The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Wisdom Hopkins, 18, assault public servant other than peace officer or judge.
Myra Johnson, 42, interference with child custody.
Hayden Dean Muirheid, 23, accident involving death.
Anthony Taylor, 26, aggravated assault.
Sideon Johnson, 26, evading arrest.
Rene Hernandez, 30, injury to elderly.
Dawud Parker, 43, deadly conduct.
Corey Jarrod Adams, 37, theft; aggregated.
Jose Armando Pacheoco Veliz, 25, aggravated robbery.
Katie Sanders, 24, aggravated assault.
Kolt Benjamin Reasoner, 30, forgery.
Oscar Rodriguez, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Jeffrey Thomas Rosier, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Evette Stewart, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Michael Blaine Sweeney, 43, possession of a controlled substance.
Sheldrick Latres Tubbs, 26, evading arrest.
Monica Garcia Valenzuela, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Johnny Ray Villanueva, 33, assault of pregnant person.
Ruben Aguilar, 55, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Benjamin Willard Backman, 20, assault family violence choking.
Rafael Carlos Barajas, 35, assault of pregnant person.
Jamerian Nykavin Brookins, 20, evading arrest with prior conviction.
Jaylen Andrew Bustamante, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Asya Nicole Clark, 22, aggravated assault.
Tywanda Nosha Cole, 42, aggravated assault.
Julian Davila, 22, evading arrest.
Tiffany Ann Doty, 41, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Summer Renee Elam, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Todd David Gibson, 52, evading arrest; enhanced.
Aleesha Diane Gonzalez, 49, counts one, two and three, tampering with a governmental record; criminal episode; enhanced.
Katrina Raeshell Groves, 36, theft of firearm.
Gustavo Betancourt Gonzalez, 34, theft.
Gustavo Betancourt Gonzalez, 34, evading arrest.
Agustin Carbajal Jr., 32, count one, aggravated assault; count two, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Hugo Omar Castillo, 45, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Herbert Cook, 68, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Eduardo De Jesus Espinsoa Alfonso, 51, counts one and two, unlawful use of criminal instrument; criminal episode.
Jason Garcia, 20, theft of firearm.
Jose Anthony Gutierrez, 35, evading arrest.
Clifton Antoine Joe, 37, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
David Lopez, 45, counts one, two, and three, possession of child pornography; criminal episode; habitual.
Epolito Lozano, 59, assault of pregnant person; enhanced.
Austin Taylor Lugo, 25, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Robert William Mahin, 50, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michael Murphy Jr., 47, forgery; enhanced.
Lindsey Sue Nichols, 41, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Cory Drew Price, 37, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Marcus Renee Fernandez, 49, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Maria Pacheco, 59, theft with two or more previous convictions.
David Wayne Riles, 60, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jessica Ann Salazar, 39, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode.
Sterlin Hamilton Sims, 48, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Olivia Sofia Marie Toomer, 27, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Joel Velez, 62, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Vincent Webb, 27, count one, aggravated assault; count two, assault peace officer; criminal episode.
Charles Lee Willard, 41, possession of child pornography; habitual.
Frances Avelina Williamson, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Trenton Andrew Wofford, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Dixie Ann Zapata, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Phillip Gregory Harper, a.k.a. Philip Harper, 50, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Thomas Lowell Hedrick, 43, count one, aggravated assault on a public servant; count, two evading arrest; criminal episode.
Dustin Wright Hensley, 19, evading arrest.
Roydrick Deshawn Hill, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Jakayla Celeste Jackson, 20, criminal mischief.
Lesttley Jackson III, 54, count one, assault family violence with previous conviction; count two, assault family violence choking with previous conviction; criminal episode; habitual.
Maya Marie Johnson, 19, theft from person.
Sha Lynn Jones, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor Phillip Kennedy, 33, delivery of a controlled substance.
Monica Lee Love, 45, counts one and two, forgery; criminal episode.
Rose Miranda Martinez, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Monet McKnight, 23, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle; count two, theft; criminal episode.
Michael Ewart Menchaca-O’Neill, 21, evading arrest.
Oscar Paolo Moreno, 41, assault family violence choking.
Jimmy Wade Opre, 50, forgery; enhanced.
Christopher Padilla, 27, evading arrest.
Jackson Paul Thomas, 21, evading arrest.
Oliver Vasquez Solorzano, 27, evading arrest.
Matthew Alexander Vera, 19, evading arrest.
