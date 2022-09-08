Inspections conducted by the Brazoria County Health Department in August.
ALVIN
PT Food Mart, 22545 Highway 6, Aug. 4, routine, 96.
Quick Easy Mart, 19976 Highway 35, Aug. 8, routine, 97.
BRAZORIA
Stewart’s Food Store #2, 102 E. San Bernard St., Aug. 1, routine, 94.
Sonic Drive In-Brazoria #1686, 707 N. Highway 36, Aug. 4, routine, 98.
The Kolache Shop, 120 Henderson St., Aug. 5, routine, 100.
Rikos Tacos & Snacks Shop #3, 210 S. Brooks St., Aug. 8, routine, 98.
The Little Store LLC, 17714 CR 463, Aug. 8, routine, 100.
Barrow Elementary, 112 Gaines St., Aug. 24, routine, 98.
Wild Peach Elementary, 3311 CR 353, Aug. 24, routine, 100.
BROOKSIDE
Sunny’s Brookside, 6202 Brookside Road, Aug. 4, routine, 100.
Dos Chuper Amigos Taqueria, 13002 Mykawa Road, Aug. 11, routine, 100.
E A Lawhon Elementary, 5810 Brookside Road, Aug. 22, routine, 100.
CLUTE
Meldy Ice Cream & Snack Little Bus #1, 122 W. Pecan Lane, Aug. 1, routine, 100
DAMON
West Of The Brazos LLC, 23220 Highway 36, Aug. 9, routine, 96.
Open Range, 106 Bryan St., Aug. 10, routine, 100.
DANBURY
Danbury ISD, 2530 CR 208, Aug. 26, routine, 100.
FREEPORT
Coffee On The Go, 9003 Hoskins Road, Aug. 17, permit final, 100.
HOUSTON
Chely’s Food Services, 8307 Dillon St., Aug. 23, routine, 100.
The Ultimate Kitchen, 3353 Airport Blvd., Aug. 10, routine, 100.
JONES CREEK
SF Austin Elementary School, 7351 SF Austin Road, Aug. 25, routine, 100.
Taco Jalisco, 6805 Highway 36, Aug. 25, permit final, 99.
MANVEL
Waffle House #2395, 11506 Magnolia Parkway, Aug. 4, routine, 98.
Orchard Park At Southfork, 3151 Southfork Parkway, Aug. 5, routine, 97.
Shipley Donuts, 10447 Bailey Ave. #100, Aug. 8, routine, 97.
Shiloh Treatment Center, 4531 Curry Road, Aug. 17, routine, 100.
Taqueria El Chachis #1, 9010 Harvest Acres, Aug. 17, permit final, 98.
MARSHALL
Schwan’s Home Service Truck 519535, 115 W. College Drive, Aug. 31, permit final, 100.
OYSTER CREEK
Domino’s Pizza #6415, 2105 FM 523, Aug. 2, routine, 100.
Creekside Bar, 2614 Miller Road, Aug. 11, routine, 100.
It Is What It Is, 159 Dutch Lake Court, Aug. 16, routine, 100.
PEARLAND
Timewise Food Store #232, 10522 Broadway Road, Aug. 8, routine, 100.
Silvercrest Elementary, 3003 Southwyck Parkway, Aug. 18, routine, 100.
Silverlake Elementary, 2550 CR 90, Aug. 22, routine, 100.
ROSHARON
Domino’s Pizza #6621, 15070 Highway 6, Aug. 8, routine, 100.
Savannah Lakes Elementary #113, 5151 Savannah Parkway, Aug. 18, routine, 100.
SWEENY
Bulldog Café, 714 N. Main St., Aug. 1, routine, 100.
Dark Roast Co, 119 N. Main St., Aug. 3, routine, 100.
The Fountains, 1101 Second St., Aug. 3, routine, 100.
Sonic Drive In #5190, 805 N. Main St., Aug. 4, routine, 96.
Sprinkle Donuts, 508 N. Main St., Aug. 5, routine, 100.
Bulldog Nutrition, 211 E. Ashley Wilson Road, Aug. 10, routine, 100.
Sweeny House, 109 N. McKinney St., Aug. 10, routine, 97.
Family Dollar Stores Of Texas, LLC #2541, 323 N. Main St., Aug. 15, routine, 100.
Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St., Aug. 15, routine, 97.
Taco Loco, 502 N. Main St., Aug. 15, routine, 97.
WEST COLUMBIA
Klassy Kids Lighthouse, 401 W. Brazos Ave., Aug. 4, routine, 91.
Sonic Drive In-West Columbia #3109, 730 S. Columbia Drive, Aug. 4, routine, 100.
Carta Valley Market, 1085 17th St., Suite A, Aug. 16, routine, 97.
Columbia Lake Investments, 188 Freeman Blvd., Aug. 16, routine 100.
Domino’s #6492, 201 W. Brazos Ave., Aug. 16, routine, 99.
