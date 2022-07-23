Marriages
Joe A. Ritchie and Pichata Sumontree Ritchie, July 1
Justin Charles Schlimpert and Kelly Lee Christopher, July 1
Maritza Cervantes and Devin Michael Las Dulce, July 1
Gerald Barington Quick and Janice Ashley Nevanen, July 1
Julius Lynn Lester and Connie Perez Smith, July 2
Alfredo Montelongo and Roxanna Lee Rendon, July 2
Weylin Dane Prude and Kodi Jean Maynard, July 2
Kenneth Allan Standley and Joni Jill Hogg, July 3
Nicholas Robert Porter and Ashley Gale Calliham, July 3
Joseph Alexander Martinez and Jacqueline Mendoza Lopez, July 3
Anthony Chavez and Tamara Joaquina Gonzalez, July 3
Jay Andrew Wagner and Sarah Dawn Reed, July 4
James Sholar and Uchenna Sandra Emelike, July 5
Justin Bautista and Bianca L. Herrera, July 5
Christopher Michael Lewis and Emily Ann Lasiter, July 6
Jose Martin Rodriguez and Samantha J. Harris, July 6
Norberto Garza Jr. and Karrissa Marie Galvan, July 7
Ebony Angel Van Right and Christopher E. Boyance, July 7
Taylor Leigh Witt and Melvin Charles Gossett, July 8
Kaitlyn Taylor Wright and Nicholas Elliott Brown, July 8
Kristina Lee Hensley and Lane Daniel Burch, July 8
Cameron Tyler Marshall and Celeste Mayline Bazaldua, July 8
Randy Eathan Rice Sr. and Stephanie Guinelle Smith July 8
Mark George Anenberg and Mary Gale Crumby, July 8
Trong Nghia Tran and Thu Ngoc Minh Pham, July 9
Kimberly Jeanette Serrano and Carlos A. Rivas Arevalo, July 9
Gerardo Ortiz Jr. and Mary Cruz Blanco, July 9
Gary James Dodds and Jennifer Kaye Sapp, July 10
Erin Dawn Stanford and Rose Marie Nusbaum, July 11
Donald Charles Dorsey and Mary Elizabeth Montoya, July 11
Marcus Dion Brown and Kiara Denise Blackmon, July 12
Miranda Jean Horton and Emmanuel Gonzalez, July 13
Jassi Patino and Karien Estefania Hernandez, July 13
Pramod Kumar Dash and Christina Lynn Goatee, July 13
Shelly Childress Inglehart and Christopher Michael Inglehart, July 13
Robert Taylor Sowers and Angelica Marie Saavedra, July 13
Clinton Shay Warny and Cyntia Peralez, July 14
Roman Fuentes Jr. and Tanya Dawn Fleetwood, July 14
Gilberto Hinojosa Jr. and Claudia De La Parra, July 15
Tori Ann Moore and Ryan Wallece Goodson, July 15
Paris Juhls Hobbs and Tarah Lorraine Davis, July 15
Samantha Rosales and Raven Raquel Benivamonde, July 15
Macie Lynn Hernandez and James Tyler Bryson, July 15
Tommy Lee Patrick Sr. and Yulanda Glutz, July 15
Arturo Mojica and Veronica Valeria Nieto Sanchez, July 16
Micca Anne Cox and Cody Dawayne Risinger, July 16
Luis Ricardo Dehoyos and Lynn Marcia Capoy, July 16
Angelia Denise Francis and Randall Lee Deming, July 16
Richard Jovanny Ibarra and Mariana Yabnnel Casas Adame, July 18
Susan Cristell Vickery and Sergio Martinez, July 19
Births
Melody Rose Faulkner, June 22
Rylee Mae Mullens, June 22
True Amir Williams, June 22
Lennox Gabrielle Guerrero, June 23
Isabella Anne Wade Jenkins, June 23
Olivia Grace Lopez, June 24
Carson Liam Byerley, June 25
Juliette Grace Landreneau, June 26
Guadalupe Renee Sofia Pena, June 27
Daisy May Longoria, June 27
Elliana Grace Cordova, June 27
Lorelai Marie Rose Earley, June 27
Helaina Rae Riggins, June 28
Waylon Lee Byrd, June 28
Emari Goddess Smith, June 28
Oliver Rey Escamilla, June 28
Athena Mae Hastings, June 28
Jru Lavon Holloway, June 30
Lakelyn Andrea Rai Cargile, June 30
Aaron David Henninger, June 30
Hope Louise Freeman, July 1
Gabriel Isaiah Robles, July 1
Aaron Alexander Zuniga, July 1
Genevieve Lynn Turpin, July 2
Amara Celeste Lopez, July 3
Adain Lee McLeod, July 4
Jesiah Tamayo, July 5
Jeremiah Tamayo, July 5
Tessa Bryn Allen, July 5
Auden Clark McDaniel, July 6
Meka Rae Garcia, July 6
Jacobi Lee Runoalds, July 6
Sidney Duane Mitchell VI, July 7
Fernando Eliseo Iracheta, July 7
Isabella Garcia, July 8
Diana Youssef Abou Arkoub, July 8
Kingston Ali Frederick, July 9
Royce Alan Mulcare, July 9
Keaolani Marie Johnson, July 11
