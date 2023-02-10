LAKE JACKSON
Age is nothing but a number, and nobody really thought that selling shoes could get you anywhere, 21-year-old store owner Devin Trevino said. Still, the young entrepreneur is proving that with enough determination, anyone is capable of being successful.
Trevino opened Southern Hype Soles in the Brazos Mall on Black Friday. Since then, he’s continued to grow his business skills and has already started mentoring others in being business-savvy.
“I would say growing up, I was really heavy into shoes, and then as I got older, I kind of drifted away because of sports,” Trevino said. “The more sports I played, the more I found myself kind of falling out of love with shoes.”
After graduating from Brazoswood High School in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Trevino had to find ways to make money, he said. But with everything closed down, jobs were scarce, he said.
He went to community college in Austin for a year and started his business by purchasing shoes then raffling them to friends and family.
“But going to college and doing shoes, trying to manage both, I kind of had to choose which one I had to go with,” Trevino said.
At first, his parents were skeptical of the path he chose.
“Dad was in on it. Mom was a little shaky,” he said.
His mom wanted him to go to nursing school like she had because it was a safe and secure career, he said.
As his business began to grow and he understood he could make more money working for himself, he started explaining to his mom and dad his vision until they started to get what he was selling, he said.
When he officially dropped out of college in 2021, Trevino’s parents gave him three options: open a store, go back to school or get cut off financially.
That was the motivation he needed to push him to succeed, and everything he’s learned has been pretty much self-taught, he said.
He launched his business with all cash and no loans, but he also learned about renting space, hiring a certified public accountant and learning to manage a point-of-sale system.
“I knew one day I wanted to open a store. Every dollar I touch, I have to reinvest. That’s the only way I’m gonna scale up,” Trevino said.
As he continued the shoe raffles and began buying in bulk and selling those shoes, he sunk every dime back iunto the venture until he came up with his own capital to open the store. It took him about a year.
Now Trevino has about 270 pairs of shoes in stock, an inventory worth an estimated $60,000.
The shoes Southern Hype Soles carries cost $240 a pair or higher. His most expensive shoes include a pair of Travis Scott Dunks for $1,500. He also has a pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers in the same price range with Gigi’s number 2 on them in honor of the late basketball player and his daughter, he said.
Being able to help people stay up to date with culture and provide a product that they would normally have to go to Houston to get is why he wanted to keep his store in Southern Brazoria County, Trevino said.
Even though the economy is not great, people will purchase shoes like the ones he carries as a way to preserve a piece of history, he said.
“Some of this stuff will never release again. Some of it will never restock,” Trevino said. “That’s what allows some people to look at them as a piece of art and a piece of history.”
Trevino gave an analogy of needing a haircut. Surprisingly, even in these tough economic times, people still want to look good for special occasions and they’ll invest in clothes, beauty and hygiene items, he said.
The business was great during the holiday season, and even though it has slowed, Trevino is taking the opportunity to mentor his friends turned employees and others in the business, sharing with them all he’s learned so far so he can help them be successful, too.
Friends Jonathan Tamayo, 21, and Jerry Haro, 19, have expanded Trevino’s offerings by including vintage T-shirts and clothing.
“You can’t do much without a team,” Trevino said. “The money I pay them is kind of for their expenses and then the money that they sell out of the clothes is what they reinvest. So now, hopefully, within a year or so, they’re gonna be in the same position that I’m in. I never had that opportunity, but I feel that since God has blessed me with a big enough platform to spread that, now I can do that.”
It’s more about the people than the dollars, he said.
“He motivates us every day to sell more — what can we do to sell more, what can we do to bring more people in,” Tamayo said. “What can we do to better ourselves every single day? He’s all about that — keeping God first, and that’s a priority to me as well.”
Tamayo’s past retail employee experience included a lot of “gatekeeping,” which is slang for not wanting to share their knowledge with others, he said. Trevino has been the opposite, and because of that, he and Haro can imagine themselves being as successful as their friend.
Just getting started was the hardest part of the whole process, Trevino says, but the more he prayed, the more God answered his prayers and that’s what got him to where he is now, he said.
“Not a lot of people are able to live out their dream,” Trevino said. “But me being in the position that I’m at, maybe one day I can impact the right person to either change their life around or help them understand that hey dreams can come true.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.