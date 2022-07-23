Marriages

Joe A. Ritchie and Pichata Sumontree Ritchie, July 1

Justin Charles Schlimpert and Kelly Lee Christopher, July 1

Maritza Cervantes and Devin Michael Las Dulce, July 1

Gerald Barington Quick and Janice Ashley Nevanen, July 1

Julius Lynn Lester and Connie Perez Smith, July 2

Alfredo Montelongo and Roxanna Lee Rendon, July 2

Weylin Dane Prude and Kodi Jean Maynard, July 2

Kenneth Allan Standley and Joni Jill Hogg, July 3

Nicholas Robert Porter and Ashley Gale Calliham, July 3

Joseph Alexander Martinez and Jacqueline Mendoza Lopez, July 3

Anthony Chavez and Tamara Joaquina Gonzalez, July 3

Jay Andrew Wagner and Sarah Dawn Reed, July 4

James Sholar and Uchenna Sandra Emelike, July 5

Justin Bautista and Bianca L. Herrera, July 5

Christopher Michael Lewis and Emily Ann Lasiter, July 6

Jose Martin Rodriguez and Samantha J. Harris, July 6

Norberto Garza Jr. and Karrissa Marie Galvan, July 7

Ebony Angel Van Right and Christopher E. Boyance, July 7

Taylor Leigh Witt and Melvin Charles Gossett, July 8

Kaitlyn Taylor Wright and Nicholas Elliott Brown, July 8

Kristina Lee Hensley and Lane Daniel Burch, July 8

Cameron Tyler Marshall and Celeste Mayline Bazaldua, July 8

Randy Eathan Rice Sr. and Stephanie Guinelle Smith July 8

Mark George Anenberg and Mary Gale Crumby, July 8

Trong Nghia Tran and Thu Ngoc Minh Pham, July 9

Kimberly Jeanette Serrano and Carlos A. Rivas Arevalo, July 9

Gerardo Ortiz Jr. and Mary Cruz Blanco, July 9

Gary James Dodds and Jennifer Kaye Sapp, July 10

Erin Dawn Stanford and Rose Marie Nusbaum, July 11

Donald Charles Dorsey and Mary Elizabeth Montoya, July 11

Marcus Dion Brown and Kiara Denise Blackmon, July 12

Miranda Jean Horton and Emmanuel Gonzalez, July 13

Jassi Patino and Karien Estefania Hernandez, July 13

Pramod Kumar Dash and Christina Lynn Goatee, July 13

Shelly Childress Inglehart and Christopher Michael Inglehart, July 13

Robert Taylor Sowers and Angelica Marie Saavedra, July 13

Clinton Shay Warny and Cyntia Peralez, July 14

Roman Fuentes Jr. and Tanya Dawn Fleetwood, July 14

Gilberto Hinojosa Jr. and Claudia De La Parra, July 15

Tori Ann Moore and Ryan Wallece Goodson, July 15

Paris Juhls Hobbs and Tarah Lorraine Davis, July 15

Samantha Rosales and Raven Raquel Benivamonde, July 15

Macie Lynn Hernandez and James Tyler Bryson, July 15

Tommy Lee Patrick Sr. and Yulanda Glutz, July 15

Arturo Mojica and Veronica Valeria Nieto Sanchez, July 16

Micca Anne Cox and Cody Dawayne Risinger, July 16

Luis Ricardo Dehoyos and Lynn Marcia Capoy, July 16

Angelia Denise Francis and Randall Lee Deming, July 16

Richard Jovanny Ibarra and Mariana Yabnnel Casas Adame, July 18

Susan Cristell Vickery and Sergio Martinez, July 19

Births

Melody Rose Faulkner, June 22

Rylee Mae Mullens, June 22

True Amir Williams, June 22

Lennox Gabrielle Guerrero, June 23

Isabella Anne Wade Jenkins, June 23

Olivia Grace Lopez, June 24

Carson Liam Byerley, June 25

Juliette Grace Landreneau, June 26

Guadalupe Renee Sofia Pena, June 27

Daisy May Longoria, June 27

Elliana Grace Cordova, June 27

Lorelai Marie Rose Earley, June 27

Helaina Rae Riggins, June 28

Waylon Lee Byrd, June 28

Emari Goddess Smith, June 28

Oliver Rey Escamilla, June 28

Athena Mae Hastings, June 28

Jru Lavon Holloway, June 30

Lakelyn Andrea Rai Cargile, June 30

Aaron David Henninger, June 30

Hope Louise Freeman, July 1

Gabriel Isaiah Robles, July 1

Aaron Alexander Zuniga, July 1

Genevieve Lynn Turpin, July 2

Amara Celeste Lopez, July 3

Adain Lee McLeod, July 4

Jesiah Tamayo, July 5

Jeremiah Tamayo, July 5

Tessa Bryn Allen, July 5

Auden Clark McDaniel, July 6

Meka Rae Garcia, July 6

Jacobi Lee Runoalds, July 6

Sidney Duane Mitchell VI, July 7

Fernando Eliseo Iracheta, July 7

Isabella Garcia, July 8

Diana Youssef Abou Arkoub, July 8

Kingston Ali Frederick, July 9

Royce Alan Mulcare, July 9

Keaolani Marie Johnson, July 11

