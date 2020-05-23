The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Shawn Lowell Thorn, 29, murder.
Melvin William Montgomery, 40, murder.
Tyler Elijah Gray, 17, counts one, two, three and four, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Mlynn Grace Camacho, 18, counts one, two, three and four, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Clarence Theron O’Bryant, 18, counts one, two, three and four, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Christopher James Greene, 22, counts one, two, three and four, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Priscilla Anne Higgins, 17, counts one, two, three and four, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Kenneth Wayne Lunford, Jr., 25, aggravated robbery-enhanced.
Scott Coe, 42, attempted escape.
Nevada Lewis Montemayor, 20, aggravated assault.
Lorenzo Hisquierdo, 43, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Alfredo Camargo, 46, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Skyler Rodriguez, 19, aggravated assault.
Louis Paul Kadlecek, 37, theft-habitual.
Tristin Childress, 18, theft.
Laron Anthony Williams, 38, injury to a child.
Laron Anthony Williams, 38, burglary of habitation.
Raul Anthony Dominguez, 37, theft — aggregated.
Arne Ray Renfro, 54, aggravated kidnapping.
Arne Ray Renfro, 54, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Victor Manuel Cruz, 48, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Nen Ly Nguyen, 46, evading arrest.
Danyell Eyvonne Scott, 32, aggravated assault.
Christian Irvin Lee Smith, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Dhanesh Kumar Soodeen, 29, tampering with physical evidence.
Denise Marie Thebeault, 58, possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Shannon Lee Velazquez, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Kyle Emily Marie Woods, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Shaun Michael Weekley, 28, counts one, two and three, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode-enhanced.
Matthew Rene Aguirre, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
April Tiffany Breazeale, 40, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Fredrick Paul Campbell, 59, possession of a controlled substance.
Dominic Santos Castillo, 20, criminal mischief.
Michael Anthony Moreno, 24, criminal mischief.
Jose Armando Garcia, 24, criminal mischief.
David Jerome Vasquez, 27, criminal mischief.
Jacob Joseph Hernandez, 19, criminal mischief.
Raymond Andrew Deleon, 21, criminal mischief.
Jessie Cortez, evading arrest-habitual.
Jesse James Dowell, Jr., 47, assault family violence choking.
Juan Marcelino Elizarraras, 37, driving while intoxicated with child passenger-enhanced.
Susan Kathleen Estes, 52, counts one and two, theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode.
Diana Acosta, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Antonio Castaneda, 39, burglary of a building-enhanced.
Marcus Diondrick Craft, 45, driving while intoxicated third or more-enhanced.
Christopher Delarosa, 18, aggravated assault.
Christopher Delarosa, 18, aggravated assault.
Christopher Delarosa, 18, count one, aggravated assault; count two, assault of pregnant person; criminal episode.
Matthew Denton, 23, burglary of building-enhanced.
Anthony Lee Duke, 46, aggravated assault.
Craig David Eckler, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Craig David Eckler, 34, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Arnold Fogle, III, 50, assault family violence-choking.
Justin Forson, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle-enhanced.
Justin Forson, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Toronto Lajuan Frazier, 54, credit or debit card abuse.
Andrew Geddes, 25, retaliation-enhanced.
Bruce Boyd Germany, 46, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Christopher Scott Holt, 41, evading arrest-enhanced.
Bobby Joseph, 44, aggravated assault.
Alicia Rae Lewis, 42, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Ralph Maldonado, 44, theft committed in disaster or evacuated area.
Salvador Maldonado, 35, theft committed in disaster or evacuated area.
Gustavus Malone, 26, assault family violence-choking.
Luis Mario Martinez, Jr., 42, aggravated assault.
Roxanna Angel Martinez, 17, aggravated assault.
Cameron McIver, 23, evading arrest.
Jacob Austin Molbert, 29, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Mike Angelo Morales, 17, evading arrest.
Dashounda Morgan, 34, aggravated assault-enhanced.
Faith Marie Palacios, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Perez, 28, evading arrest.
Lillie Mae Ray, 52, prohibited substance in a correctional facility-enhanced.
Christopher Rodgers, 46, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Michael Patricio Saldivar, Jr., 18, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Brianna Marie Simon, 28, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Brianna Marie Simon, 28, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Lucas Stallman, 34, burglary of building.
Lucas Stallman, 34, burglary of habitation.
Leslie Cain Worrell, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Jajuan Dewayne Wilson, 23, robbery.
Jecorri Demouy, 23, robbery.
Seliana Pareja-Diaz, a.k.a. Seliana Maria Diaz, 19, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Daniel Wayne Keith, 21, assault family violence-choking.
William Gordon Ratliff, Jr., 37, possession of a controlled substance.
David William Vaughn, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
