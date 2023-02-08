The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Colton Gunner Mueck, 30, aggravated assault.
Samuel McCleod, 41, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Krystal Puerto, 37, aggravated assault.
Nasser Saeidi, 44, credit card or debit card abuse.
Krissi Leeann Soto, 36, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Brian Keith Stanley, 37, assault family violence choking; enhanced.
Allegra Nicole White, 41, tampering with a governmental record.
Frankie Lynn Allen, 51, burglary of habitation.
Pablo Esteban Barron Carreon, 31, assault family violence choking.
Tomas Castillo Oquendo, 47, counts one and two, tampering with a governmental record; criminal episode.
Jeremy Demarcus Cole, 28, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Kevin Maurice Craigs, 43, assault family violence choking; habitual.
Joshua Lee Freeman, 32, assault family violence choking.
Brandon Adams, 38, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Richard Adams III, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Lynn Bandy, a.k.a. Lynn Stone and Lynn Hoffman, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Toby Barnett, 40, counts one, two, three, four, and five, forgery; criminal episode.
Davin Becker, 51, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Scott Thomas Cahill, 43, forgery.
Blake Camacho, 28, credit card or debit card abuse.
Jimmy Dunn, 40, assault family violence with previous conviction; habitual.
Jimmy Dunn, 40, injury to a child; enhanced.
Isabelle Duran, 56, forgery; enhanced.
Detavion Faniel, 18, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jacob William Flowers, 34, count one, assault peace officer; count two, tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode; habitual.
Carly Grant, 25, evading arrest.
Collin Wayne Grizzle, 28, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Gary Van Hamilton, 58, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Rickey Donell Holmes, 46, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Carlton Wayne Jackson, 56, theft with two or more previous convictions.
David Ray Lockstedt, 33, evading arrest.
Kevin Lucanto, 49, fraudulent use of identifying information.
David Niskern, 59, burglary of habitation.
Hector Peguro, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Vincent Duane Porter Jr., 41, assault family violence choking.
Vincent Duane Porter Jr., 41 assault family violence with previous conviction.
Andre Burnette Roberson, 58, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Skye Runyon, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Sheila Gayle Santamaria, 54, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Glenda Kay Serbin, 58, assault peace officer.
Joel Velez, 62, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Michael Welch, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jonathan Montgomery Wonders, 21, counts one and two, possession of child pornography; criminal episode.
Aaron Michael Rodgers, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Robert Alvarado, 57, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Keandre Bronson, 19, evading arrest.
Renea Ashley Rangel, 30, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; habitual.
Karcyn Hamrick, 24, fraudulent use of identifying information; elderly.
Howard Hughes Harris, 55, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Trayvin Harris, 31, count one, assault family violence with previous conviction; count two, assault family violence choking with prior conviction; criminal episode; habitual.
Henry Horton Jr, 62, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Robert Wayne Jackson, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Shannon Dion Jones, 46, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; enhanced.
Ruthie Harris Key, 57, counts one and two, aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Jeremy Anthony Marshall, 32, assault family violence choking.
Carl Owens, 22, abandon/endanger a child.
Shannon Gordon Reid, 44, assault peace officer.
Arthur James Ray, 64, count one, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; count two, evading arrest; criminal episode; habitual.
Marvin Francisco Varela, 32, theft.
Regina Raynette Willis, 39, theft with two or more previous convictions.
David Christensen, 47, harassment by person in correctional facility.
Dedrick Livings, 19, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
