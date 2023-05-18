SANTA FE — It has been five years since a gunman stormed the halls of Santa Fe High School, killing 10 and wounding 13.
And healing the emotional wounds of losing a loved one is an even bigger burden for families and victims who also still have questions and want documents that could reveal security flaws surrounding the 2018 incident that stunned the country.
“The last five years have been brutal,” Rosie Yamas-Stone said Wednesday. “They say time heals but I don’t believe that. All it does is teach you how to fake it to make it in this life without your child.”
Yamas-Stone’s life changed forever on May 18, 2018, when she received word her son Chris Stone had been shot dead on his high school campus.
She has been fighting for details about his death and things that might have contributed to it for five years, she said.
“Not having any justice for Chris’ murder just makes this life even that much harder,” she said. “To live with injustice is inhumane. I live on hope that one day we will get justice. People say that I’m setting myself up for disappointment, but I can’t lose that hope. It’s the only that I got.”
Two other mothers of victims and a teacher wounded in the shooting declined to comment on the five-year anniversary.
House Bill 3729, which would give relatives access to video evidence of the crime scene and autopsy and toxicology reports, is a step from becoming law.
That bill is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature and might be signed as soon as this week, officials said.
Evidence has been kept from the families of the Santa Fe victims because the case hasn’t yet gone to trial, officials have said.
Accused killer Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been deemed unfit to stand trial, families testified April 11 before a Texas House committee in support of the bill.
Families of the victims also have been fighting to lock down a permanent memorial on the high school campus.
Most recently, the Santa Fe School district asked the Santa Fe Ten Memorial Foundation to develop a redesigned permanent memorial proposal for review and consideration by the board of trustees, foundation spokeswoman Megan Grove said Wednesday.
Mothers of the victims and foundation members had been at odds with the school district over where a memorial should be erected.
The Santa Fe ISD board of trustees voted unanimously Oct. 17 to cease discussion about leasing land on the high school campus to the foundation for the memorial.
Within hours of that meeting, a sign indicating land in front of the high school was the future home of the memorial was taken down.
Rusty Norman, president of the school board, said the decision had not be taken lightly.
“There have been some comments that we promised that we would build the memorial in front of the high school,” Norman told The Daily News in October. “That is not the case. We approved the concept, not the location.”
Discussions regarding the location of that memorial have mostly been up in the air since then, Mayor Bill Pittman said.
The memorial foundation at 4:30 p.m. Friday will unveil another memorial, Warrior Spirit, on the high school campus.
Santa Fe High School and an all-grade choir will perform at the ceremony, along with guests from Otoe Missouria Tribe and Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma.
The school district installed metal detectors and increased safety features since the shooting, said Ruben Espinoza, chief of police at the school district.
Espinoza said no weapons have been detected since those were installed.
Espinoza responded to the Santa Fe shootings when he still was with the Texas Department of Public Safety and joined the district police force shortly after that, he said.
“From what I observed, coming in as a trooper, coming in with open eyes, I can tell you this district was advanced in the protocols compared to any other district in the area, and, I’d have to say, in the state of Texas,” Espinoza said.
