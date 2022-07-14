The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Larry Winston Nuels, 48, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Kortez Jackson, 19, assault of pregnant person.
Gustavus Malone, 29, burglary of habitation.
Clinton Finch Herzog, 48, accident involving injury.
Ruben Jack Matamoras Jr., 30, burglary of habitation; habitual.
Joseph Hudson, 39, counts one, two, three, four and five, forgery; criminal episode.
Beverly Ann Bess, 27, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Kiara Shirrelle Rivon, 33, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Francisco James Sambrano, 46, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Craig Parrish Wood, 64, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Roy Gonzales, 31, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Parker Gregory Bruno, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Christopher Nathan Rivers, 37, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Juan Aaron Robles, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
David Lee Rodriguez, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Jessica Ross, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Lisa Sambrano, aka Lisa Sambrano Montenegro, 32, counts one and two, delivery of a controlled substance; enhanced; criminal episode.
Jeremy Michael Schexnider, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Nadine Lou Ann Stark, 28, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Jeffrey Zane Stedman, 40, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Ashlea Ann Villarreal, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Christian Raul Ventura, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Wetmore, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Terrie Gayle Williams, 56, possession of a controlled substance.
April Michelle Reyna, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Billy John Hogue, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Brian James Rooker, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Peter Darren Henderson, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Karen Dian Coleman, 56, Aggravated assault.
Andressa Frazier, 51, aggravated assault.
Glen Roubique, 31, count one ,aggravated assault; count two, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Dustin William Taylor, 39, count one, assault peace officer; count two, retaliation; criminal episode.
Jenna Hudson, 32, assault peace officer.
Michael layer, 44, assault family violence choking.
Davon Marquaus Lee, 25, assault peace officer.
Bracshod McCoy, 23, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jose Loreto Moreno III, 35, assault peace officer; enhanced.
Stephen Allen Manee, 37, assault family violence choking.
Ronald Christopher Marks, 42, aggravated assault.
Brittney Lynn Purcell, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Edgar Eliud Contreras, 34, theft aggregated.
Daniel lee Cook, 44, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Laytonn Don Carpenter, 26, theft of firearm.
Devin Flores Garcia, 28, theft of firearm.
Isaac Vidal Ducasse, 17, theft.
Derek Evan Dechenne, 28, theft with two or more previous conviction; enhanced.
Corey Shaun Graves, 34, burglary of habitation; enhanced.
Corey Shaun Graves, 34, deadly conduct; enhanced.
Sean Anthony Hamby, 29, burglary of habitation.
Hendrick Layvon Kinney, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Nicholas Vaughn, 39, forgery.
Joseph Michael Turner, 31, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joseph Allen Newman, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Michael Anthony Sam Jr., 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Daryl Stephen Hale Jr., 18, count one and two aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Timothy Linn Johnson, 26, theft of firearm; enhanced.
Keisha Kristek, 29, forgery.
James Elliot Reed, 59, sex offender duty to register.
Raegan Marie Cameron, 24, criminal mischief.
Jesse Caudillo, 30, evading arrest.
Leslie McNulty, 33, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
German Lopez, 30, evading arrest with previous conviction; enhanced.
Ceejay Iszack Banda, 23, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Trevor Thomas Hill, 33, evading arrest; habitual.
Aaron Claudell Gross, 32, harassment by person in correctional detention.
Angel Nichole Quint, 37, evading arrest.
Nyemah Carter, 19, count one, harassment of a public servant; count two, assault peace officer; count three, take weapon from an officer; criminal episode.
Nathan Davis, 40, evading arrest.
Kyriahn Marquise Holloway, 18, theft of firearm.
Isaiah Hall, 21, evading arrest.
Quillan Scipio May, 32, retaliation.
Joe Anthony Martinez, 19, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Guadalupe V. Munoz Jr., 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ty Manning, 18, count one, two and three, invasive visual recording; criminal episode.
Hongyin Yang, 48, harassment by person in correctional detention facility.
Davis Christensen, 46, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Quintail Baker, 18, count one, aggravated robbery; count two, unauthorized use of a vehicle; criminal episode.
