The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Perry Allen Whipple, 62, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jesse Jermaine Cosme, 19, credit card or debit card abuse.
Patricia Joellen Wilmore-Grice, 38, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Charles D’Andre Cooper, 32, aggravated robbery; enhanced.
Chip Ardie, 67, criminal mischief.
Carlos Rafael Penado Contrearas, 39, possession of child pornography.
Mindy Ybarra, a.k.a. Mindy Moreno, 34, fraudulent use of identifying information; enhanced.
Mindy Ybarra, a.k.a. Mindy Moreno, 34, fraudulent use of identifying information; enhanced.
Keisha Kristek, 29, forgery-elderly.
Brent John Wesland, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Christopher Dodd, 52, aggravated robbery.
Keith Williams, 51, aggravated robbery.
John Elroy Orozco, 37, aggravated sexual assault; habitual.
Laytonn Don Carpenter, 26, assault family violence choking.
Josie Marie Cash, 59, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Maria Salome Reyes, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Vivian Michelle Rivera, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Ryan Rowan, 28, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Tre Darien Daion Shepard, 24, burglary of a vehicle-two or more previous convictions.
Cynthia Lynn Slavinski, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Rodney Dewayne Staggs, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Lee Stamport, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Andrea Hope Jaffe Steel, 42, aggravated assault.
Jessica Jewel Strother, a.k.a. Jessica Jewel Daigle, 39, forgery.
Jennifer Lisa Vaughn, 49, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Gregory Allen Volkmann, 54, sex offenders duty to register.
Michael Galen Welch, 51, possession of a controlled substance.
Misty Morgan Mather, a.k.a. Misty Morgan Wilson, 33, aggravated assault.
Derrick Perry, 19, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Bridgemin Perry, 18, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Elizabeth Ann Aluiso, 42, theft; aggregated.
George Anthony Alvarado, 47, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Deziray Julia Amaya, 23, tampering with physical evidence.
Beatrice Cabello, 23, tampering with physical evidence.
Robert Dean Bouse Jr., 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Meghann Lynn Meyer, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Susan Greta Spindler, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Kristy Lynn Calder, 45, theft; enhanced.
Christopher Ian Coon, 48, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Derek Randall Diamond, 60, theft with two or more previous convictions.
David Flores, 46, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Hector Galvan Jr., 41, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Javier Gilberto Garcia, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Luis Alberto Garcia Duran, 31, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Marvin Richard Xavier Gilbert Jr., 19, unlawfully carrying weapon prohibited places.
Leroy Terrell Green, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Tracey Lynn Gross Jr., 33, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Michael Gutierrez Alvarez, 20, criminal mischief.
Thierry Lee Burston, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Thierry Lee Burston, 24, tampering with physical evidence.
Michael Leon Curry, 48, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Jeffrey Matthew Calvit, 51, count one possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; counts two and three, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Christopher Dodd, 52, interference with police service animals.
Sean Phillip Falzon, 35, credit card or debit card abuse.
Josey Rene Garza, 46, sex offenders duty to register.
Corey Gibbs, 20, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kenneth Michael Holmes, 30, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Brandi Lea Osborn, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy Wayne Oliver, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Rhonda Sue Wilbanks, 57, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Thurston Jeffery Robinson, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Trenton Keith Terry, 35, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Daniel Talavera, 51, burglary of building.
Johnnie Eugene Turnage Jr., 64, possession of a controlled substance.
Shamela Valencier Walker, 58, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Vincent Howard Webb, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Michael Davis, 36, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Scott Michael Davis, 36, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Cody Eloy Segovia, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Amber Nicole Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Garard Harper Jr., 19, criminal mischief.
Cardiyae Davis, 19, criminal mischief.
Jerry Hernandez, 48, criminal mischief.
Adan Hernandez, 65, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Marlon Saulone King, 50, assault family violence choking.
Lorena Natalie Lopez, 23, counts one and two, abandon/endanger a child; criminal episode.
Cory Alan McPartland, 41, aggravated assault.
Victor Glenn Morrow Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Victor Glenn Morrow Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Salgado, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Mongiello, 47, aggravated assault.
Denis James Mahoney, 57, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jose Corona Perez III, 44, assault family violence choking.
Janet Wethorst Pinkston, a.k.a. Janet Wethorst Gregory and Janet Wethorst Vannoy, 65, driving while intoxicated third or more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.