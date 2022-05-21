The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination with enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Matthew Wood, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ashley Nicole Shults, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Alison Metz, 45, theft; aggregated.
Clayton Scott Ziegler, 55, intoxication manslaughter.
Tokunboh Funmilyao Lawal, 34, counts one, two and three, abandon/endanger a child; criminal episode.
Rumaldo Lara Jr., 33, theft.
Aaron Scott Thomas, 33, theft.
Jose Rafael Diaz Forero, 59, criminal mischief.
Thomas Carol Risinger, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
John Austin Rogers, 29, count one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Austin Christopher Springer, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Roeesha Nicole Stevens, 38, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Nickolas Robert Swope, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Daniel Torres, JR, 35, assault family violence choking.
Guadalupe Yanira Trevino, 44, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Eric Zarate, 20, assault family violence choking.
Samantha Joanne Ansley, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Jonathan Allen Andris, 38, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Tony Salvador Arguello Jr., 33, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Eric Eugene Selman Baker, 29, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Arthuro Bentancur Jr., 41, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Kristy Lynn Calder, 45, counts one, two, and three fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Marcus Dewayne Carpenter, 17, criminal mischief.
Christopher Leeshawn Wilson Jr., 18, criminal mischief.
Drekel Travion Boutte, 23, criminal mischief.
Duce Venters, 19, criminal mischief.
Darrell Glenn Charrier Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Courtnie Dawn Busby, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Whitney Deveto Cowan, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Mark Anthony Deleon, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Georgia Dedde Demartinos, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Daryan Vashaun Edwards, 21, theft.
Michael Anthony Edwards Jr., 42, evading arrest.
Ruben Espinoza Cedillo, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Eugene Garcia, 28, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode.
Bethanie Valire Gonzales, 29, aggravated assault; enhanced.
Brodie Wayne Christy, 20, theft of firearm.
Reece Dean Crisp, 35, evading arrest.
Jimmie Davis Jr., 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Manuel Delarose Jr., 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Herman Lee Dennie Jr., 62, aggravated assault; enhanced.
Billy Wesley Early Jr., 34, retaliation.
Linda Evans, 61, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Miguel Angel Garza, 40, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Nathan Moore Graves, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Lee Hendrick, 38, criminal mischief.
Nathan Lee Hendrick, 38, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Kaleb Jordan Hernandez, 21, credit card or debit card abuse.
Kevin Lavell Johnson Jr., 55, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Trevor Lemons, 29, assault family violence choking.
Jimmie Robert Mansel, 42, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Jimmie Robert Mansel, 42, terroristic threat against peace officer.
Rachel Ann Meeks, 48, possession of a controlled substance.
Dylan Scott Myers, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Isaiah Pena, 21, assault family violence choking.
John Edward Price II, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
Kenneth Dale Pierce, 63, possession of a controlled substance.
Mario Talamantes Diaz, 30, burglary of habitation.
Tyrell Deshaun Thomas, 31, burglary of habitation; enhanced.
Stephen Ray Vaughn, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Stephen Ray Vaughn, 29, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Thurston Jeffery Robinson, 43, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; habitual.
Isaiah Chavez, 17, escape.
Jason Hill II, 20, tampering with physical evidence.
Humberto Perez, 30, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Humberto Perez, 30, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Luis Gerardo Torres, a.k.a. Luis Geraldo Torres, 33, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Luis Gerardo Torres, a.k.a. Luis Geraldo Torres, 33, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Tonya Lynn Sevier, 58, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Walker Harris, 27, evading arrest.
Christopher Curry Henslee, 36, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Chad Terrel Herndon, 48, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Zidona Nichole Hillsman, 43, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; enhanced.
Reginald Jquan Holmes, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Roy lee Howeell, 66, possession of a controlled substance.
Misty Dawn Jones, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Kent Kenneda, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Alina Ann Knighten, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Lara, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kellilyn Ledesman, 33, criminal mischief.
Felix Lopez, 48, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Erie Lozano-Mendoza, 32, burglary of habitation.
Brian Allen Loscuito, 43, aggravated assault.
Rebecca Sue Magargel-Barber, 48, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Shara Frances Magliolo, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Allen Maughan, 41, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Robert Allen Maughan, 41, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Parris Monlezun, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Henry George Meeks, 44, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jose Maria Ochoa, 58, possession of a controlled substance.
James Reginald Pena, 51, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Alexis Cruz Perales, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Farine Lorraine Herron, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Farine Lorraine Herron, 35, forgery.
Jeremy Lynn Hicks, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Elvin Jim Rab, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
