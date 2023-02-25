The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Vonnicia E. Veal, 62, criminal mischief.
Christopher Vazquez, 29, assault peace officer.
Laquane Anderson, 32, count one, bribery; count two, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility; count three, engaging in organized criminal activity; criminal episode.
Antoine Ruben Baker, 23, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
James Blue Ruckett Jr., 21,
count one, bribery; count two, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility; count three, engaging in organized criminal activity; criminal episode.
Austyn Nicole Gaudet, 29, abandon/endanger a child.
Charles Lee Willard, 41, indecency with a child; habitual.
Charles Lee Willard, 41, aggravated sexual assault of a child; habitual.
Brittney Shaver, 31, aggravated assault.
Anthony Olivia Guertin, 33, assault peace officer.
William Cervas, 39, aggravated assault.
Carlos Salomon Gonzalez, 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Roger Louis Goodwin, 70, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Ray Anthony Rattler, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Itzel Nataly Rodriguez, 26, aggravated assault.
John Scott Riley, 59, aggravated assault.
Duante Latrent Sanford, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Danny Lynn Summerson, 46, evading arrest.
Herbie Edward Spain, 39, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Sedrick Dewore Williams, a.k.a. Sedrick Dewone Williams, 62, possession of a controlled substance.
Aleatha Terese Bryant, 65, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Javier Vallejo, 42, burglary of building.
Rachel Tiffany Altieri, 38, burglary of habitation.
Flavio Cesar Aruizu Garcia, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Joe Angel Guadalupe Aguirre, 23, theft.
Joe Angel Guadalupe Aguirre, 23, theft.
Mary Elizabeth Boyd, 51, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Samantha Antoinette Bustos, 36, aggravated assault family member with deadly weapon.
Regina Busby Boyle, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
David Kenneth Bartholomew, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Kimberly Michelle Bonner, 23, counts one and two, credit card abuse; criminal episode.
George Builes, 31, theft aggregated.
Benito Billasano, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Nicole Yvette Brown, 47, evading arrest; habitual.
Chun Chen, 41, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Anthony Dean Cochrane, 28, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Anthony Dean Cochrane, 28, evading arrest.
Mona Earline Cole, 61, possession of a controlled substance.
Valerie Lynn Cameron, 38, counts one and two, deadly conduct; criminal episode.
Cally Lane Cropper, 33, forgery; enhanced.
Steven Glenn Day, Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Steven Lee Edison, 41, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Susan Kathleen Elliott, a.k.a. Susan Estes, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jordan Emery Fass, 39, assault peace officer.
Jordan Emery Fass, 39, arson.
Jesus Samuel Gonzalez, 34, criminal mischief.
Milton Ignacio Gonzalez, 29, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Nikilus Griffin, 32, assault of pregnant person.
Jose Luis Garcia, 26, evading arrest; enhanced.
Jose Mendoza Sosa, 27, evading arrest.
Fernando Vazquez Medina, a.k.a. Gage Joel Garcia, 22, evading arrest.
Biolanda Magdalena Gauna, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Edgar Aguirre Perez, 37, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Brent Edward Reneau, 58, possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Oneal Bills, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Damaris Toro Barahona, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Jason Bulgier, 48, sex offender duty to register.
Christopher Stephen Cox, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Stephen Cox, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Ross Addison Deilke, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Rovento Eric Castillo, a.k.a. Roverto Eric Castillo, 48, burglary of habitation; enhanced.
Arnold Acevedo Chavez, 53, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Ellen Marie Hildebrant, a.k.a. Ellen Marie Martinez, 36, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Fernando Martin Fajardo, 27, evading arrest.
Jaelyn Jordan, 27, assault public servant.
Jaelyn Jordan, 27, assault public servant.
Garret Richard Jones, 36, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jessica Cor-ann Johnson, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Sean Jennings, 30, sex offender duty to register.
Kerry Lewis, 30, evading arrest; enhanced.
Kerry Lewis, 30, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kerry Lewis, 30, evading arrest with prior conviction.
David Morse, 54, evading arrest with previous conviction.
Gracie Ann Mata, 40, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Candice Novak, 29, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Timothy Stephenson, 54, count one and two theft; criminal episode.
John Bryant Webb Jr., 25, assault family violence choking.
Grady Williams, 58, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle, count two, theft; criminal episode; enhanced.
Lindsey Michelle Wilcox, 40, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Vince Gorre Holmes, 42, theft; enhanced.
Kendall Fawn Knouff, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Matthew Kovar, 44, counts one and two, assault peace officer; counts three and four, harassment of a public servant; criminal episode; habitual.
Kelsey Marie Lootens, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Kelsey Marie Lootens, 29, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Steven Cody Lovell, 35, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Blakely Lane Meyer, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Malori Anne Munson, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Essence Fashionette Mayberry, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Javier Antonio Magana, 20, evading arrest.
James Perry Matthews Jr., 39, count one, burglary of habitation, count two, theft from elderly; criminal episode;enhanced.
Isaac Eric Mireles, 38, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Carl Mitchell Owens Jr., 22, possession of a controlled substance.
Jimmy Wade Opre, 50, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, tamper with phevidence; criminal episode; enhanced.
Abel Santos, 21, retaliation.
Jonathan Oneill Stansill, 34, assault family violence choking.
Jayla Reshanae Pipkins, 20, aggravated assault.
Robert Lee Porter, 42, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Chyna Jade West, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Daniel Charles McClure, 30, burglary of habitation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.