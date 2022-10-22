The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Daniel Curran, 23, capital murder.
Joseph Anthony Lee Moore, aka Joesph Anthony Lee Moore, 21, capital murder.
Joshua Gilbert Maldonado, 33, aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Phillip Scott Desselle, 43, injury to a child.
Phillip Scott Desselle, 43, assault family violence choking.
Ethaniel Nieto, 19, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Katelyn Denkhaus Gray, 26, retaliation.
Thomas Jefferson Goleman III, 24, assault peace officer.
Roxie Denise Lane, 58, accident involving death.
Esmeralda Quintanilla, 25, count one, assault peace officer/judge; count two, harassment of public servant; criminal episode enhanced.
Ace Ristick, 25, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Oswaldo Reyes Rodriguez, 32, evading arrest.
Larry Rodriguez III, 49, theft of firearm; enhanced.
Javier Alejandro Saenz, 35, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jesus Robledo Sanchez, 37, assault family violence choking.
Brandy Michelle Schomburg, aka Brandy Eubanks, 42, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Michael Scott Stanley, 45, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Michael Scott Stanley, 45, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Jeremy Cox, 32, count one, evading arrest; count two, aggravated assault on a public servant; count three, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Tram Thi-My Le, 48, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Tran Le, 45, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Brandyn Shayne Chase, 41, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Timothy Joang Ngo, 52, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Henri Viet-Thao Pham, 56, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Quoc Bao Lee, 39, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Norberto Guillen Jr., 37, tampering with physical evidence.
Quinnon Ryan Bonner, 57, robbery.
Crystal Lenn Hall, 41, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Joshua Tyler Hall, aka Joshua Taylor Hall, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Kate Ellene Hoagland, 36, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Felipe Antonio Ibarra, 58, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Samantha Rene Henderson, 37, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Andrew Paniagua Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Ted Allen Prejean, 63, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Kristy Lynn Calder, 45, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Keleigh Diane Goggans, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Edgar Paul Tower, 39, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Victoria Marie Lopez, aka Victoria Marie Lopez Martinez, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Caden Michael Price, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Lee Bryan, 29, burglary of habitation.
Elissa Moran, 36, injury to elderly.
Conya Marie Robertson, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Marquies Dequiton Thomas, 36, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Michael Tyler Trayham IIII, 21, criminal mischief.
Jacinto Urapo Jr., 28, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Angela Rene Yeo, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
Colton Bradley Owens, 27, assault of pregnant person.
Sammy Earl Alsobrook Jr. 42, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Roberto Alvarez Jr., 33, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Jeremiah Alexander Anzaldua, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Balderas, 66, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Chase Paul Baxter, 41, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Joshua Dean Bowie, 30, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Clifford Jason Brown, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Jose Carmen Bernal, aka Hector Coronado, Joe Bernard Manuel and Jose Carmen Bernal-Inez, 60, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Lee Bryan 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Christina Maelea Carnes, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Dan Sanchez Cervantez Jr., 35, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Tiffany Rene Conley, 26, count one, theft with two ore more previous convictions; count two, debit card abuse; criminal episode enhanced.
Gavin Hans Durst, 20, evading arrest.
Ian Trevor Davis, 32, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Breannco John Vonte Gailes, 30, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Breannco John Vonte Gailes, 30, theft of firearm.
Dylan Jezreel Garcia, 45, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Oscar Garcia, 19, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Oscar Sidney Gregg, 73, solicit prostitution underage person.
Michelle Marie Gonzalez, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Todd Green, 55, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Dionne Adele Gainey, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Aundra Cleo Brown, 30, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode enhanced.
Bravian Burks, 20, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Shana Marie Chaney, aka Shana Marie Barron, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Elijah Jae Coe, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Richard Delagarza Jr., aka Richard Deleon, 41, evading arrest; enhanced.
Antonio Diaz, 22, evading arrest; enhanced.
Antonio Diaz, 22, theft.
Tiffany Enriquez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Harold Eugene Free Jr., 31, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Devin Flores Garcia, 28, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Roberto Hernandez, 28, theft of firearm.
Austin Lyle Manuel, 28, count one, assault family violence choking; counts two and three, aggravated assault; count four assault peace officer; criminal episode.
Jean Marie McRae, 55, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Oscar Mejorado, 62, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jose Mendez, 66, criminal mischief.
Cesar Mosqueda, 46, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony Rodgers, 36, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jazzmyn Paul, 29, forgery.
Jackson Steven Revelo, 22, forgery.
Albert Ramos, 32, count one, assault family violence choking; count two, assault family violence with previous conviction; criminal episode.
Ray Ryland, 56, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Sabrina Rene Sanchez, 35, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode enhanced.
Grayson Edward Vanrheen, 30, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode enhanced.
Cortney Smith, aka Corney Poncio-Camacho, 51, injury to elderly.
Roy Blu Valenzuela, 41, fraudulent use of identifying information; enhanced.
Donald Ellis Wilson, 29, delivery of a controlled substance.
Randi Yarbrough, 37, count ones and two, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Randi Yarbrough, 37, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Todd David Gibson, 51, credit card or debit card abuse.
Leslie Nicole Zapata, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Nathaniel Charles Young, 54, counts one, two, three, four, and five, aggravated sexual assault of a child; count six, seven and eight, prohibited sexual conduct; criminal episode.
