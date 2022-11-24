The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Robert Maxwell, 51, counts one, two and three possession of child pornography; criminal episode.
Matthew Boehle, 34, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Cassie Nicole Reeves, 33, theft of firearm.
Melinda Earline Overman, 55, accident involving injury.
Sarah Carson, 23, criminal mischief.
Joshua Lee Owens, 39, criminal mischief.
Oscar Orellana, 24, counts one and two, assault peace officer; criminal episode.
Casey Lee Walton, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Ronald Wayne Goff, 56, burglary of building.
Farrow Fontenot, 34, aggravated assault.
Stephen Ottnat, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Yoel Perez-Pantoja, 43, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle; count two, theft; criminal episode enhanced.
Gilbert Reyes Jr., 55, possession of a controlled substance.
Danchiell Rio Tobar, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Vickyana Rios, 32, counts one and two, forgery; criminal episode.
Patricia Mayfield Sharp, 64, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee Edward Singleton Jr., 35, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Lee Edward Singleton Jr., 35, burglary of building.
Michael Allen Smith, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Derrick Jerome Todd, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jacinto Urapo Jr., 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Beatrize Valenzuela, 31, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode enhanced.
Patricia Wilmore, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Byron Woods, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Willie James Wright Jr., 59, possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Ann Yanez, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Marco Antonio Aguilar, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Kristopher Timothy Lee Albertson, 38, evading arrest.
Joseph Havit Aparicio, 20, robbery.
Benjamin Louis Broadway, 61, possession of a controlled substance.
Derrick Angelo Burkley, 44, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Jabarius Dion Carter, 29, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
James Douglas Chatham, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Arnold Acevedo Chavez, 52, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Reynaldo Chavez, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Alvado Fernandez, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Ricardo Fernandez, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Markell Franklin, 17, assault public servant other than peace officer.
Michael Andrew Gutierrez, 33, theft.
Stacey Nichol Johnson, 33, theft.
Wayne Richard Harris, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Preston Lee Hawks, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Alec Andre Hernandez, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Fernando Hernandez, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Leonardo Hernandez, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Allen Wayne Adams, 50, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Nora Leah Hart, 62, possession of a controlled substance.
Terry Brodie Bachus, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen Ray Burns, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen Ray Burns, 26, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Cadin Cole, 17, criminal mischief.
Roshan Swindall, 29, criminal mischief.
Roshan Swindall, 29, evading arrest.
Jeremiah Butts, 23, criminal mischief.
Brandyn Shayne Chase, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Antonio Diaz, 22, theft.
Leon Earl III, 30, count one, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode habitual.
Adrian Escobedo, 23, count one, continuous violence against the family; count two, violation of bond/protective order assault; criminal episode.
John Frazier, 56, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Kevin Ham, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; habitual.
Christopher Lewis, 33, evading arrest; enhanced.
Christopher Lewis, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christopher Lewis 33, assault family violence choking; enhanced.
Grandon Xavier Murray, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Connor Pollard, 26, evading arrest.
Sarah Carson, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Bruce Rhodes, 40, robbery.
Aaron Anthony Rodriguez, 25, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Armando Tellez-Lopez, 36, evading arrest.
Justin Tyler, 32, assault peace officer.
Elmer Velasquez-Moreno, 27, evading arrest.
Walter Williams, 28, aggravated assault.
Bobby Lynn Wilson, 46, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Bobby Lynn Wilson, 46, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Bethany Sue Klein, 57, intoxication assault.
Bethany Sue Klein, 57, possession of a controlled substance.
Manuel Morena, 60, assault family violence choking.
Gloria Elizabeth Hernandez, 46, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jaida Elizabeth Herndon, 22, theft.
Adrian Anthony Baugh, 25, theft.
Dylan Brandon Holland, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Omar Isais, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Damien Renwick Jones, 45, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode; habitual.
Robert Emanuel Lemons, 56, theft; aggregated.
Martha Estelle Madding, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Mangum, 30, evading arrest.
Jose Pablo Martinez Jr., 23, evading arrest.
Misty Spring Maxey, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Travon Cymone Maxwell, 27, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Travon Cymone Maxwell, 27, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Melissa Alene McBride, 48, possession of a controlled substance.
Suzanne Francis Mitcham, 58, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert McCain, 27, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sharonda McCracken, 26, aggravated assault.
Michael Edward McKay, 30, criminal mischief.
Lilia Alexis Melendez, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Laquana Moore, 45, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Natalie Nicole Mrizek, 37, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Lucio Ovando-Lopez, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Sonia Perez, 42, theft of service.
Johnny Ray Pierson, a.k.a. Johnnie Ray Pierson, 55, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Hope Skylette Ponsegrau, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Dominic Tilotta, 43, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Mark Harding, 37, continuous violence against the family.
Mark Lee Martinez, 60, theft with two or more previous convictions.
