The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Makalyn Valdez, 27, aggravated assault.
Jeffrey Jaimes Simmons, 31, injury to a child.
Jose Alonzo Marquina Arechiga, 25, theft; aggregated.
Tonnerrious Jamarcus McGee, 26, abandon endanger a child.
Tonnerrious Jamarcus McGee, 26, evading arrest.
Kasey Darnell Williams, 35, intoxication assault; habitual.
Kasey Darnell Williams, 35, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Juan Daniel Fonseca Prieto, 20, accident involving injury.
Stephen Ladon Aplin, 47, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Daisy Marie Alvarez, 37, count one, prohibited substance in a correctional facility-attempt; counts two and three, prohibited substance in a correctional facility; criminal episode.
Cody Gary Garcia, 34, prohibited substance in a correctional facility; attempt.
Demonte Trammel, 25, counts one, two, three and four fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Harricka Wayneshia Denise Nelson Brown, 34, forgery; enhanced.
Keith Tyrone Walker, 63, forgery; enhanced.
Gonzalo Trigo Jr, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Karen Lynn Holley, a.k.a. Karen Lynn Diggs, 68, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Jennifer Ann Lorusso, 48, possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary Aaron Miller, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
Diolex Marina Sanchez, 46, credit card or debit card abuse.
Clara Martinez Saenz, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Joseph Smyth, 38, assault family violence-choking; enhanced.
David Earl Hardy, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Dianne Hayman, 65, credit card or debit card abuse elderly.
Thong Van Le, 33, assault family violence-choking.
Miguel Angel Marquez, 27, theft.
Britni Shalome McRae, 33, theft of firearm.
Candice Novak, 28, theft; aggregated.
Jonathan Ortiz, 35, aggravated assault.
Rodrick Dewayne Rogers, 36, assault family violence-choking.
Jerald Roberson III, 38, count one, aggravated assault; count two, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Kylon Malik Rhodes, 20, assault family violence choking.
Michael Quisenberry, 20, theft.
Erich Smith, 30, evading arrest; enhanced.
Jessica Wood, 34, assault peace officer.
Miguel Ricardo Barron, 57, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Brandyn Shayne Chase, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Horace Ray Cooper, 69, driving while intoxicated third or more; habitual.
Jose Ines Duenas III, 25, evading arrest.
Demarrion Jermaine Davis Smith, 20, evading arrest.
Ryan Austin Deroin, 31, burglary of a building; enhanced.
Noah William Shields, 26, burglary of building.
Rodney Clifton, 35, burglary of building.
Ira James Dyer, 59, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michael Jerome Evans, 44, assault peace officer.
Ashley Thompson Fontenot, 40, tampering with governmental record.
Charlie Craig Foster, 51, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Martha Ann Aguilar, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Edwin Edgardo Almanza, 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Johnny Berrones, 32, burglary of habitation.
Allison Marie Bradshaw, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Eugene Selman Baker, 29, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Crystal Calderon, 36, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Ernesto Fernandez Chavez, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Durkovitz, 41, evading arrest.
Jarod Foraker, 41, cruelty to non-livestock animal.
Shamariay Griffin, 35, assault family violence choking.
Shamariay Griffin, 35, violation protective order assault.
Lakeisha Godine, 43, burglary of habitation.
Crystal Olga Gonzalez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Efrain Lanz, 23, count one, assault family violence choking; count two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Octaviano Martinez Hernandez, 66, possession of a controlled substance.
Cesar Palma Estrada, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Chad Ware, 26, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Warren Parker Younger, 55, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Michael Williams, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kalan Williams, a.k.a. Kalan Jebro Williams, 24, assault family violence with previous conviction
Jessie James Coggins, a.k.a. Adam Hildebrant, possession of a controlled substance.
Allison Lorraine Villanueva, 44, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Christopher Wayne Lewis, 36, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Anthony Leveal Allen, a.k.a. Anthony Lavail Allen, 48, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced
Danny Gene Eaton, 52, aggravated assault on a public servant.
Christopher Tyrell Wood, 21, aggravated robbery.
Trevon Isaiah Collins, 21, theft.
Devon Issac Collins, 21, theft.
Cameron Lemelle, 21, theft.
Daisy Marie Thornton, 23, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Jennifer Louis Quint, 36, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Grace Andree Balbas, 40, aggravated assault.
David Wayne Duncan Jr., 32, forgery.
Torry Lamont Curvey, 38, assault of pregnant person.
Jerrell Donley, 38, aggravated assault against public servant; enhanced.
Jerrell Donley, 38, evading arrest; enhanced.
Toan Duc Le, 23, evading arrest.
Connie McMaster, 73, injury to elderly.
Brandon Franklin, 40, count one, assault family violence with previous conviction; count two, aggravated assault; count three, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Dylan Douglas Johnson, 23, murder.
Corben Phillip Reynolds, 16, count one, indecency with a child; count two, aggravated sexual assault of a child; count three, injury to a child; criminal episode.
Kandice Latrice Hall, 31, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Ysidro Lopez Hernandez, 58, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jermaine Allan Lunford, 30, theft.
Eddie Ray Marves, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Tiffany Sheree Monroe, 42, count one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; enhanced.
Larry Rodriguez III, 49, tampering with a governmental record; enhanced.
Samuel Rodriguez Albelo, 24, theft.
George Erick Rosemond, 55, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Sabrina Jean Traylor, 45, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Estaban Medina Vasquez, 28, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Anthony Vazquez, 60, driving while intoxicated third or more.
James Mitchell Walker, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Melissa Ann West, 43, assault family violence choking.
Delrick Giles Wright, 51, assault family violence with prior conviction; enhanced.
Shawn Gilman Connelley, 36, evading arrest.
Dylan Corbitt Crouch, 19, criminal mischief.
Tiffany Ann Doty, 40, theft; enhanced.
Justin Eugene Smitley, 44, theft.
Robert Anthony Davison, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Douglas Eason, 51, forgery; habitual.
Robert Douglas Eason, 51, forgery; habitual.
Dempsey Gilmore, 32, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Jose Armando Jimenez, 19, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone.
Zacharie Ray Benjamin Amason, 30, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Dawson Banks Bockel, 26, theft; aggregated.
Pablo Enrique Chavez, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Lauren Ashley Saia, 29, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Myron Collier, 36, count one assault family violence choking, count two assault family violence with previous conviction; criminal episode.
Felicia Bethlynn Delagarza, 33, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Travis Clinton Vossler, 30, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Travis Clinton Vossler, 30, count one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; enhanced.
Elizabeth Devin, 53, aggravated assault.
Thomas Carl Ebeling, 58, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Dhendre Fisher, 47, counts one, two and three theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode.
Eli Flores Sanchez, a.k.a. Eli Flores Sanchez, 32, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Gerald Ford, 30, continuous violence against the family; enhanced.
Robert Garcia, 35, theft.
Robert Garcia, 35, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Emma Duncan, 41, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Eduardo Garrido Sanchez, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Anthony Garza, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Shavez Hill, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen Richard Hurd, 35, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; enhanced.
Stephen Richard Hurd, 35, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
George Quincy Thorne Jr., 32, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Brent Elliott Jervis, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Brent Elliott Jervis, 35, evading arrest.
Christian Kremling, 21, aggravated assault.
Vanessa Koole, 25, aggravated assault.
Shandi Renee Ledesma, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Bernardino Lopez, 49, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
William Tyler Stallcup, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Melissa Marie Marsh, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Raymond Earl Neal Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Raymond Earl Neal Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Stevie Duwayne Offing Jr., 34, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Francis Oliver, 23, aggravated assault.
Cain Padilla, 22, theft of firearm.
Cain Padilla, 22, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Juan Carlos Pinzon-Piedra, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Amy Quintanilla, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Amy Quintanilla, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Donnie Ross Rambo, 62, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jose Angel Ramos, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Randall Robert Richardson, 46, burglary of habitation.
Samuel Adrian Rodriguez Lopez, 23, count one, evading arrest; count two, assault family violence with previous conviction; count three, aggravated assault; criminal episode; enhanced.
Samuel Adrian Rodriguez Lopez, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Andre Maurice Sample, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Wesley Shawn Slack, 33, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Dylan Ryan Small, 29, forgery.
Jimmy Dural Smith, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Larry Earl Smith, 59, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
William Scott Strane, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Alexander Switzer, 29, harassment by person in correctional detention.
Edgar Paul Tower, 39, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Ashley Dawn Ventura, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Keira Anne Weaver, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Maikel Suarez, 42, count one and two, unlawful use of criminal instrument; criminal episode.
Maikel Suarez, 42, fraudulent use of identifying information.
