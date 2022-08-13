Inspections conduction by the Brazoria County Health Department.
Alvin
Gordito’s Paletas & More, 2944 CR 411, July 5, routine, 100.
Taqueria Panchitos, 5459 CR 181, July 5, routine, 100.
Froberg Farm, 3601 Highway 6, July 7, routine, 97.
Smart Center, 4527 Mustang Road, July 8, routine, 100.
Fairway Food Mart, 5001 Fairway Drive, July 18, routine, 100.
Tiger Way Express Inc., 4115 Highway 35, July 22, routine, 97.
Alvin Pantry, 19387 Highway 35, July 27, routine, 99.
Angleton
Brazoria County Juvenile Justice, 20875 CR 171, July 12, routine, 100.
Lucy’s Sips & Sweets, 540 Westwood Road, July 18, routine, 99.
Falcon Express Angleton, 22679 N. Highway 288B, July 26, routine, 84.
Runway Café, 7915 Airport Way, July 26, routine, 91.
Arcola
Mak Arcola Store LLC, 14818 Highway 6, July 14, routine, 96.
Brazoria
Bag A Bag, 6748 FM 521, July 1, routine, 100.
Kountry Korner, 5281 CR 353, July 1, routine, 100.
Ramirez Tamales, 18063 CR 463, July 6, routine, 99.
Super Stop #2, 1630 N. Brooks St., July 6, routine, 94.
Nana’s Ice House, 302 W. Front, July 11, routine, 100.
The Discovery Barn, 202 Gaines St., July 13, routine, 100.
His Children Daycare, 114 FM 521, July 20, routine, 100.
Diamond S #2, 1013 S. Brooks, July 22, routine, 99.
Dollar General Store #18380, 20198 Highway 36, July 22, routine, 100.
El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant, 1116 N. Brooks St., July 22, routine, 100.
Shaka Shack, 310A E. San Bernard St., July 28, permit final, 100.
Sno-Cone Shack, 202 S. Brooks St., July 28, permit final, 99.
Damon
Sunny’s Wright Drive In, 23608 Highway 36, July 13, routine, 97.
Houston
Tacos El Rekas, 719 Schurmier Road, July 20, routine, 95.
Jones Creek
Dollar General #16849, 10310 Highway 36, July 19, routine, 99.
Zee Mart, 7102 Highway 36, July 19, routine, 89.
Lake Jackson
Johnny B’s Backyard BBQ, 436 Huckleberry Drive, July 8, permit final, 99.
Manvel
CVS Pharmacy #10604, 4489 CR 94, July 13, routine, 100.
Em’s Seafood Kitchen, 11540 Magnolia Parkway Suite A, July 27, routine, 99.
Oyster Creek
Tropical Gulf Coast, 2815 FM 523 Lot #14, July 8, routine, 100.
Pearland
Baskin-Robbins, 10504 Broadway St., Suite 108, July 12, routine, 97.
Bogies Pub & Grill, 9330 Broadway St., July 18, routine, 98.
Willi’s Grill & Icehouse, 2600 Smith Ranch Road, July 18, routine, 94.
Parts Unlimited, 17511 CR 143, July 27, routine, 100.
IHOP #1949, 3060 Silverlake Village Drive, July 28, routine, 97.
Rosharon
Dollar General Store #15949, 625 FM 1462 E., July 11, routine, 100.
Dollar General Store # 17788, 5224 CR 48, July 15, routine, 100.
Deli At Skydive Spaceland, 16111 FM 521, July 28, routine, 100.
Take The Wheel Restaurant, 15054 Highway 6, July 28, routine, 97.
Fioma Farm LLC, 216 CR 770, July 25, routine, 93.
Santa Fe
The Sugar Momma, 1806 Country Meadow Lane, July 20, permit final, 100.
Sweeny
Dairy Mart, 603 N. Main St., July 8, routine, 88.
Simple Simon Pizza, 501 N. Main St., July 8, routine, 97.
West Columbia
DV Subway, 744 A S. Columbia Ave., July 7, routine, 98.
Master Glazed Donut, 802 E. Brazos Ave., July 7, routine, 98.
Tacos and More, 806 E. Brazos Ave., July 7, routine, 98.
Mini Mart, 902 E. Brazos Ave., July 11, routine, 94.
The Jimador, 418 S. 17th St., July 13, routine, 100.
Drini Pizza, 636 W. Brazos Ave., July 21, routine, 91.
Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, July 21, routine, 86.
