The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Adrian Orlando Herrera, 45, driving while intoxicated third or more; habitual.
William Henderson, 45, evading arrest.
William Henderson, 45, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Seth James Holmes, 24, count one, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Jeremy Lamar Johnson, 34, forgery; enhanced.
Cheryl Lynn Moore, 31, theft; elderly.
Cheryl Lynn Moore, 31, theft; aggregated.
Jonathan Hayden Orlando, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michael James Bass, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Anthony Torres, 40, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Anthony Torres, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Damian Rodriguez, 19, counts one, two and three, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Derrick Bryan Linton, 46, count one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Sheldon Lemarc Landry, 46, credit card or debit card abuse.
Victor Saucedo, 37, aggravated assault.
Iram Nunez, 45, aggravated assault.
Jamie Allen Webb, 46, counts one and two, sex offenders duty to register; criminal episode.
McKenna Marie Buchanan, 20, assault public servant other than peace officer or judge.
Beatrice Aleman Lemons, 51, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; enhanced
Bin Li, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Dawson Taylor Linville, 19, possession of a controlled substance; drug-free zone.
David Lee Raska, 35, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Karen Catherine Ray, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Adam Robert Reinhart, 33, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Douglas Christopher Remer Jr. 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Theodore Nathan Schmidt, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Hendry Serrano, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Galinda Gale Taylor, 53, possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Lynn Thorson-Torrez, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Sinclair Varney, 51, possession of a controlled substance.
Sharon Faye Weinberg, 56, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Juan Nicholas Alvarez-Galicia, 25, count one, attempted theft; counts two and three, unlawful use of a criminal instrument; criminal episode.
Marlon David Velasquez Herrera, a.k.a. Marlon Organista, 25, count one, attempted theft; counts two and three, unlawful use of a criminal instrument; criminal episode.
Logan Hunter Amason, 25, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Clifford Jason Brown, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Danika Taylor Bukbun, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Nicholas Alexander Castaneda, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Jarve Latravion Dean, 33, counts one, two, three and four, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Bryan August Demiter, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan August Demiter, 41, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Heather Leigh Lauing, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Wayne Robertson, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Carissa Reannon Fehrle, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Emmanuel Flores, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Maria Fernanda Flores, 26, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Rafael Nathaniel George, 27, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Casey Tanelle Gonzalez, 29, criminal mischief; enhanced.
Christopher Shane Jackson, 34, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Heather Danielle Lemons, 39, evading arrest.
Luis Lopez, 32, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Dalton Lee Bacon, 32, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Christopher Cody Blackburn, 38, forgery.
Jason Aaron Brock, 37, burglary of building; enhanced.
Kevin Andrew Clark, 26, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Melody Ann Delossantos, a.k.a. Melody Ann Hassell, 48, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Melody Ann Delossantos, a.k.a. Melody Ann Hassell, 48, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Sammy Joseph Flores, 44, aggravated assault; enhanced.
Shane Paul Gardner, 34, harassment of a public servant.
Erick Edmundo Hernandez, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Jane Ann Jones, a.k.a. Jane Ann Mitscke, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Deshawn O’Kei Jones, 24, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Royce Kahler, 59, theft.
Clayton Kimbler, 28, credit card or debit card abuse.
Kayla Thieman, 30, counts one and two, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Everett Lee, 25, burglary of building.
Richard Rossi, 24, burglary of building.
Kendall Elliott, 23, burglary of building.
Robert Bean, 27, burglary of building.
Steven Michael Lopez, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jean Paul Mangeret, 50, injury to elderly.
Misty Michelle McCarty, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Gaspar Calvo Mendoza, 48, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jason Shane Meyer, 45, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Yasuka Miyaji, 51, aggravated assault.
Ryan Armani Murray, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
John Nicholson, 52, tampering with physical evidence.
Nathan Dean Pollack, 31, retaliation.
Glenn Rainer, 43, theft of firearm.
Glenn Rainer, 43, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Maria Salome Reyes, 36, credit card or debit card abuse; elderly.
Nicholas Alfonso Reyes, 42, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Sophia Rico, 43, burglary of building.
Sophia Rico, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Lorenzo Guevara Rios, 48, assault family violence choking.
William Snyder, 48, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Allison Starr Strother, a.k.a. Allison Agnew aka Allison Covington, 38, theft.
Allison Starr Strother, a.k.a. Allison Agnew aka Allison Covington, 38, count one, two and three, forgery elderly; criminal episode; enhanced.
Yisel Yleana Stubbs, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Alexander Switzer, 29, assault public servant other than peace officer.
Alexander Switzer, 29, harassment by person in correctional facility.
Eliana Marie Tims, 32, burglary of habitation.
Nathan James Conley, 36, burglary of habitation; habitual.
Billie Ann Tyson, 47, injury to elderly.
John Uvalle, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Suzanne Francis Mitcham, 58, possession of a controlled substance.
Heather Marie Villarreal, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Alexis Waters, 19, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Brian Matthew Wilkerson, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions.
William Ray Wright, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Mary Jane Gallegos Valdez, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Ray Chlamon, 35, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Gene Gonzales, 26, intoxication manslaughter; enhanced.
Shayla Cox Blackstock, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Julio Luis Phillip, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Julio Luis Phillip, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Julio Luis Phillip, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Toby John McGlynn, 57, possession of a controlled substance.
Destini Nichole Free, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan Keith Humphrey, 29, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Dillen Miller, 19, counts one and two, aggravated robbery; count three, evading arrest; criminal episode.
Arthur Lee Winn, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jerry Woodard Black, 35, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Michael James Bass, 26, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Staci Michaelle Gilbreath, 33, burglary of building; enhanced.
Floyd Samuel Bergen, 35, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Stacey Ann Deleon, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Melissa Ann Perez, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaxon Hugill, a.k.a. Jaxxon Hugill, 18, possession of a controlled substance.
Amy Jo Davis, 44, credit card or debit card abuse.
Sonja Kay Walls, 63, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
