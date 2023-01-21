Iryna A Reed and Donald Edward Foster, Jan. 7
Michael Alan Hill and Nicole Ann Kinzel, Jan. 7
Kelly Ho and Don Truong, Jan. 8
Martina Maria Alvarado and Jose Antonio Caudillo, Jan. 8
Ernesto Samuel Salazar and Jason Alan Schuck, Jan. 10
Laura Olita Sheppard and Phillip Neal Reeves, Jan. 12
Jayme Lyn Bean and Jason Allen Arsola, Jan. 12
Bonnie Ellen White and Jason Travis Kuykendall, Jan. 12
Angel Renee Poltorak and Ross Christopher Garcia, Jan. 12
Bianca Celeste De Anda and Anthony Lawrence Keeler, Jan. 13
Edna May Boyd and Rickey Ray Schuff, Jan. 13
Noel Norbert Dsouza and Mercy Lynn Palacios, Jan. 13
Christian Tirse and Briana Jade Arehart, Jan. 13
Krystal Danielle Castillo and David Tarango, Jan. 13
Tommy Ray Wojcik Jr. and Nancy Lew Hall, Jan. 14
Grayson Robert Horst and Lauren Natalie Cavallaro, Jan. 14
Nicholas Michael Ross and Carolina Salazar Medina, Jan. 14
Ashley Nicole Trevino and Zakia Alexander Patterson Pickett, Jan. 14
Austin Wayne Axtell and Alona Marie Sampson, Jan. 19
Myla Mirasol Morales, Jan. 4
Anastasia Marie Diaz, Jan. 4
Victor Mendoza III, Jan. 4
Cameron Blake Frank, Jan. 4
Ka’Marion King Flowers, Jan. 4
Leonel Guel, Jan. 5
Ariya Marie Morgan, Jan. 5
Carter Joseph Dennick, Jan. 5
Monselize Eva Padilla, Jan. 6
Christian Levi Macias, Jan. 7
Kelani Camila Gamboa, Jan 8
Artimae Grace Romero, Jan. 10
Josiah Trevino, Jan. 10
Noah Leroy Dudley, Jan. 10
Camila Isela Duarte, Jan. 12
Ethan Axel Wearden, Jan. 12
Irene Sem Aria Yong, Jan. 12
Lincoln Cypher Nieto, Jan. 12
Jacobo Eliseo Romero Perez, Jan. 12
Evelyn Hope Nash, Jan. 12
Carter Jay Luna, Jan. 13
Mallorey Ellyse Guevara, Jan. 13
Amaias Alonzo Cortez, Jan. 16
Remi May Lynn Tanner, Jan. 17
Eleanor Gene Kay Anderson, Jan. 17
Jazelle Joy Rousell Garrett, Jan. 18
Phoenix Asher Losack, Jan. 18
Samson Anthony Eversole, Jan. 18
Inspections conducted by the Brazoria County Health Department in December:
Brazoria
Bag A Bag, 6748 FM 521, routine, Dec. 1, 94.
Corner Stop, 401 S. Brooks St., routine, Dec. 6, 97.
Family Dollar Stores of TX, 110 Highway 332, routine, Dec. 6, 99.
Kenjo’s Barbeque, 200 E. San Bernard St., routine, Dec. 9, 99.
Dido’s Seafood & Steaks, 2922 CR 519, routine, Dec. 13, 96.
C & C Grocery, 2112 FM 52, permit final, Dec. 16, 100.
Clute
Taqueria Nanas, 141 N. Oak St., routine, Dec. 29, 88.
Houston
Chely’s Food Services, 8307 Dillon St., routine, Dec. 29, 91.
Los Dichos #1, 6000 Waltrip St., routine, Dec. 29, 89.
Lake Jackson
Honey B’s Waffles, 115 Spanish Moss Lane, permit final, Dec. 21, 100.
Needville
Rob’s Mini Donuts, 14315 Steffek St., routine, Dec. 5, 100.
Oyster Creek
Dede & Keke’s, 3215 FM 523, permit final, Dec. 16, 100.
Pearland
Whataburger #810, 3040 Silverlake Village, routine, Dec. 5, 100.
Salex Q Inc. DBA McDonald’s, 2607 FM 518, routine, Dec. 6, 100.
Walmart #3572, 10505 FM 518, routine, Dec. 6, 100.
Rosharon
Nana’s Tortilla Factory, 15052 Highway 6, routine, Dec. 30, 99.
Sweeny
C. Chum Seafood, 506 N. Main St., routine, Dec. 7, 97.
Navroj Business Inc., 605 N. Main St., routine, Dec. 8, 98.
Taco Loco Prep Kitchen, 3547 CR 780, routine, Dec. 8, 98.
West Columbia
D & S Donuts, 726 W. Brazos Ave., routine, Dec. 1, 99.
Happy House Energy & Nutrition, 117 E. Brazos Ave., permit final, Dec. 8, 100.
Mr T’s BBQ LLC, 271 Mossy Meadow Drive, permit final, Dec. 8, 100.
