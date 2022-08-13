The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Javier Abreu Vargas, 39, cruelty to non-livestock animal.
Javier Abreu Vargas, 39, burglary of habitation.
Melvin Antonio Romero, 42, aggravated sexual assault.
Jerry Dean Martinez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaime Cantu, 32, aggravated assault; habitual.
Alberto Higareda Curiel, 27, aggravated robbery.
Victor Derick Darosa, II, 39, aggravated robbery; enhanced.
Victor Derick Darosa II, 39, evading arrest; enhanced.
Steven Ryan Henry, 51, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Devin Wayne Green, 31, burglary of building.
Martin Garcia Flores II, 37, aggravated assault.
Victoria Marie Flores, a.k.a. Victoria Marie Wilson, 29, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Groucho Ray Phillips, 39, aggravated assault.
Aaron Kirk Matthew, 44, theft with two or more previous convictions; habitual.
Asdruval Rodriguez Carbonell, 38, fraudulent possession/use credit or debit card.
Stevan Andrew Rodriguez, 42, sex offender duty to register.
Justin Tyler Sirus, 29, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Pedro San Miguel Jr., 39, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle; count two, criminal mischief; criminal episode.
Aaron Spencer, 30, injury to a child.
Brock Alan Talbot, 35, assault peace officer.
Jesus Paul Taylor, 32, burglary of building.
Keomarcus Jerrell Terrell, 27, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Patrick Torres, 25, assault family violence choking.
James Wheeler Wampler, 61, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Darnell Waddy, 53, evading arrest.
Denise Faye Whitt, 36, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Cheyne Parker Williams, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Luis Alberto Adame, 38, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Steven Dewayne Atchley, 25, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Odilia Alvarado Carlos, 47, evading arrest.
Alexander Baez, 19, tampering with physical evidence.
Michael Ray Brewer, 36, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Jacoby Jaquerius Brown, 20, theft of firearm.
Jacoby Jaquerius Brown, 20, aggravated assault.
Jason Raul Cantualla, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Jeremiah Auchan Coleman, 23, count one, burglary of habitation; count two, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Aiden Nicholas D’Amico, 19, evading arrest.
Ryan Adam Elizondo, 34, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Ramiro Garcia JR, 29, assault family violence with previous convictions.
Breanna Janay Gayle, 30, counts one and two, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Julian James Aguilar, 33, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Aundra Brown, 30, evading arrest with previous conviction; enhanced.
Terry Alan Brumley Jr. 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
David Carden, 35, burglary of habitation.
Donaile Oneisha Collins, 32, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Sarah Marie Cross, 39, counts one, two, and three, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode; enhanced.
Joshua John Taugner, 42, counts one, two, and three, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode; enhanced.
Ray Alexander Cofield, 34, counts one and two, retaliation; criminal episode.
Ella Denise Francis, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Tiana Sherie Bryant, 49, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Jacob James Green, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Dequan O’Neil Grice, 28, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Dequan O’Neil Grice, 28, theft of firearm.
Christopher Curry Henslee, 36, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Aaron Johnson, 31, assault family violence choking.
Robert Jack Jones IV, 29, assault family violence choking.
Cheryl Lynn Hosch, a.k.a. Cheryl Felter, 49, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Mitchel Lee Loveless, a.k.a. Mitchell Lee Loveless, 35, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Rodolfo Sunnie Miller Mena Jr., 29, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Rodolfo Sunnie Miller Mena Jr., 29, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
James Morgan, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James Morgan, 18, evading arrest.
Timothy Troy Oneal, 35, evading arrest with previous conviction; enhanced.
Rebecca Michelle Olson, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Shaun Everett Perry, 42, aggravated assault.
Matthew Thomas Potter, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexanderos Dimos Psomiadis, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexanderos Dimos Psomiadis, 37, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Lywayne Ramone Risinger, 33, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Christopher Nathan Rivers, 37, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
John Michael Rye, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
John Michael Rye, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jessica Lanning, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Allen Smith, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Isaias Ponce, 42, harassment by person in correctional/detention; enhanced.
Gwendolyn Sarpe, 53, aggravated assault.
Carnell Wayne Strauther, 53, evading arrest; habitual.
Christopher Dewayne Taylor, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Joseph Byron Thibodeaux, 58, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Zachary Alan Twedell, 31, harassment of public servant.
Rayden Upton, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Rayden Upton, 18, evading arrest.
Donald Ellis Wilson, 29, delivery of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Shemeika Odessa Hayes, 45, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Michael Vincent Hernandez, 38, driving while intoxicated third or more.
