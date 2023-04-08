BRAZORIA COUNTY
Inspections conducted by the Brazoria County Health Department in March.
ALVIN
Dollar General #20405, 1838 CR 99, March 1, routine, 100.
Ineos Chocolate Bayou Cafe, 15926 FM 2004, March 1, final permit, 99.
Quick Easy Mart, 19976 Highway 35, March 3, routine, 100.
Subway, 19976 Highway 35, March 3, routine, 100.
Bob & Betty Nelson Elementary, 14400 CR 185, March 7, routine, 100.
Alvin Food Mart #2, 8332 Highway 35 S., March 17, routine, 100.
Cygnus Home Service LLC, 3725 FM 2403, March 17, routine, 100.
Taqueria Estilo Maria, 23027 CR 143, March 17, routine, 100.
Tina’s Kitchen & Pies, 3106 Deer Trail, March 28, permit final, 100.
ANGLETON
Dollar General Store #22408, 665 CR 44, March 4, routine, 98.
Angleton Chevron, 22602 Highway 288B, March 6, routine, 88.
Cross Country Store, 26056 FM 521, March 6, routine, 97.
Happy Sips OTG LLC, 431 N. Erik Drive, March 14, permit final, 100.
BRAZORIA
West Brazos Junior High, 119 Roustabout Drive, March 8, routine, 100.
Domino’s Pizza, 905 N. Brooks St., March 21, routine, 100.
D&S Donut, 414 N. Brooks St., March 22, routine, 100.
Dollar General #18602, 6871 FM 521, March 22, routine, 100.
Prosper Nutrition, 430 N. Brooks St., March 23, routine, 100.
Red Top Restaurant, 500 N. Brooks St., March 23, routine, 100.
Brazoria County Mud Drags LLC, 16347 CR 809, March 28, routine, 100.
BROOKSIDE
Shop N Go Food Store, 13002 Mykawa Road, March 17, routine, 100.
DANBURY
Danbury High School, 5611 Panther Drive, March 22, routine, 100.
DAMON
Damon ISD, 1211 Mulcahy St., March 23, routine, 100.
IOWA COLONY
CVS Pharmacy #11327, 3232 Meridiana Parkway, March 18, routine, 100.
MANVEL
Meraki Coffee, 12 Santa Clarita Circle, March 7, permit final, 100.
Pomona Elementary, 4480 Kirby Drive, March 1, routine, 100.
Shiloh Treatment Center, 4302 Bedynek/CR 100A, March 9, routine, 100.
Dr James “Red” Duke Elementary, 11330 Magnolia Parkway, March 22, routine, 100.
OYSTER CREEK
No Limit Nutrition, 2616 FM 523, March 10, routine, 99.
XYZ Store, 2616 FM 523, March 10, routine, 76.
Meldy Ice Cream #5, 127 Baldwin Road, March 31, routine, 100.
PEARLAND
Monk’s Pearland, 3145 Silverlake Village Drive #11, March 13, routine, 75.
Marble Slab Creamery, 3149 Silverlake Village, March 18, routine, 99.
7-Eleven Convenience Store #41673H, 10521 Broadway St., March 20, routine, 100.
Time Mart #24, 12617 Magnolia Parkway, March 20, routine, 97.
ROSHARON
Taqueria El Taco Grill #2, 6103 Gussie Mae Lane, March 14, permit final, 100.
Daiquiri Island To Go, 15003 Highway 6 Suite 100, March 16, routine, 99.
Papa John’s, 14634 Highway 6 Suite B, March 16, routine, 100.
Johnny & Ruby’s Food Service, 441 FM 1462, March 31, routine, 100.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Beachfront Deck Bar & Grill, 750 Bluewater Highway, March 1, permit final, 100.
SWEENY
Circle K #2741910, 20887 Highway 35, March 1, routine, 100.
Sweeny Elementary, 709 Sycamore St., March 3, routine, 100.
Sweeny ISD High School, 600 Ashley Wilson Road, March 3, routine, 100.
Sweeny Jr. High School, 800 Elm St., March 21, routine, 100.
WEST COLUMBIA
Dollar General #3393, 220 W. Brazos Ave., March 6, routine, 100.
West Columbia Elementary, 711 S. Gray St., March 8, routine, 100.
Jasmine Thai Food, 412 S. 17th St., March 16, routine, 98.
Roadster Gas Station, 12922 Highway 35, March 16, routine, 99.
Takeria La Rosa, 825 E. Brazos Ave., March 16, routine, 92.
Walmart #482, 301 N. Columbia Drive, March 16, routine, 100.
Columbia High School, 520 S. 16th St., March 21, routine, 100.
Discovery Days Learning Center, 1320 W. Brazos Ave., March 31, routine, 97.
LAKE JACKSON
Inspections performed in February by the city of Lake Jackson:
The Bistro, 159 Highway 288, Feb. 28, 100, excellent.
Burger King, 116 W. Highway 332, Feb. 14, 91, excellent.
Candlewood Suites, 506 E. Highway 332, Feb. 28, 100, excellent.
Chicken Salad Chick, 101 Winding Way Suite E, Feb. 6, 93, excellent.
Comfort Suites, 296 Abner Jackson Parkway, Feb. 28, 100, excellent.
La Madeleine’s, 401 This Way, Feb. 23, 93, excellent.
McAlister’s, 401 B This Way, Feb. 23, 86, good.
Staybridge Suites, 981 FM 2004, Feb. 14, 100, excellent.
Step In, 102 Plantation Drive, Feb. 23, 97, excellent.
Charley’s Grilled Subs, 100 W. Highway 332 FC-5, Feb. 8, 99, excellent.
China Max, 100 W. Highway 332 FC-4, Feb. 8, 91, excellent.
Evolution Fitness, 100 W. Highway 332, Feb. 13, 100, excellent.
Jido’s Gyros & Kabobs, 100 Highway 332 FC-1, Feb. 13, 89, good.
Jitterbomb Coffee, 100 W. Highway 332 FC-2, 100, excellent.
DAY CARES
Creative Kids Learning Center, meets, Feb. 28.
Julie Rodriguez, meets, Feb. 22.
Mayra’s Munchkins, meets, Feb. 22.
Michelle Garza-The Duck Pond, meets, Feb. 22.
Natalia Montanez, meets, Feb. 22.
Sharon Gray Child Care, meets, Feb. 22.
Veronica Montemayor, meets, Feb. 22.
Caroline Herrera, meets, Feb. 22.
