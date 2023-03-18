The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination that enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Larry Lewis Alexander, 72, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Sergio Erick Lopez, 32, counts one and two, theft; criminal episode; enhanced.
Sergio Erick Lopez, 32, theft; enhanced.
Christina Jackson, 41, aggravated assault.
Clarisa Hall, 34, injury to a child.
Eric Olvera, 20, theft of firearm.
Martavis Tyrone Thomas, 38, tamper with physical evidence.
Christopher McBride, 50, accident involving injury.
Nicholas Liquez, 30, theft.
Dashton Jamear Willie Guillory, 24, criminal mischief.
Cory Alan McPartland, 42, aggravated assault.
Kristy Ainsworth Sykes, 42, hindering secured creditors.
Dawson Bockel, 27, count one, burglary of building; counts two and three, forgery; criminal episode.
Brittney Lee Rayborn, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Julio Recendez Jr., 33, driving while intoxicated third or more; habitual.
Julio Recendez Jr., 33, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Chelsea Sandridge, 37, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Jon Michael Santos, 33, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Eugene Michael Sheerin, 67, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jacquan Smith, 21, assault family violence choking.
Edward Chester Square, 77, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Jerald Wayne Stewart, 49, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Gerald Sumlin, 62, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Carlos Alejandro Vasquez, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Gabriel Lathan Albrow, 20, theft of firearm.
Derek Scott Anderson, 34, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Bailey Christine Bigham, 37, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Tiffany Bradbery, 43, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Kevin Brooks, 43, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Austin Taylor Caldwell, 26, assault family violence choking.
Gerardo Chavira, 25, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Latroy Keith Daugherty, 42, unauthorized use of a vehicle; enhanced.
Brandon Espericueta, 27, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Gabriel Hernandez Estrada, 37, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Harrachio Deshon Fletcher, 46, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Katelyn Ciara Gonzalez, 29, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Ruben Gonzalez Jr., 45, injury to a child.
Jonathan Matthew Adame, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Allen, 21, theft of firearm.
Jesus Tony Almanza, 42, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Colleen Lynette Parker, 51, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Dedra Beard, 40, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Terry Alan Brumley Jr., 40 theft.
Sheila Diane Dechenne, 64, theft.
Edmond Theo Conrad, 31, count one, possession of a controlled substance; count two, evading arrest; criminal episode.
Jarreau Oleander Daniels, 37, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Sophia Rico, 44, count one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; habitual.
Arnold Chavez, 53, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; habitual.
Phillip Scott Desselle, 44, aggravated assault.
Kenneth Ray Edwards, 47, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jamarcus Damone Few, 27, count one, possession of a controlled substance, count two, unlawful possession of firearm by felon; criminal episode; habitual.
Brandon Lee Green, 32, counts one and two, theft with two or more previous convictions; criminal episode.
Christine Hatzmann, 42, count one, theft with two or more previous convictions; count two, fraudulent use of identifying information; criminal episode.
Victoria Houston Hawthorn, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Victoria Houston Hawthorn, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jilian Bess Jinkins, 34, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Thomas Joseph Langford, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
David Lafever, 19, burglary of habitation.
Sasha Lee Leija, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Brandon Phillip Logan, 31, burglary of vehicle with two or more previous convictions.
Javier Olivarez, 60, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Robert Lance Paypay III, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Sooner Nicole Pond, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Paul Winston Perry, 64, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Khaldoun Mohd Abu Rahmeh, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Phillip Justin Slay, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy Stephenson, 54, possession of a controlled substance.
John Paul Trevino, 41, retaliation.
Bradley Tyrone Williams, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Christopher Glenn Hermis, 37, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Kyha Danielle Hubbell, 30, assault peace officer.
Morgan Brie Ingram, 31, burglary of habitation intend other felony.
Norisha Simone Johnson, 33, burglary of habitation intend other felony.
Redrick Jackson, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Redrick Jackson, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Amjad Jaser, 37, count one injury to a child, count two abandon endanger a child; criminal episode.
Tekesha Lanette Johnson, 39, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Raymond Jaure Jr., 46, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Kenneth Kellis, 50, counts one, two, three, four and five, theft from elderly; criminal episode.
Kenneth Kellis, 50, counts one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, and nine, forgery; count 10, theft-aggregated; criminal episode.
Tyler Edwards Kersten, 38, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michelle Longoria, 49, credit card or debit card abuse.
Arely Yamilet Leija, 33, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Alicia Rae Lewis, 46, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Alaan Alexis Martinez, 27, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Brianna Anastacia Mendez, 20, tamper with governmental record.
Jeffrey Allen Morton, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Nancy Ochoa Rodas, 42, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Elizabeth Ordonez, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Rolando Osorio, 40, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jonathan Hayden Pharris, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Colton Thomas Pierce, 32, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Andrew Isaiah Puente, 21, injury to a child.
Mandy Pulido, 40, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Sherry Schneider, 52, count one, theft; count two, unauthorized use of a vehicle; criminal episode.
Sylvia Winona Trager, 28, counts one and two, burglary of habitation; criminal episode.
Zackeus Delvin Haywood, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.