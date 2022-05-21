MARRIAGES

Richard Alan Hall and Dusty Ann Sparkman, April 16

Bryan Jedic and Ciera Marie Colunga, April 16

Cassie Leann Blackwell and Brian Matthew Austin, April 16

Isaiah Marquis Gooden and Ondrea Micharea Hall, April 16

Charmyn Boone and Kayla Popham, April 18

Arieanne Nicole Jimenez and Fransico Javier Garcia, April 18

Tyrick Beau Reed and Hannah Ja’na Stuckey, April 18

Mark Anthony Johnson and Sharonda Simon, April 19

Rana Samir Elghonimy and Charles Landry Thom, April 19

Ruben Rodriguez and Jazmin Hernandez Ruelas, April 20

Phillip Bernard Hughes and Claudette LaShone Mitchell, April 20

Kelton Zakeith Walker and Bethany Sara Stark, April 20

McKaila Leigh Anne White and Jarod Jay Garza, April 20

Robert Dean Stowers and Traci Gail Taylor, April 22

Jalisa Joann Ferneil and Keleshia Tinker, April 22

Jack Blake Slater and Kasey Cassandra Govea, April 23

Kendry Yaret Garduza and Wyatt Blayke Schroder, April 24

Veronica Nieto and Julieth Delgado-Herrera, April 24

Johana Kathryn Folse and William Alexander McGraw, April 25

Rojar Rana and Ajeeta Ale, April 26

