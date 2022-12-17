Inspections conducted by the Brazoria County Health Department in November.
ALVIN
Schwan’s Home Service Truck 517145, 3725 FM 2403, Nov. 10, routine, 100.
Wee Food Mart, 2802 FM 2917 Road, Nov. 16, permit final, 100.
Los Charritos Taqeria, 188 CR 870B, Nov. 17, routine, 97.
Lion King Jr., 8150 FM 2917, Nov. 29, routine, 98.
BRAZORIA
Bernard Grocery, 4127 FM 2611 Road, Nov. 2, routine, 97.
C&C Grocery, 2112 FM 521, Nov. 2, routine, 100.
Buc-ee’s #3, 801 N. Brooks St./Highway 36, Nov. 3, routine, 100.
West Brazos Golf Center, 4199 CR 507, Nov. 9, routine, 100.
Mary’s Cafe, 206 Highway 332 E., Nov. 10, routine, 100.
JONES CREEK
Kiki Food Mart, 6422 Stephen F Austin, Nov. 9, routine, 94.
LAKE JACKSON
Smokin’ Mikes Bar BBQ, 607 Magnolia St., Nov. 2, permit final, 99.
LIVERPOOL
The Jim H Green Kidz Harbor, 638 Harbor Drive, Nov. 15, routine, 98.
OYSTER CREEK
Culture Coffee, 234 Tamanda Lane, Nov. 8, permit final, 100.
Boxcar, 2225 FM 523, Nov. 21, permit final, 100.
PEARLAND
Super Target #1459, 3045 Silverlake Village, Nov. 1, routine, 98.
Gene’s Country Store, 17603 Pearland Sites Road, Nov. 7, routine, 100.
Five Guys Burgers, 10645 Broadway Street Suite 120, Nov. 17, routine, 99.
Cold Stone Creamery, 10645 Broadway Street, Nov. 18, routine, 92.
RICHWOOD
Phat Boyz, 1003 N. Brazosport Boulevard, Nov. 30, routine, 95.
ROSHARON
CVS Pharmacy, 15027 Highway 6, Nov. 3, routine, 100.
Pizza Hut, 3244 Meridiana Parkway, Suite 900, Nov. 7, routine, 100.
Rosharon Food Mart, 4230 FM 1462, Nov. 7, routine, 87.
Waterstone Ranch, 14614 CR 820, Nov. 7, routine, 88.
Dilly’s Seafood & Burgers, 3244 Meridiana Parkway Suite #200, Nov. 29, routine, 89.
Blessing Buffalo Ranch, 329 CR 53, Nov. 30, permit final, 100.
SWEENY
Fuelmaxx #67, 8375 FM 1459, Nov. 10, routine, 96.
WEST COLUMBIA
Black’s Fairy Meadery LLC, 325 E. Brazos, Nov. 29, routine, 100.
Margarita Jones, 400 East Brazos, Nov. 29, routine, 99.
Tacos And More 2, 425 S. 17th Street, Nov. 29, routine, 87.
Tati’s Pollos, 300 S. 17th Street, Nov. 29, routine, 86.
Building permits issued by the city of Lake Jackson in November:
NEW RESIDENTIAL
Lakewood Manor, 334 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 336 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 338 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 340 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 342 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 344 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 346 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 348 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 350 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 352 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 354 Huisache St., $0.
Lakewood Manor, 356 Huisache St., $0.
RESIDENTIAL REMODEL
Raija Horstman, 58 Southernwood Court, $0
Christopher and Christy Frey, 104 Teakwood Drive, $0
Revonne Kay Behrend, 221 Dogwood St., $0
Robert Baines and Robin Re Jones, 51 Willow Court, $0
Linda Jo and Edward L. Story, 129 Silverbell Circle, $0
Eugene M. and Michelle H. Sheerin, 102 Hyachinth, $0
Nancy C. Borg, 197 Greenbriar, $0
Paul Edward Oury, 110 Holly St., $0
Rachel Lynn Graham, 212 Pine St., $0
Branson Real Estate, 328 Redwood St., $0
Douglas R. Hardy Jr., 109 Papaya St., $0
Richard Monroe Drake Jr. children, 111 Buttercup, $0
Mary Ann Struthwolf, 114 Blossom St., $0
James Luersman, 111 Flag Drive East, $0
Tracie McCartney, 318 Walnut St., $0
David and Kimberly Dobson, 51 Hybiscus Court, $0
Paul Jay Parker, 220 Plum Circle, $0
Shellie M. Garcia, 52 Michelia Court, $0
Jeffrey P. and Elizabeth R. Erdelt, 52 Tallow Court, $0
Cade Rex Charles Real Estate, 537 Huckleberry St., $0
Mitchell Roberts, 53 Walnut Court, $0
Richard P. Kolonko Jr., 160 Silverbell Circle, $0
Joe C. Jr. and Vanessa McAfee, 317 S. Yaupon St., $0
Kenneth Dale and Fatima Evans, 106 Harvard Oaks Drive, $0
Maurine N. Badeaux Jr., 215 Persimmon St., $0
Alma and Edward Rivera, 107 Mulberry St, $0
David Carl Mills, 111 Lazy Lane, $0
COMMERCIAL REMODEL
Starbucks, 104 S. Highway 288, $450,000
Kohls, 201 W. Highway 332, $300,000
Gallery Vape and Glass, 201B W. Highway 332, Suite 1100, $0
Brazos Mall/Lotus Foot Spa, Space 1242, $49,000
Shoe Store, 100 W. Highway 332, Space 1412, $0
Aven Tommy Alvarado, Dec. 5
Saylia Serenity Semien, Dec. 5
Ronza Mohanad Albayyaa, Dec. 6
Ella Alicia Sanchez, Dec. 6
Makenzie Reese Mittag, Dec. 7
Rene Javier Bautista Jr., Dec. 8
Clarence Ross Thomas V, Dec. 8
Elijah Isaiah Arechiga, Dec. 8
Ashton Nicholas Smith, Dec. 8
Victoria Lynn Hernandez, Dec. 9
Amelia Isabella Champ, Dec. 9
Rylie Jasmine Hill, Dec. 9
Jorge Andres Aviles, Dec. 10
Josiah Lynx Grant, Dec. 10
Jose Antonio Jimenez III, Dec. 12
Alice Camellia Rodriguez, Dec. 12
Elijah Michael Mallillin, Dec. 12
Samuel James Garza, Dec. 12
Asher Glenn Welch, Dec. 13
Molly Ann Scotece and Rebecca Michelle Wooley, Dec. 8
Luke Caleb Burch and Chelsey Erin Sipple, Dec. 8
Anthony Giovanni Angel Moreno and Whitney Taylor Pena, Dec. 8
Manuel Ivan Luna Salazar and Diana Solis, Dec. 9
Dustin William Pirtle and Cheyenne Vernell Corl, Dec. 9
Kalleah Monae Bates and Johnavon James Jackson, Dec. 9
Heather Louise Wylie and Kevin Dale Calhoun, Dec. 9
Christopher J Lacombe and Kamyn A Burnaman, Dec. 9
Emilio Bravo and Amy Eva Ramirez, Dec. 10
Johnathan William Buchanan and Lauren Elizabeth Raynes, Dec. 10
Brenda Elaine Calvert and Jeffery Cecil Myers, Dec. 10
Samir Ali Manesia and Azmina Akbar Ali, Dec. 12
Cory James Leder and Thomas Lauro Zamora, Dec. 12
April Lynette Smart and Ronald Ray Black, Dec. 12
Mercedes Nicole Gable and Justin Kane Gomez, Dec. 12
Michael Mark Gibbs and Christina Leigh James, Dec. 12
Robert Lee Schurtz III and Katie Marie Berry, Dec. 13
