electrical work
The electrical panel at Lift Station No. 4 is in need of repair, and Richwood City Council will consider amending the Utility Capital Improvements budget not to exceed $50,000 to address the issue.
Council will also consider an amendment to the Planning and Zoning Commisson membership and vacancy guidelines.
The meeting is 6 p.m. today at Richwood City Hall, 1800 N. Brazosport Blvd.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Water and sewer rates could be adjusted
The Surfside Beach City Council will be following up discussion from its prior meeting regarding likely rate hikes for water and sewer services in the face of increasing costs.
Other items on the agenda include possible adoption of the Manual of Rules and Procedures for the police department, ending the current assignment of council liaison to the police department and appointing a new member to the Beach Advisory Committee.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive.
SWEENY
Property purchases possible
The Sweeny ISD Board of Trustees will have a closed session early in its next meeting to discuss the potential purchase of properties at 500 Crosson Court and 602 Orange St. in Sweeny. If the board decides to move forward with the purchases, it would act during the open meeting and delegate authority Superintendent Daniel Fuller to buy the sites.
Another decision that would delegate power to Fuller is a proposal which would delegate hiring authority to the superintendent.
Other topics of discussion will be summer school programs, the Business Professionals of America National State Competition, continuing education credits through the Texas Association of School Boards and a presentation by City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi on the city’s sidewalk plans.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Sweeny ISD Administration Boardroom, 1310 N. Elm St.
SWEENY
Water softeners spark special meeting
After an outside consultation showed an issue with the city's water softeners was exacerbating water issues, including its discoloration, Sweeny City Council called a special meeting to address the issue and find funding to cover the cost of repairs.
The agenda calls on the council to discuss and act on a quote from Water Equipment and Treatment Services for the repairs.
The meeting is at 4 p.m. today at City Hall, 102 W. Ashley Wilson Road.
WEST COLUMBIA
City will have two public hearings
West Columbia City Council will have a hearing to discuss approving a mixed beverage restaurant permit for Republic BBQ on 226 E. Brazos Ave. followed by a hearing to discuss the city’s application for the Texas Department of Transportation's Alternatives Projects grant.
On the regular agenda, council will consider a contract with Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins and Mott to serve as contractors to assist with delinquent residential tax accounts.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. today in council chambers, 512 E. Brazos St.
