The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Kenneth Mullins, 31, assault peace officer.
Alyssa Evans, 22, accident involving injury.
Michael Hurte, 43, theft.
Decorion Juan Oliver, 19, counts one, two, three and four assault peace officer; criminal episode.
Ty Manning, 18, possession of child pornography.
Kinsey Layton, 37, count one, arson; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Benigno Parra Jr., 51, injury to a child.
Jacob Sandoval, 48, aggravated robbery.
Adrianna Mitchell, 18, counts one and two, possession with intent to promote child pornography; criminal episode.
Robert Lee Green, 67, theft.
Laquency Jones, 30, deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Dedrick Livings, 18, evading arrest.
Dandre Williams, 32, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Marco Leon Leal-Gonzalez, 22, accident involving injury.
Marco Leon Leal-Gonzalez 22, aggravated assault on a public servant.
Taroon Rashid, 35, tampering with governmental record.
Cassie Jean Carlton, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Chrstian Chenier, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Carissa Dawn Davis, 37, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Priscilla Faith Kirschke, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Leslie Ryan Layne, a.k.a. Leslie Ryan Layhe, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Jay Peterson, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Fernando Ramirez Jr., 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Lee Rene Ramos Jr., 32, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Darla Cai Rhodes, 59, injury to the elderly.
Justin Drew Richard, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jose Luis Rodriguez, 38, burglary of habitation.
Richard Lee Runoalds, 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; habitual.
Richard Lee Runoalds, 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; enhanced.
Erica Ramona Silbas, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Derick Stoner, 49, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Kristen Lani Tatum, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Rachel Catherine Taylor, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Anton Jonathan William Thomas, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Essence Torres, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Demonte Cortez Trammell, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Alex Villalovos, 66, driving while intoxicated third or more.
James Leslie Wells Jr., 31, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Wendy Gayle Whitman, 63, possession of a controlled substance.
Naquinn Rashae Wiley, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Anthony Williams Jr., 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Lonnie Earl Wright Jr., 52, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Lonnie Earl Wright Jr., 52, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Samantha Renee Adame, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jorge Alberto Amaya, 50, aggravated assault.
Kevin Wayne Ball, 43, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Davin Keith Becker, 50, assault family violence choking; enhanced.
Antjuan Domeek Bell Sr., 46, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Nicomedes Angel Benavides, 28, theft of firearm
Manuel Bernal, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Jennifer Bowens, 43, assault family violence choking.
Rickey Howard Brannon, 45, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Roderick Deshunt Broussard, 49, theft; enhanced.
Clifford Jason Brown, 52, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Timothy John Burkes, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Adrian Avery Case Escobedo, 23, delivery of a controlled substance.
Bobby Ray Colar, 41, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Cedrick Cole, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Clifton James Cole, 25, theft.
Caitlin Erin Conahan, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Leonard Carlton Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jefferey Vegafria Digan, 33, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; habitual.
Khoreon Antrel Ellis Perry, 22, theft of firearm.
Joe John Erevia Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Lenin Estrada, 19, delivery of a controlled substance drug free zone.
Dennis Michael Fiore, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Dennis Michael Fiore, 37, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Sally Ann Frausto, 23, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Jaime Garcia, III, 27, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Casey Tanelle Gonzales, 29, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Dominic Gutierrez Jr., 39, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Lacie Dekota Gutierrez, 28, assault of pregnant person.
Cynthia Arredondo, 45, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Dominguez Benitez, 31, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Jason Aaron Brock, 37, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Don Brown, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Don Brown, 29, count one, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; count two, evading arrest; criminal episode.
Kyle Brown, 21, counts one and two, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Jesus Chacon Rivas, 28, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Erica Nicole Garcia, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Caryn Lynea Hemphill, a.k.a. Caryn Lynea Hoskins and Caryn Lynea Shiflet, 38, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Caryn Lynea Hemphill, a.k.a. Caryn Lynea Hoskins and Caryn Lynea Shiflet, 38, forgery.
Caryn Lynea Hemphill, a.k.a. Caryn Lynea Hoskins and Caryn Lynea Shiflet, 38, burglary of habitation.
Caryn Lynea Hemphill, a.k.a. Caryn Lynea Hoskins and. Caryn Lynea Shiflet, 38, theft of firearm.
Allen Ryan Jennings, 35, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kareem Jabbar Malveaux, 45, assault family violence with previoius conviction; enhanced.
Mitchell Edward Lee Moreland, 51, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Terrell Oaks, 35, counts one, two, and three, theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode.
Cole Pickett, 31, aggravated assault.
Alvaro Lopez Rodriguez, 40, assault family violence choking.
Michael Salazar, 28, burglary of habitation; enhanced.
Stephen Ched Sanders, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jacob Steffek, 26, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Latoshia Renee Stewart, 32, aggravated assault.
Latoshia Renne Stewart, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Clinton Oneal Thomas , 47, aggravated assault; habitual.
Crystal Marie Turner, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Charlene Zavala, a.k.a. Charlene Dunn, 57, injury to elderly.
Racquel Harrington, 27, tampering with governmental record.
Racquel Harrington, 27, false statement to obtain property or credit.
Rhaleigh De’Cameron Hawkins, 33, assault family violence choking.
Austin Wayne Hensley, 28, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Rashard Jones, 19, counts one and two criminal mischief; criminal episode.
Taylor Phillip Kennedy, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Aroneisha Raychelle Loyd, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Aroneisha Raychelle Loyd, 23, evading arrest.
Brandon Lee Luvaul, 41, assault of pregnant person; enhanced.
Deondre James Mack, 26, assault family violence choking.
Michael Garcia Martinez, 49, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Wendoly Martinez, a.k.a. Windoly Martinez, 18, hindering apprehension/prosecution.
Samuel Charles McLeod Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Calvin Douglas Merriman, 69, possession of a controlled substance.
Marsha Renia Mettlen, a.k.a. Marsha Renee Mettlen, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Aron Ross Mitchell, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Terrill Navarre, 56, assault family violence choking.
Jane April Neal, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Anthony Xavier Ochoa, 22, aggravated assault.
Richardo Olivas, 40, assault family violence choking.
Darryl Dan Orr, 47, count one, burglary of habitation; count two, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Saul Daniel Ortega, 22, evading arrest.
Christopher Padilla, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Palomarez, 39, count one, robbery; count two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Michael Sherman Pearce, 59, sex offender duty to register.
Jose Juan Salazar Hernandez, 36, counts one, two, three, four, and five, indecency with a child; criminal episode.
