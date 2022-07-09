ALVIN
Schwan’s Home Service Truck, 3725 FM 2403, May 10, routine, 100.
Macho Nacho Weenie, 13619 Matthew, May 11, permit final, 99.
Pronto Mini Market, 18845 CR 143, May 11, permit final, 100.
Schwan’s Home Service Truck, 3725 FM 2403, May 11, permit final, 100.
US Subway Inc., 6735 Highway 35, May 17, routine, 97.
Subway, 8150A FM 2917, May 25, routine, 91.
Lion King JR, 8150 FM 2917, May 27, routine, 96.
ANGLETON
Sno Crush & More, 200042 FM 523, May 11, routine, 100.
Serenity Light Recovery, 1820 CR 36, May 27, routine, 99.
BONNEY
Mammoet Café, 20525 FM 521, May 26, routine, 100.
BRAZORIA
Burnt Biscuit, 511 S. Brooks St., May 3, routine, 100.
All-American Hot Dog’s, 113 W. Smith St., May 10, routine, 100.
DAMON
Dollar General #6636, 23421 Highway 36, May 19, routine, 100.
FREEPORT
Cpt. Mark’s Bastrop Marina, 4515 Trammel, May 19, routine, 99.
Michelle’s Cajun Shack, 1833 Acacia Circle, May 11, routine, 100.
IOWA COLONY
Checkout Food Store #48, 3262 Meridiana Parkway, May 4, routine, 91.
LIVERPOOL
Dollar General Store # 20020, 111 Liverpool Spur, May 4, routine, 100.
Wee Mart, 2802 FM 2917, May 19, routine, 92.
MANVEL
Circle K # 2703594, 11642 Magnolia Parkway, May 4, routine, 100.
Shipley Donuts, 10447 Bailey Avenue, May 12, permit final, 100.
OYSTER CREEK
Naynay’s Place, 2225 FM 523, May 20, routine, 99.
PEARLAND
Arabella Mediterranean Cuisine, 10228 Broadway Suite 124, May 4, routine, 79.
The Halal Guys, 10621 Broadway Suite 109, May 4, routine, 100.
Skeet’s Bar B Q, 10228 Broadway Street, May 9, routine, 98.
Cinemark, 3311 Silverlake Village Dr, May 13, routine, 99.
American Hot Dog, 2212 Willow Blvd, May 16, permit final, 99.
Taqueria Panchito’s #3, 18810 Tree Top Lane, May 16, permit final, 100.
RICHWOOD
Snow Tiger Snowballs, 33211 Amberjack Drive, May 11, permit final, 100.
ROSHARON
Fastrac, 10165 FM 521, May 2, routine, 88.
Pizza Hut, 3244 Meridiana Parkway Suite 900, May 10, permit final, 99.
Quick Mart #3, 16203 FM 521, May 11, routine, 92.
Dilly’s Seafood & Burgers, 3244 Meridiana Parkway Suite 200, May 13, routine, 93.
JP McNastys, 1726 Oleander, May 13, routine, 100.
Waterstone Ranch, 14614 CR 820, May 13, routine, 88.
Toadally Sno, 13616 Sorghan Drive, May 16, permit final, 99.
Centercourt Pizza & Brew, 3331 Meridiana Pkwy Ste. 900, May 23, permit final, 100.
Cassie’s Kitchen, 410 County Road Street, May 18, permit final, 99.
Fooda Inc., 14910 Airline Road, May 25, routine, 100.
Rosharon Food Mart, 4230 FM 1462, May 25, routine, 100.
SWEENY
Sweeny Stop, 19345 Highway 35, May 5, routine, 93.
Kids Campus Child Care, 1215 Old Main, May 6, routine, 98.
Bay Area Council Boy Scouts of America, 3249 FM 1459, May 13, routine, 100.
White Apron Catering, 19953 Highway 35, May 13, routine, 100.
Dollar General #6636, 203 Ashley Wilson Road, May 20, routine, 100.
WEST COLUMBIA
421 Coffeehouse & Bistro, 421 17th Street, May 11, routine, 99.
D&S Donuts, 726 West Brazos, May 11, routine, 99.
Walgreens #12052, 100 East Brazos Avenue, May 11, routine, 100.
Tacos and More 2, 425 South 17th Street, May 6, permit final, 100.
Tati’s Pollos, 300 South 17th Street, May 19, routine, 85.
Margarita Jones, 400 East Brazos, May 23, routine, 99.
Tampico’s Kitchen, 108 South Columbia Drive, May 23, routine, 98.
Black’s Fairy Meadery LLC, 325 East Brazos, May 31, routine, 100.
