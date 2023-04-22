RESTAURANTS/RETAIL
Inspections performed in March by the city of Lake Jackson:
Aldi, 206 E. Highway 332, March 21, 100, excellent.
Backyard Patio, 38 Circle Way, March 15, 93, excellent.
Best Western, 702 E. Highway 332, March 21, 98, excellent.
Brew-N-Bake, 145 Oyster Creek Drive Suite 3, March 14, 100, excellent.
Buzzy Bee #4, 95 Oak Drive, March 9, 99, excellent.
Chips, 101 A Circle Way, March 23, 99, excellent.
CVS, 117 Oyster Creek Drive, March 9, 97, excellent.
Dairy Bar, 202 Plantation, March 10, 99, excellent.
Dollar Tree, 125BB W. Highway 332, March 9, 97, excellent.
Falcon Express, 935 E. Highway 332, March 21, 94, excellent.
Family Dollar Store #2245, 442 Plantation Drive, March 15, 97, excellent.
Family Dollar Store, 165 Oyster Creek Drive, Suite F, March 14, 97, excellent.
Grape Taste, 145 Oyster Creek Drive Suite 10, March 14, 93, excellent.
Jack In The Box #3934, 167 Oyster Creek Drive, March 14, 93, excellent.
Julia Donut & Coffee, 115 Oyster Creek Drive, March 22, 79, satisfactory.
Kid’s Party Planet, 440 Plantation Drive, March 15, 94, excellent.
McDonald’s, 118 W. Highway 332, March 30, 97, excellent.
Marco’s Pizza, 101 Winding Way Suite K, March 15, 89, good.
Olive Garden, 151 Highway 288, March 30, 96, excellent.
Walgreens, 131 Oyster Creek Drive, March 9, 100, excellent.
DAY CARES
Imagination Station, March 28, meets.
Lake Jackson Child Care, March 28, meets.
MOBILE FOOD TRUCKS
All American Hot Dogs, March 16, 100, excellent.
Chargrillaz BBQ & Fried Chicken, March 16, 100, excellent.
Chill Spot, March 23, 100, excellent.
Coffee on the go, March 16, 100, excellent.
Happy Bean Project, March 16, 100, excellent.
Infinite Grindz, March 23, 100, excellent.
Johnny B’s Backyard BBQ, March 23, 100, excellent.
Kenjo’s BBQ on the Go, March 16, 100, excellent.
Kona Ice, March 16, 100, excellent.
Mama G’s, March 23, 100, excellent.
Michelle’s Cajun Shack, March 23, 100, excellent.
Ray Ray’s Boil House, March 16, 100, excellent.
Ryandad Ice Cream, March 16, 100, excellent.
Tako Madrez, March 23, 100, excellent.
Tacos El Guero, March 23, 100, excellent.
Tropical Gulf Coast Shaved Ice, March 23, 100, excellent.
Tropical Sno-Cone, March 16, 100, excellent.
Winnie’s Food Truck, March 23, 100, excellent.
