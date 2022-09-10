The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Stephen Cory Goodrum, 38, theft; aggregated.
Fernando Castillo-Paz, 42, indecency with a child.
Deveon Wiltz, 21, burglary of a building.
Reqweal Brezjon Williams, 25, burglary of habitation.
Timothy Lee Albertson, 38, theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass.
Christopher Darel Collier, 32, count one, aggravated assault; count two, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode; enhanced.
Bracshod McCoy, 23, murder.
Erick Lamont Crookshank, 44, burglary of habitation.
William Dover, 51, aggravated assault.
Kenneth Brent Oatman, 52, theft; enhanced.
Billy Jobeich, 39, assault family violence choking.
Darrin Smith, 31, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Damarcus Scott, 17, criminal mischief.
Davaughn Charles Adams, 21, criminal mischief.
Victor Spivey, 19, criminal mischief.
Kenrick Reshard Davis, 19, criminal mischief.
Branden Lee Terry, 34, burglary of habitation; enhanced.
Shawn Wilson, 37, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Bentley Martinez, 18, robbery.
Nathan Patrick Johnson, 17, robbery.
Adam Landry, 19, robbery.
Dalton James Richards, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle; enhanced.
Ashley Anderson, 34, theft.
Davon Marquaus Lee, 45, criminal mischief.
Genniferan Furlow, 37, forgery.
Ray Gene Lara, 50, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Robert Victor Loya, 48, attempted burglary of habitation.
Shianna Rose McClendon, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Cleveland Manners, 51, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Brian Sennet Smith, 41, evading arrest.
Chirag Kirit Shah, 39, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Adrian Sanchez Villafan, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Elena M Smith, 53, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Leslie Ann Taylor, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Gary Bruce Thompson, 68, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Briana Guadalupe Vega, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Wayne Buchanan, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Thaddeus Wordlaw, 49, sex offender duty to register.
Jonathan Allen Andris, 38, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Joanna Rochelle Gibson, 41, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Magaly Jannette Avila, 18, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone.
Caylen Elliott Allen, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Donelle Lawayne Allen, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
David Wayne Bedwell, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Huey Raymond Johnson, 51, possession of a controlled substance.
Mathew Edward Bewley, 45, evading arrest; habitual.
Mathew Edward Bewley, 45, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Dora Makishie Breeding, 42, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Leopold Juan Berlanga, 24, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jabarius Dion Carter, 29, tampering with physical evidence; enhanced.
Jerry Winford Cooper, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Lance Malik Calhoun, 26, count one, criminal mischief, aggregated; count two, theft, aggregated; criminal episode.
Leonardo Ociel Carrales II, 47, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Daniel Duarte, 46, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Eric Craig Delagarza, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Khiem Huynh Danh, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Amy Jo Davis, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Matthew Elliott, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Titus Treshawn Franklin, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Alexander Ariel Free, 31, tampering with physical evidence.
Eric Anthony Garza, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Edgar Gonzalez, 31, assault family violence choking.
Christopher Denny Garza, 56, possession of a controlled substance.
Tammi Sue Hughes, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Alfredo Alvarado JR, 31, burglary of habitation; enhanced.
David Lopez, 27, burglary of habitation; enhanced.
David Lopez, 27, forgery.
Jason Alexander Allbrook, 29, theft; enhanced.
Skyler Herring aka Skyler Heering, 22, theft.
Jessica Lynn Bissey, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jessica Lynn Bissey, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Edward Barnett, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Rachel Ann Beard, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Erick Lynn Casiano Perkins, 34, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Timothy Eugene Caddell, 41, burglary of building; enhanced.
Michael Ray mansel, 62, theft of aluminum/bronze/copper/brass; enhanced.
Samuel Ray Crawford, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Shawna Denise Edwards, 32, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Justin O’Grady, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Terrell Franklin, 19, theft.
Roxanne Otilia Garcia, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Amy Michelle Green, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Alfonso Reyes, 42, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; enhanced.
Stacy Guthrie, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Joseph Blake Galaviz, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Moore Graves, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jon Eric Helgeson, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Randy Clifton Martin, 18, evading arrest.
Aaron Holderman, 32, aggravated assault.
Tabitha Joyce Hickey, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Maryah Socorro Isais, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Bracshod Deion Lee McCoy, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Gerson Lima, 32, assault family violence choking.
Jadin Rhyan Logsdon, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Jadin Rhyan Logsdone, 18, theft of firearm.
Eleazar Gonzalez Moreno, 34, intoxication assault.
Dontae James Marchionda, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Brian Miles, 32, evading arrest.
Kory Shane Padgett, 22, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Alexnader Paul Palacios, 36, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Mark Edward Richardson, 53, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Anthony Paige, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Swann, 34, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Dylan Wayne Smith, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dylan Wayne Smith, 29, evading arrest.
Marquies Thomas, 36, evading arrest; habitual.
Chelsea Rebecca Toomer, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Coner Watson, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Isaac Flores-Sanchez, 32, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Kelsey Lynn Lang, 27, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone.
Caleb Wayne Helton, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Misty Michelle Matlock, 42, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jerry Robert Henshaw, 65, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Lorraine Higgs, 55, possession of a controlled substance.
Robin Elizabeth Hudson, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Frances Hensel, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Joshua Trevor Harding, 27, count one, assault peace officer/judge; count two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Latravion Knighton, a.k.a. Laitravion Knighton, 19, prohibited weapon.
Paul Stephen Kersten, 55, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Shadaysha Pauline Little, 30, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Ray Gene Lara, 50, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Fabian Jacob Luna, 41, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Fabian Jacob Luna, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Spencer Allen Marshall, 58, assault family violence choking.
Glen Haise Mathews Jr., 34, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Sonny Allen Marks, 31, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Princeton Riley Mahoney, 22, retaliation.
Kelli Lynn Mack, 39, evading arrest.
Angel Javier Martinez, 21, evading arrest.
Renea Christine Milton, 29, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Robert Mata, 50, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Eugene Mathews, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Jmarkeuis Dvantai Mack, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Brian Nevil, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Glenn Olmstead, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph John Orrick IV, 48, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Salva Lee Obgregon, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Pena, 41, assault family violence choking.
Annette Regina Perry, 56, criminal mischief.
Brandon Prudhomme, 43, assault family violence with previous conviction.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.