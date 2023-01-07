The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Andrew Elias, 46, counts one and two aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Michael Shane Ziegler, 33, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Ryan Nicolas Pinto, 34, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Michael Joshua Evans, 39, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Gary Wayne Eaggleston Sr., 44, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Jose Manuel Orellana, 29, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Michael Steven Wasso, 36, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Kevin Murray McKenzie, 56, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Adam Perry Milanovich, 27, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Hung Kin Nguyen, 56, engaging in organized criminal activity.
Cody Simmons, 28, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jeffrey Killian, 61, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Daniel Lee Wilson, 22, counts one, two and three, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Mia Symone Beall, 20, count one, aggravated assault; count two, deadly conduct; criminal episode.
Braxton Lane Miller, 22, counts one and two, terroristic threat against peace officer; criminal episode.
Louis Balderas Jr., 50, possession of a controlled substance; habitual.
Arthur Angel Bautista, a.k.a. Arthur Angel Bautista, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Terry Charles Berkefelt, 67, possession of a controlled substance.
Steve Cantu, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Tiffany Rene Conley, 27, possession of a controlled substance, enhanced.
Destiny Brenae-Yvette Dwyer, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Idalia Echavarria, 45, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Rue Cannon, 44, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
William Henderson Edgecomb Jr., 57, possession of a controlled substance.
Francisco Gararrda Garcia, 40, possession of a controlled substance.
Donald Stephen Gilcrest, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Gerdman, 26, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Leroy Terrell Green, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Jo Ann Tinker, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse Gutierrez, 42, possession of a controlled substance.
Quinton James, a.k.a. Quinton Obrien Farris, 41, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Kendall Fawn Knouff, 36, tampering with physical evidence.
Joshua Carlton Young, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Thomas Lauman, 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; habitual.
Michael Thomas Lauman, 43, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Michael Thomas Lauman, 43, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; habitual.
Shawn Albert McIntire, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Susan Raeshel McCullough, 44, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode.
Susan Raeshel McCullough, 44, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Angelo Perez, 33, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode.
Christopher Lee Moore, 65, possession of a controlled substance.
Mitchell Edward Lee Moreland, a.k.a. Mitchell Edward Morelan, 52, count one, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; count two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; habitual.
James Michael Paul, 40, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
James Michael Paul, 40, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; count three, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode; habitual.
Chelsea Jewell Myers, 36, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Shane Mitchell, 53, possession of a controlled substance.
Randall Robert Richardson, 47, possession of a controlled substance.
Carlos Andres Salinas, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Tavares Deon Sanches, 48, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Jeffrey Jaimes Simmons, 32, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Rachel Leann Stanford, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Carlie Marie Ann Troulliet, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Clark Beck, 41, count one, possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; criminal episode; enhanced.
Larry Joseph Weyenberg Jr., 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Herman Dewayne Ephran, 46, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Jere Thomas Wilkerson, a.k.a. Jere Thomas Partin, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Kelvin Bernard Wright Jr., 32, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; criminal episode.
Reynaldo Esquivel III, 35, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Christopher Lloyd King, 36, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Agustin Martinez Jr., 47, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
William John Pruett, 57, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
James Leslie Wells Jr., 32, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Beverly Ann Bess, 28, forgery.
Ana Celedon, 38, forgery.
Antonio Gutierrez, 45, theft.
Lashonna Dawnette Julian, 48, burglary of habitation.
Lashonna Dawnette Julian, 48, aggravated assault.
Coby Kirchner, a.k.a. Colby Kirchner, 32, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Keisha Kristek, 30, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Marcus Lynch, 22, count one, theft; count two, criminal mischief; criminal episode.
Carlos Moreno, 20, count one, theft; count two, criminal mischief; criminal episode.
Billy Dean Pollard III, 57, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Adrienne Mayberry Tate, 55, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Cecirio Torres Jr., 41, theft; enhanced.
Dontreal Ladre Collins, 29, counts one and two, assault family violence choking; criminal episode.
Obrein Ramone Dorsey, 39, injury to a child.
Joseph Lee Escamillia, 31, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Maridel Arcega Gourrier, 42, aggravated assault.
Bradley Dean Gray, 23, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Chunky Rodriguez, 27, assault family violence choking.
Valerie Thornhill, 55, aggravated assault.
Palmer Venne, 33, count one, assault family violence choking; count two, assault peace officer; criminal episode.
Lakeara Washington, 32, harassment of a public servant.
Jose Eduardo Acosta Sanchez, 23, count one, harassment of a public servant; count two, assault peace officer; criminal episode; enhanced.
Jorg Levi Buchanan, 21, count one and two, retaliation; criminal episode.
Christian La Ron Ellis, 21, evading arrest.
Benito Jesus Moreno, 27, evading arrest.
Carlos Salinas, 32, count one, evading arrest; count two, aggravated assault on a public servant; criminal episode.
David Alexander Soto Zepeda, 20, criminal episode.
Michael Scott Stanley, 46, sex offender duty to register; enhanced.
Joseph Thomas Tate, 45, evading arrest.
Amin Vick, 19, evading arrest.
Amin Vick, 19, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Detavion Faniel, 18, evading arrest.
Andrew James Lewis, 33, count one, unauthorized use of a vehicle; count two, criminal mischief; criminal episode.
Blake Anthony Camcho, 28, burglary of habitation.
