Jenipher Hernandez and Jonathan Josue Figueroa Vijil, Feb. 14.
Lincoln Olade and Aderonke Teniola, Feb. 14.
Noe Juarez Rangel R and Virginia Guadalupe Lopez Ruiz, Feb. 14.
Nicholas Allen Stephenson and Yasmin Sadat Moussavi, Feb. 14.
Irene Marie Gutelius and William Boyd Shell, Feb. 14.
Nathan Anthony Andrews and Hailey Rebecca Hammond, Feb. 14.
Kimberly Pauline Hadnot and Jacoby Dewayne Johnson, Feb. 14.
Jacob Malveaux Gregory Jr. and Paris Jadae Palmer, Feb. 16.
Victoria Thomas and Dwayne Daryl Moultrie, Feb. 16.
Kristina Michelle Diaz and Alfredo Macias, Feb. 17.
Dori Lynn Alvarez and Francisco Gomez, Feb. 17.
Joana Vanesa Portier Bravo and Zarate Florentino Tobon, Feb. 17.
Selvereo Medina and Mildres Liliana Garcia Cordon, Feb.17.
Farren Renee Friedell and Craig Trent Donaldson, Feb. 18.
Matthew Daryl Robbins and Myranda Nicole Flores, Feb. 18.
Zachery Colton Glaze and Abigayle Leighann Arias, Feb. 18.
Kathleen Michelle Coleman and Stephen Ray Neighbours, Feb. 18.
Cristian Giovani Palma and Erika Y Salinas Garcia, Feb. 18.
Medina Nelson Yovanny De La Cruz and Erika Lanell Patrick, Feb. 18.
Monica Davila and Juan A Hernandez Delgado, Feb. 18.
Hunter Lee Hodge and Mary Chauvin Dubois, Feb. 18.
Samuel Garrett Townsend and Deanna Gayle Lara, Feb. 20.
Matthew Pat Lin and Danielle Nicole Duffett, Feb. 20.
Michael Logan Tyler and Michaela Elizabeth Bass, Feb. 20.
Tina Marie Frakey and Ricky Lee Davis, Feb. 20.
Jorge Aristides Romero and Erica Luz Valencia Chimal, Feb. 21.
Lesley Perez and Andres Rodriguez, Feb. 21.
Hung Manh Nguyen and Tram Le Thi Quynh Pham, Feb. 21.
Mikyala Noel Brock and Juan Francisco Aguilar Rodriguez, Feb. 21.
Saul Salinas Jr. and Jessalyn Kathleen Duwe, Feb. 22.
Heather Delynn Spivey and Christopher Allan Spivey, Feb. 22.
Rebecca Trine Richards and Christopher Marcus Gregory Townsend, Feb. 22.
Stephanie Elise Anne Donceras Alvaro and Leonardo Pabillon Arne Darvin, Feb. 23.
Timothy Leigh Pruitt and Terra Lynnette Wakeland, Feb. 23.
Cherie April Rutkowske and Richard Wiley Yoes, Feb. 25
Arianna Nevaeh Buentello, Feb. 9.
Jose Miguel Sanchez Jr., Feb. 11.
Khalil Michael Olivo, Feb. 12.
Aurora Faye Doddroe, Feb. 14.
Nathan Jovani Mendez, Feb. 14.
Asani Truitt Morrison, Feb. 15.
Kayson Wayne Strother, Feb. 15.
Haylee Michelle McDonald, Feb. 16.
John Oscar Gutierrez, Feb. 16.
Rowan Everleigh Corbin, Feb. 16.
Denise Ja’Shay Naviah King, Feb. 17.
Danielle Grace Wonders, Feb. 17.
Walker Dutton Langhorst, Feb. 17.
Bethany Marie Langhorst, Feb. 17.
Raziel Arelias Granlee, Feb. 18.
Oswaldo Daniel Guajardo Lopez, Feb. 21.
Henry Joseph Arceneaux, Feb. 21.
Emma Grace Noulis, Feb. 21.
Caleb Jax De Los Santos, Feb. 22.
Ilee Ryelle Breaux, Feb. 22.
Araseli Milan Balcazar, Feb. 23.
Jayce Anthony Wilcox, Feb. 23.
Luna May Johns, Feb. 23
Sofia Isabella Hernandez Garza, Feb. 24.
Luna Isabella Del Rio, Feb. 24.
