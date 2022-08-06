Births and Marriages July 29, 2022 Aug 6, 2022 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ja’Marcus Ke’Ion Woodard, July 12Sena Wallace, July 12Malcolmn Crea Luxx Hebert, July 12David Lee Soloman, July 12Shyheim Antonio Williams Jr., July 12Selena Marie Wheeler, July 12Benjamin Wayne Key, July 12Lyla Madeline Winscott, July 12Phoenix Dawn Wright, July 13Amelia Yvette Zarate, July 15Leonardo Ray Ramirez, July 15Gianni Obinna Chiagoziem Nwoko, July 17 Kaius Stone Sparkman, July 19Hercules Javier Madrigal, July 19Aria Marley James, July 20Kaia Sage Adams, July 20Ashton Knox Truitt, July 20Sophia Marie Flores, July 20Kyri Nichole Kerns, July 21Legand Wayne Nelson, July 22Rodrigo Hernandez Jr., July 24Brenlee Quinn Rhiannon Savage, July 25Lathan Angel Bejarano, July 26Azaliah Cataleya Sauceda, July 26Leonel Joaquin Martinez, July 26Noah Nash, July 27Lori Ru-Yi Yang, July 27Eli Emmanuel Esquivel, July 27Benjamin Bjorn Stimson, July 27Xander Santizo, July 27Kai Bryant Harris, July 27Kailani Rose Garcia, July 27Malcolm James Wilson and Carla Rena Nowlin, July 21Christopher Ratliff and Brittany Marie Fransaw, July 22Mauricio Chapa and Gabriela A Hernandez Mejia, July 22Samantha Lissette Briones and Jesus Alberto Narvaez, July 22Maribel June Arandela Moralde and Joie Valdellon Jose Infante, July 22Edy Pastor Jerez and Emy Lopez, July 22Salustio Villarreal Villarreal and Janet Ache, July 22Fabiola D. Soto Rodriguez and Jorge L. Deleon Rodriguez, July 22Kiara Dondranique Lewis and Shadaria Letrice Persley, July 22Rivera Erickberto Gonzalez and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brane, July 22Joshua Christopher Flores and Ami Jo Flores, July 22Myah Hopes and Anthony Walker, July 22Samantha Lissette Briones and Jesus Alberto Narvaez, July 22David B. Brooks Jr. and Megan N. Kendall, July 22
Trenton Pierce Sagers and Chloe Nielsen, July 23
Courtney Lyn Fife and Zachary Vaughn Maulding, July 23
Jason Read Ramsower and Madison Kay Mutina, July 23
Pamela Perales Martinez and Hector Mireles, July 23
Feliciano Tapia Garcia III and Gail Capacio Ebarle, July 23
Keith Edward Roberts and Cindy McElveen Barber, July 24
Shari Louise Bosworth and James Emmitt Clark, July 25
Ruby Nell Duffy and Dexter Darnell Dunn, July 26
Michael Joseph Stark and Caley Jo Hannah, July 26
Gavan Blain Espinoza and Johami Daniela Escobar Rapalo, July 26
Amber Lavonne Dwalt and Gary Alexander Munoz Fuertes, July 28
Brandy Nicole Jackson and Kedric Darnae Goins, July 29
Daosheng Yang and Sarah Leanda Spates, July 30 