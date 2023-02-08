LAKE JACKSON — Unable to convince City Council to allow them to raise rabbits at their homes, supporters instead convinced more than 400 registered Lake Jackson voters to sign a petition to put the question to the people.
The successful citizens’ referendum — the first in Lake Jackson’s 80-year history — will be on the May 6 ballot after council members accepted the validated petitions. City Secretary Sally Villarreal accepted the petitions Jan. 23 and determined they contained more than 400 signatures of qualified voters of Lake Jackson collected within 45 days of the petition being filed, as required by the city charter.
The question on the ballot will read: “Should the City of Lake Jackson remove the word ‘rabbits’ from the definition of livestock to allow rabbits in the city limits with prohibitions against breeding, selling and slaughtering the rabbits?”
Council had the choice to either adopt the ordinance as written by the petitioners or send it to voters as an administrative duty, City Attorney Sherri Russell said.
Councilwoman Rhonda Seth praised the petitioners for their work in following the city’s processes and not taking “no” for an answer.
“You want your government to do a certain thing and so you’ve taken the appropriate steps,” Seth said. “I personally feel like the time for council to make any changes or conversation about this has passed and if there is no other discussion, I’m prepared to make a motion to accept it as is and let’s push this forward to voters.”
Casey McAllister, who unsuccessfully championed the issue before City Council last fall, led the petition campaign. She and other supporters hosted signing stands at community events such as the Lake Jackson Farmers Market to gather the required number of signatures.
McAllister argued not allowing residents to have rabbits in city limits prevented children from participating in 4-H activities because Brazosport ISD does not have the facilities needed.
Councilman Chase Blanchard seconded the motion to put the question on the ballot, and council voted unanimously to do so.
“Just to be clear to everybody, this is the first time that a referendum has ever been done in the city of Lake Jackson, so we’re getting through this,” Seth said.
In other business, City Engineer Sal Aguirre gave an update on the downtown rehabilitation project, saying that it is beginning to move swiftly, even with the recent rainouts.
City Building Official David Walton also gave a quick update on businesses saying that Starbucks should be back open for business later this week and the Chick-fil-A renovation should require minimal disruption during their process.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.