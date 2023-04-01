The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
April Kuehne, 42, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Christopher Clark Beck, 41, burglar of habitation; enhanced.
Josue Olvera, 20, deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Donnie Ross Rambo, a.k.a. Laevelle Rambo, 63, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Kervis Pearson, 47, theft, aggregated; habitual.
Luciano Gutierrez, 50, theft.
Luciano Gutierrez Jr., 23, theft.
Joseph Gutierrez, 21, theft.
Jeron Wayne Gamble, 36, theft; aggregated.
Reynaldo Fonseca, 32, aggravated assault.
Timothy Lucas Weaver, 25, terroristic threat peace officer.
Kobe Morris, 25, evading arrest.
Eduardo Jose Membreno Perez, 22, count one, intoxication manslaughter, county two, intoxication assault; criminal episode.
Clayton Kimbler, 29, theft from person.
Lesa Ragusa Schippert, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Philip Louis Krenek, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Herbie Edward Spain, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Bonthoeun Teng, 34, assault family violence choking.
Andrew Dale Vastine, 33, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Jody Wayne Welchel, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Toni Renee Wise, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Fallyn Gifford Allen, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Krystal Gayle Avila, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Leah Isabel Baranowski, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Lee Boyd, 61, possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy James Boyd, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Jeremy Duane Brock, 46, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Jodi Renee Carr, 36, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Linda Faye Dade, 65, assault peace officer.
Glenda Lanell Davenport, 55, assault peace officer.
Bryan August Demiter, 42, counts one and two, theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode; enhanced.
Tyler Francis Forgason, 28, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jodeci Fleming, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Phillip Gilford, 66, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
William Allen Gipson, 51, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode; habitual.
Eli Michael Glover, 20, counts one and two, criminal mischief; criminal episode.
Damien Michael Gomez, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Godofredo Guerrero, 49, theft.
J. Jesus Guevara, 26, aggravated assault.
Jason Ray Gwaltney III, 22, burglary of building.
Amber Alex, 27, injury to elderly.
Rafael Anaya, 45, theft elderly; enhanced.
Rafael Anaya, 45, criminal mischief; enhanced.
Johnny Carlos Arambula, 23, aggravated assault.
Alton Lee Bess, 54, aggravated assault; habitual.
Jessica Dawn Bolton, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Crystal Jade Cooper, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Micha Shane Powell, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Roverto Corona, 37, counts one, two, and three, burglary of a vehicle two or more previous convictions; criminal episode; enhanced.
Jorge Antonio Cruz Garcia, 38, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Bryan August Demiter, 42, counts one and two, burglary of a building; criminal episode; enhanced.
Brian Edward Dennis, 48, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Candace Dawn Williams, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse Johnny Elizondo, 34, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Stephanie Louise Hall, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan Finsterbach, 25, theft with two or more previous convictions.
David Earl Gifford, 62, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon; habitual.
Francisco Javier Gonzalez, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Graham, 23, tamper with governmental record.
Brandon Graham, 23, burglary of building.
Jeremy Lee Hart, Jr., 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Eric Daniel Jackson, 43, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Christopher Wayne Lewis, 37, evading arrest.
Michael James McCool, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Shannon Janelle Mooney, 39, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Trevis Patterson, 24, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Kevin Pye, 46, credit card or debit card abuse; enhanced.
Royce Kasean Rivera, 37, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Royce Kasean Rivera, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Kevin Rogers, 45, retaliation.
Cody Michael Schraer, 35, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Billy Joe Segura, 56, sex offenders duty to register.
Joseph Byron Thibodeaux, 59, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Larry Eugene Truax, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Vargas, 47, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Chester Ward, 53, evading arrest; habitual.
Gregory Wisely, 62, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Bradley Keith Hinesly, 53, possession of a controlled substance.
Corey Hampton, 21, assault family violence choking.
Alexia Lashun Jones, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Herbert Adam Kelley, 32, counts one and two, burglary of a building; criminal episode.
Taylor Allan Knox, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Varlee Lewis, 39, assault family violence choking; habitual.
Anthony James Louis, 40, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jose Luis Lozano III, 19, counts one, two and three, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Adrian Ygnacio Martinez, 47, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Thomas Galen Massey, 53, possession of a controlled substance.
Troy Benjamin Mathews, 36, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Omar Alejandro Moreno, 37, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Seldon Murray, 55, injury to elderly.
Linda Jean Psencik, 40, theft of aluminum/bronze, copper, brass.
Faith Rivera, 21, counts one and two, burglary of habitation; criminal episode.
Hallei Blake Voorhies, 20, counts one and two, burglary of habitation; criminal episode.
Shaelyn Simple, 23, counts one and two, burglary of habitation; criminal episode.
Marshall Wayne Smith, theft.
Ngoc Van Ta, 40, unlawfully carrying handgun.
Exgar De Luna, 18, theft.
Ruben Arias, 22, theft.
Ethan Bridges, 20, theft.
Jeffrey Pazdro, theft.
Alfredo Plata Hernandez, 20, theft.
