Harlan O’Sean Williams, Oct. 18
Luke Oliver Weir, Oct. 18
Parker James Fischer, Oct. 18
Josue Adrian Corona, Oct. 18
Amina Nicole Neal, Oct. 19
Kahlesia Mary-Lynn Myers, Oct. 19
Luis Alberto Medrano Jr, Oct. 19
Juniper Monroe Cantu, Oct. 19
Jesse Adrian Rodriguez, Oct. 19
Delilah Rain Garcia, Oct. 20
Emmalynn Belle Stowers, Oct. 20
John Claude Picard IV, Oct. 22
Lilliana Rose Lamont, Oct. 23
Benjamin Jett Gonzalez, Oct. 24
Sophia Grace Trevino, Oct. 24
Waylin Ryan Prodoehl, Oct. 25
Micah James Allotey, Oct. 25
Israel Angel Cancino, Oct. 26
Mason Wayne Massey, Oct. 26
Deshawn Raymon Sapp Jr., Oct. 26
Maxwell Michael Edwards, Oct. 26
Arjan Singh Ghotra, Oct. 26
Harper Belle Adcock, Oct. 27
Noah Gray Gomez, Oct. 27
Tyler Jacob Harvey, Oct. 27
Jade Riley Dickerson, Oct. 27
Dahlia Rosa Cervantes, Oct. 28
Juan Martin Cepeda JR, Oct. 28
Gregory Jackson Gillette, Oct. 30
Joshua Deleon and Raeleen Louise Pajarillaga, Oct. 20
Lopez Ivan Reyes and Briana Jee Eun Redulla, Oct. 20
Katherine Renay Frederick and Ian Christopher Waldrop, Oct. 20
Eric Gonzales and Levi Duncan, Oct. 20
Dustin Ray McGaughey Sarah Elizabeth Zachary, Oct. 20
Richard Odus Oneal JR and Misty Jo Linnett, Oct. 20
Ashlynn Lee Gilliam and Zachary Ryan Schaatt, Oct. 21
Daniel Rodriguez and Stacy Katherine Allen, Oct. 21
Kaelyn Elizabeth Sheehan and Sean Simon Tichacek, Oct. 21
Matthew Joseph Shaw and Jordan Kate Meyer, Oct. 21
Cody Michelle Boyd and Raymond Loera, Oct. 21
Rahce Reianna Hinson and Krystin Ashley Schuerg, Oct. 21
Brandon Thomas Palmer and Cindy Duong, Oct. 21
Saul Guajardo and Lori Pegeen Phillips, Oct. 21
Annissa Mendoza and Jacob Rush Cotton, Oct. 21
Milton Wilson III and Deborah Patterson Harpster, Oct. 22
Ivy L Lawrence Walls and Kierra Samon Jones, Oct 22
Jason Tyrone Robinson and Shericka Nicole Reed, Oct. 22
Mikela Danielle Anderson and Justin Greene Pettigrew, Oct. 22
Coryn Taylor Sanders and George William Wagner, Oct. 22
Glynn Allen Opre and Kristen Gostomski Opre, Oct. 22
Taylar Ashaye Reinert and Austin James Stokes, Oct. 22
Benjamin Josiah Houpe and Wendy Laverne Harris, Oct. 22
Eric Victor Sanabria and Brittney Lynn Sanders, Oct. 22
Cathy Michelle Caudillo and Donovan Markeese Backman, Oct. 22
Meredith Mackenzie Shoemake and Maeson Garrett Lausch, Oct. 22
Jalen De Shay Walker and Terrence Michael Washington, Oct. 22
Miguel Angel Alvarez and Alejandrina Aguirre, Oct. 22
Lauren Elizabeth Caputo and Steven William Early, Oct. 22
Rodrigo Martinez and Brigitte Marie Peters, Oct. 22
David Raul Luna and Margaret Elizabeth Swisher, Oct. 22
Devina Nicole Fernandez and Adrian Edward Guzman, Oct. 22
Hal Arthur Wakes and Marsha Yvette Hawkins, Oct. 22
Ernetia Deyonte Cain and Lawrence Ellington Richardson, Oct. 22
Kelly Ann Bowen and Joseph Dale Estay, Oct. 22
William Scott Youngblood and Rosemary Ramos Yates, Oct. 22
Stephen Roy Porter and Susan Kay Boyer, Oct. 22
Duncan Riley Mericle and Gabrielle Ariana Pike, Oct. 23
Chaundren Aubrey Jacko and Joy Monique Willard, Oct. 23
Jeremy Raschad Leonard and Aurelia Jarniece Reynolds, Oct. 23
Elizabeth Rose Collins and Seth Hunter Pearce, Oct. 24
Joshua Paul Degner and Lauren Dann Tomko, Oct. 24
Jeffrey Robert Nauta and Cynthia Louise Blackwell, Oct. 24
Fahad Kamal and Sosa Maricela Maldonado, Oct. 24
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.