Marriages and Births April 30, 2022 May 21, 2022

MARRIAGES
Richard Alan Hall and Dusty Ann Sparkman, April 16
Bryan Jedic and Ciera Marie Colunga, April 16
Cassie Leann Blackwell and Brian Matthew Austin, April 16
Isaiah Marquis Gooden and Ondrea Micharea Hall, April 16
Charmyn Boone and Kayla Popham, April 18
Arieanne Nicole Jimenez and Fransico Javier Garcia, April 18
Tyrick Beau Reed and Hannah Ja'na Stuckey, April 18
Mark Anthony Johnson and Sharonda Simon, April 19
Rana Samir Elghonimy and Charles Landry Thom, April 19
Ruben Rodriguez and Jazmin Hernandez Ruelas, April 20
Phillip Bernard Hughes and Claudette LaShone Mitchell, April 20
Kelton Zakeith Walker and Bethany Sara Stark, April 20
McKaila Leigh Anne White and Jarod Jay Garza, April 20
Robert Dean Stowers and Traci Gail Taylor, April 22
Jalisa Joann Ferneil and Keleshia Tinker, April 22
Jack Blake Slater and Kasey Cassandra Govea, April 23
Kendry Yaret Garduza and Wyatt Blayke Schroder, April 24
Veronica Nieto and Julieth Delgado-Herrera, April 24
Johana Kathryn Folse and William Alexander McGraw, April 25
Rojar Rana and Ajeeta Ale, April 26
