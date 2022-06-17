The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Victor Derick Darosa II, 39, injury to a child; enhanced.
Karen Darosa, 58, injury to a child.
Joann Korel, 48, counts one, two, three and four improper relationship between educator/student; count five sexual assault of a child; criminal episode.
Marvin Elliot Smith II, 45, assault of pregnant person.
Apollona Ann Soto, 35, tampering with a governmental record.
Malcolm Sandy Starks, 32, credit card or debit card abuse.
Kevin Wayne Robertson, 37, assault family violence; choking.
Antonio De Jesus Haro-Hernandez, 39, counts one and two, aggravated sexual assault of a child; counts three and four, indecency with a child; criminal episode.
Kirk Stewart Whitmire, 51, aggravated assault.
Jessica Corrine Broyles, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Zawarinyasha Bonner, 25, assault family violence; choking.
Luis Alberto Garcia, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Julian RodriguezJr., 58, possession of a controlled substance.
Edward Charles Randle, 36, counts one and two, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Alize Marie Sanchez, 18, theft; aggregated.
Domonique Sanmiguel, 28, accident involving injury.
Long Sok, 50, burglary of building.
Michael Stanton Sumner, 65, aggravated assault.
Mosiur Sorker, 43, assault family violence; choking.
Marguerite Diana Thomas, 70, possession of a controlled substance.
Mike Armando Villareal, 56, accident involving injury.
Michael Roy Wilson, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Edwin Edgardo Almanza, 22, injury to disabled.
Shaun Tonnie Andrus, 37, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Dustin Wade Allen, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Bailey Deann Bartlett, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel George Brockman, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Lynda Joanna Cannon, 41, burglary of habitation.
Lynda Joanna Cannon, 41, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Samuel Joseph Cartwright, 47, count one, theft; count two, unauthorized use of a vehicle; criminal episode.
Gregory Wood Clarke, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Ashley Shanai Duhon, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Charles Ray Davis, 65, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Marco Arturo Duran Jr., 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Marco Arturo Duran Jr., 24, count one and two aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Billy Wesley Early Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jamie Lee Graham, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Jabier Carbajal Guerrero, 27, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Jabier Carbajal Guerrero, 27, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Corey Shaun Graves, 34, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced
Gabriel Matthew Garza, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Belinda Guel, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Henry Edward Greak Jr., 41, tampering with physical evidence; enhanced.
Henry Edward Greak Jr., 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Eddie Ray Austin, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Javier Alejandro Abrego, 39, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Javier Alejandro Abrego, 39, tampering with physical evidence; habitual.
Michael Wayne Baltrip Jr., 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Ryan Brown, 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Charles Andrew Clupka, 47, criminal mischief.
Edwin Fofanah, 24, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Chad Lee Foster, 41, credit card or debit card abuse.
Julian Marcus Flores, 32, evading arrest.
Michelle Rose Hillard, 39, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Robert Paul Hickson, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Torrance Dewayne Johnson, 43, aggravated assault; habitual.
Samanual Daunte James, 29, assault public servant.
Robert James McCombs, 33, terroristic threat against peace officer.
Joe Anthony Paredes, 44, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Johnathan Nicholas Perez, 22, counts one, two and three, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Johnathan Nicholas Perez, 22, counts one, two and three, forgery; criminal episode.
Kaleb Hernandez, 21, counts one, two and three, forgery; criminal episode.
Ricardo T. Rodriguez Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Stacey Denise Swayze, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Ellis Wilson, 29, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Donald Ellis Wilson, 29, delivery of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Donald Ellis Wilson, 29, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Robert Donovan Underwood, 51, possession of a controlled substance.
James Curtis Clark, 35, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
James Curtis Clark, 35, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Alan Wayne Creekmore, 36, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Joseph Lee Denman, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Robert Edward Gant Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Robert Edward Gant Jr., 31, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Robert Edward Gant Jr., 31, burglary of vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Preston Holloway, 57, burglary of habitation; habitual.
Douglas Ray Morgan II, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Palmer James Maddox Jr., 64, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Felix Morales Jr., 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Avante Devon Hinton, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Amadeo Aguiniga Higareda, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
Qualette Vantrice Hobbs, 52, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Nicholas Dane Hamilton, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexander Nadine Benton, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Andrea Gail Jackson, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Myrtle Evita Lambert, 42, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Corey Allen McClanahan, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Ronald Charles McNulty Sr., 61, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Joseph Alan Mezger, 46, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Jennifer Maldonado, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Chelsea Montalvo, 27, possession o f a controlled substance.
Aldo Ivan Mora, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Leland Pate, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Eden Garcia Pena, 47, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Dorian Nathaniel Pena, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert William Priest, 62, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Linda Jane Parkhurst, 61, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Francisco Palacios, 80, aggravated assault.
Jose Ramirez Sosa, 41, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Jose Ramirez Sosa, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Aracely Billma Alberto, a.k.a. Vilma Aracely Albertoamaya, 47, burglary of building.
Aracely Billma Alberto, a.k.a. Vilma Aracely Albertoamaya, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Antonio Luis Perez, 34, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Alfredo Hernandez, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher James Hock, 39, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Robert Lee Patterson, 48, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon; enhanced.
Damon Chad Bailey, 45, aggravated assault.
