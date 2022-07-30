The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Cass Allan Sawyer, 27, assault family violence choking.
Mark Anthony Branson, 39, forgery.
Danny Eleuterio Villalobos, 22, theft.
Juan Contreras, 25, theft.
Rudy Saldana, 25, theft.
Deborah Nall-Kiger, 57, injury to elderly.
Tony Donico Mize, 61, aggravated sexual assault.
Tony Donico Mize, 61, burglary of habitation-intended other felony.
Jamie Allen Webb, 46, aggravated sexual assault of a child; enhanced.
Maria Serban, a.k.a. Francesca Velcu, 18, theft.
James Palumbo, a.k.a. James Plumbo, 29, burglary of habitation.
Malik Richardson, 26, burglary of habitation.
Amanda Marie Garcia, 25, accident involving death.
Christina McKay, 47, counts one and two, aggravated sexual assault of a child; criminal episode.
John Michael Rapp Jr, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephanie Ruth Thomas, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Lee Solis, 35, assault family violence choking.
Christopher Lee Sanderfer, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Alfredo Chica Sanchez, a.k.a. Antonio Saucedo Rodriguez, 45, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Ramiro Reynaldo Rodriguez, 34, assault family violence choking; enhanced.
Stephen Ched Sanders, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Tommy James Stracener, 37, aggravated assault.
Matthew Robert Sampson, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
David Sandoval JR, 53, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Lance Dwayne Sharp, 52, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Paul Swayzer, 18, criminal mischief; aggregated.
Cekimberly Jecene Smith, 42, forgery.
Martha Elainey Soto, 23, assault family violence choking.
Jason Schneider, 38, burglary of habitation.
Paris Nonique Smallwood, 23, credit card or debit card abuse.
Tony Jay Sauls, 32, credit card or debit card abuse.
Jesus Vera, 24, evading arrest.
Olsen Hernando Vera Flores, 34, assault family violence choking.
Patricia Joellen Wilmore-Grice, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Tucker Aagesen, 35, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Torik Marcus Blade, 36, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Rossbel Uresti Camacho, 37, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Fred Willie Devault Jr., 58, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more; habitual.
Kanesha Lanette Davis, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
David Eugene Estes, 57, criminal mischief.
Torrion Nichol Fleming, 27, aggravated assault.
Edy Omar Garcia, 26, evading arrest.
Rodderick Wayne Gibbs Jr., 23, tampering with governmental record.
Orlando Goulet-Nazario, 34, counts one, two, and three, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Reynaldo Acevedo Gonzalez aka Reynaldo Gonzalez Acevedo, 67, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Stephen Lee Aliyas, 35, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Karl James Armstrong, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Bianca Victoria Benavidez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Sierrah Kristine Brooks, a.k.a. Sierrah Christine Brooks, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Dean Bowie, 30, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Michael Anthony Sanchez, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Julian Carrillo, 24, criminal mischief.
Nicholas James Cox, 40, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Stephon Heywood Davis, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason B. Free, 46, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Ivery Jermaine Freeman, 21, evading arrest.
Martin Gonzalez III, 27, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Cesar Edgardo Guerra-Gonzalez, 37, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Richard Gibson, 21, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Eric Clay Grohman, 31, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Christopher Horn, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Atoure Jones, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Wendell Allen Johnican, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Geovanni Manuel Buenrostro-Lopez, a.k.a. Giovanni Manuel Buenrost Lopez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
John Roy Llamas, 38, assault family violence with previous conviction; habitual.
Timothy Wayne Lilly, 59, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Victorino Lozano, 35, count one, evading arrest; count two, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode; habitual.
James Lee Lopez, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James Lee Lopez, 39, evading arrest.
Ray Gene Lara, 50, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Roger McClure, 62, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Michael James McCarrell, 47, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Edward Paul Marowsky, 68, evading arrest.
Caden Michael Price, 19, theft of firearm.
Cody Rogers, 31, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Cody Rogers, 31, evading arrest with previous conviction.
William Ray Snyder, 48, evading arrest.
Roderic Wayne Tolbert, 44, tampering with physical evidence; habitual.
Patrick Gene Thompson, 53, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Niesha Tezeno, 36, aggravated assault.
Richard Valdez, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more; habitual.
Harry Williams Jr., 62, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Christopher Sterlin Williams, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Carlton Young, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Andre Edward Zavala, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Wayne Jackson, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Jonathan Trent Jackson, 20, theft of firearm.
Raymond David Knight, 59, possession of a controlled substance.
Davaris Love, 27, evading arrest.
Amari Marshall, 25, evading arrest.
Cody Vyhan Murchison, 37, evading arrest.
Lonnie Ray Nofsinger, 52, assault family violence choking.
Dianna Louise Nickle, a.k.a. Dianna Speegle, 58, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Johnnie Lee Glass Jr., 38, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode.
Conya Marie Robertson, 45, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced
