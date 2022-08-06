Ja’Marcus Ke’Ion Woodard, July 12

Sena Wallace, July 12

Malcolmn Crea Luxx Hebert, July 12

David Lee Soloman, July 12

Shyheim Antonio Williams Jr., July 12

Selena Marie Wheeler, July 12

Benjamin Wayne Key, July 12

Lyla Madeline Winscott, July 12

Phoenix Dawn Wright, July 13

Amelia Yvette Zarate, July 15

Leonardo Ray Ramirez, July 15

Gianni Obinna Chiagoziem Nwoko, July 17 Kaius Stone Sparkman, July 19

Hercules Javier Madrigal, July 19

Aria Marley James, July 20

Kaia Sage Adams, July 20

Ashton Knox Truitt, July 20

Sophia Marie Flores, July 20

Kyri Nichole Kerns, July 21

Legand Wayne Nelson, July 22

Rodrigo Hernandez Jr., July 24

Brenlee Quinn Rhiannon Savage, July 25

Lathan Angel Bejarano, July 26

Azaliah Cataleya Sauceda, July 26

Leonel Joaquin Martinez, July 26

Noah Nash, July 27

Lori Ru-Yi Yang, July 27

Eli Emmanuel Esquivel, July 27

Benjamin Bjorn Stimson, July 27

Xander Santizo, July 27

Kai Bryant Harris, July 27

Kailani Rose Garcia, July 27

Malcolm James Wilson and Carla Rena Nowlin, July 21

Christopher Ratliff and Brittany Marie Fransaw, July 22

Mauricio Chapa and Gabriela A Hernandez Mejia, July 22

Samantha Lissette Briones and Jesus Alberto Narvaez, July 22

Maribel June Arandela Moralde and Joie Valdellon Jose Infante, July 22

Edy Pastor Jerez and Emy Lopez, July 22

Salustio Villarreal Villarreal and Janet Ache, July 22

Fabiola D. Soto Rodriguez and Jorge L. Deleon Rodriguez, July 22

Kiara Dondranique Lewis and Shadaria Letrice Persley, July 22

Rivera Erickberto Gonzalez and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brane, July 22

Joshua Christopher Flores and Ami Jo Flores, July 22

Myah Hopes and Anthony Walker, July 22

David B. Brooks Jr. and Megan N. Kendall, July 22

Trenton Pierce Sagers and Chloe Nielsen, July 23

Courtney Lyn Fife and Zachary Vaughn Maulding, July 23

Jason Read Ramsower and Madison Kay Mutina, July 23

Pamela Perales Martinez and Hector Mireles, July 23

Feliciano Tapia Garcia III and Gail Capacio Ebarle, July 23

Keith Edward Roberts and Cindy McElveen Barber, July 24

Shari Louise Bosworth and James Emmitt Clark, July 25

Ruby Nell Duffy and Dexter Darnell Dunn, July 26

Michael Joseph Stark and Caley Jo Hannah, July 26

Gavan Blain Espinoza and Johami Daniela Escobar Rapalo, July 26

Amber Lavonne Dwalt and Gary Alexander Munoz Fuertes, July 28

Brandy Nicole Jackson and Kedric Darnae Goins, July 29

Daosheng Yang and Sarah Leanda Spates, July 30

