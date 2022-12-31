ANGLETON
Judge K. Randall Hufstetler was not interested in only hearing himself speak when he presided in court, he said.
The art of conversation led him to his law career in law, and some of his most memorable cases are those in which he sat down and listened to the stories of the offenders who came before him during his 24 years on the 300th District Court bench.
Originally on track with pre-med and dentistry, Hufstetler found he was the only one able to have a voice in the room.
“I met this big bear called organic chemistry, and it got me thinking, ‘this isn’t the right thing for me,’ Hufstetler said. I also worked for an orthodontist when I was in college, and while working there — I’m a conversationalist, and there’s only one-way conversations that go on. It’s just one person talking.”
Discussions with one of his favorite high school teachers and his parents led him to consider law school, he said.
“I was in practice about 10 years before coming here, and I spent four years in the DA’s office, three of those as the first assistant under Jerome Aldridge,” Hufstetler said. “Then when Judge Ogden Bass decided to retire, two areas of law that he handled here in the 300th were the two that I was most interested in — family and criminal. Then I just carried on both family and criminal felony criminal cases.”
While he was in law school, he got to know some of the judges in a the law firm he worked for in San Antonio, Hufstetler said. Their influence gave him the courage to aspire to be a judge, but sitting on the bench in the metropolis of Houston didn’t appeal to him. Brazoria County fit the bill for his career goals, he said.
Now 24 years later, he’s seen and heard a lot while wearing the robe, but he focuses on the positive outcomes instead of the negative to get him through each day, he said.
“A positive thing was the CPS case involving a little baby girl that had 32 separate fractures. She was weeks old. And it was probably one of the most impactful cases I had ever seen, Hufstetler said.
While the baby was in the NICU unit of the hospital, whenever someone would approach and create a shadow over the lights that were over her, she would always go into a fetal position. The only thing she’d ever known was pain, so when she saw a shadow, she thought, “that means pain,” he said.
“That’s not the good story,” Hufstetler said. “One of our local attorneys lived down the street from the family who went to their local church and was able to foster and then adopt her. We kept up through the local attorney there for a few years after the termination and everything turned out awesome.”
Not every judgment comes out positively, and that’s the difficult part of the job, he said.
“You see some of the hardest things that people ever walk through, and it takes a toll on you,” Hufstetler said. “If you’re human, it’s gonna have an impact on you. You have to be able to disconnect, as best you can, and some of those things you just can’t.”
A judge has to look for the opportunity for change and be able to recycle patience.
“You have to be patient with people. And if you are patient, and give people access to the right resources, you can have a positive change in their lives, whether it’s a criminal case, a family case or a CPS case,” Hufstetler said.
Hufstetler recalls being at a local car wash when a man approached him calling out, “Hey judge.” He didn’t know whether to run or stay, but he allowed the man to speak.
“You changed my kids lives,” the man told Hufstetler. “I have a relationship with them that mom was never gonna allow happen. And they’re all doing well. They’re all doing well in school. You let them have a relationship with me and I’ll forever be grateful to you for that.”
He’d never know the impact he’d had on people’s lives without moments like that, Hufstetler said.
“I didn’t have a goal to put people in the penitentiary. I had a goal of trying to figure out what really happened,” he said of his days as a prosecutor. “If I didn’t believe what my witnesses were saying and I didn’t believe in what we were doing, I didn’t take that case to trial. I had to believe it myself before I can move forward with it.”
It’s important to meet every case with grace because, although they see the worst of people in the courtroom, they are just people who sometimes make mistakes and find themselves in the wrong crowd or environment.
However, there are times he’s faced evil head-on, Hufstetler said.
“I sat across the room when I was a prosecutor from a guy whose name was Dinky. He was absolute evil,” Hufstetler said. “He and I had a stare-down during the trial. And when I looked into that man’s eyes, it was just pure evil. He had killed multiple people in Houston. He came to Pearland and did a home invasion and blew half of the victim’s face off. She went through hundreds of surgeries and she survived. And that was just pure evil. That guy, he’s the worst of the worst, and I hope he never gets out of the penitentiary.”
There are also those cases where Hufstetler actually got the chance to know the people in cuffs.
A probationer named Alvin who was sort of an old joker found himself accused him of selling dope out of his house while under surveillance, but he was just selling chips, cokes and candy from his window, Hufstetler said, laughing. Alvin wouldn’t obey the terms of his probation and found himself back in court, where the judge had to send him off to jail. He told Alvin to come see him when he got out, Hufstetler said.
He wanted Alvin to feel seen, he said.
“You get an opportunity to talk to some of these folks. Not much, because as a judge, I can’t sit down and have a conversation with them. But you know, you just read in their faces,” Hufstetler said.
Twenty-four was the number he put on his career as a judge because he wanted to double what anybody else had done on the bench, Hufstetler said. He will join his son at Terry and Roberts Law Firm in their Pearland office, which he feels is an awesome opportunity. Judge Chad Bradshaw will take his position in the new year, he said.
“It has been my highest honor to serve here as the judge of the 300th in Brazoria County. Brazoria County has been very supportive of me it’s a great place,” Hufstetler said. “To my family, it’s cliche, but thank you is just not enough. But it is the most appropriate because, without them, I couldn’t do what I’ve done for the last 24 years without their support. For me, it’s been the greatest job I’ve ever had.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.