AUSTIN — The Texas Education Agency is changing the standards it uses to rate schools and students, and many school districts are not pleased, including some from Brazoria County.
Six Brazoria County districts — Angleton, Alvin, Brazosport, Damon, Danbury and Pearland ISDs — signed a letter to state officials questioning the methods and purpose of the new benchmarks.
“The letter was produced by, I believe, Frisco ISD and then they sent it around the state and asked school districts, if they agreed with the letter, to sign off with it,” Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said. “I informed our board that we were signing on with it.”
Two big reasons why more than 200 districts added their names to the measure are the TEA’s stated reasons for the change and the retroactive application of them to students who graduated last year.
“The TEA proposes to raise the cut score necessary for a high school to receive an ‘A’ in the College Career and Military Readiness domain from a 60 to an 88, a nearly 47 percent increase in one year and apply this increased cut score to students who graduated in 2022,” the letter reads. “Districts no longer have any influence over the performance of those students and it is unreasonable to apply new standards retroactively, particularly because these students will not benefit from the ‘improved rigor, transparency and fairness of the accountability system.’”
The TEA’s “Refresh” summary regarding the changes states that before the current scoring model was adopted, the accountability rules were changed every year with the goals for students “constantly increasing.”
The overview states that after not changing these standards for five years to allow for more accurate performance comparisons, the new standards are a result of conversations with parents, teachers, students, superintendents, school board members and business and community leaders.
Multiple attempts to obtain a comment from TEA were unsuccessful. Julie Pickering, who represents Brazoria County on the State Board of education, also did not respond when contacted.
Superintendents said they and their districts were not contacted directly, but were given the “opportunity” to comment through the TEA’s public online options. Some districts take umbrage with statements from the TEA that there has not been any forced distribution of the A through F grades among them, when materials from the TEA established that the sudden leap in acceptable scoring is at least partially due to the success schools have had in reaching the prior requirement.
“According to materials published by the TEA, the newly proposed cut score was set for two primary reasons — 1.) too many schools are performing above the 60-point threshold, and 2.) 68 percent of students who are deemed college, career or military ready sustain postsecondary success one year after graduation,” the letter indicates.
This could give parents the idea that districts which have been doing well are suddenly performing worse, even as they continue to improve, Edwards said. While he does not believe Angleton’s A rating would change under the new numbers, a two- to three-year gradual adjustment to the new standards would be more fair and provide a more accurate picture of school performance, he said.
“I don’t know that they’re punishing schools. I think what’s going on is, they see schools being successful and then they want to continue to challenge schools to do better and one of the ways they’re doing that is by raising the standards,” Edwards said. “I think the problem we as school district officials have, and I have, is if you’re going to do that, that’s fine, but give us a transition time to get there. Don’t tell us, ‘We’re changing things all of a sudden and you’re just going to deal with it.’”
For some, the changes in the TEA system are exacerbated by their State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness assessments.
“We have significant concerns regarding the proposed update of the college, career and military readiness cut scores as part of the refresh,” Brazoswood ISD Superintendent Danny Massey said. “That the TEA has chosen to implement this refresh at the same time as the redesign of the STAAR exam — any time there’s a redesign of the assessments, there’s validity and reliability issues.”
The reliance on STAAR is also questionable to some.
“For the elementary schools, that’s the only thing that contributes to their rating is the STAAR exam,” Massey said. “There’s already a lot of validity and reliability issues with the current STAAR exam — that it’s above grade level is one of the big issues. That there’s been cases made that the Lexile levels, which are literacy and reading levels, that the STAAR exam is written at above grade levels.”
Adding to that complexity is that the TEA is not using five years of reliable data after the state’s standards were shaken up during COVID, according to Danbury ISD Superintendent Michael Homann. Schools are also still bound by laws passed during COVID, which are under further consideration for change, he said.
“Just in general, it is the concept of — they set standards. We change our operations and how we do things to give our kids the opportunities to be successful, and once we get that process in place, they change the standards again,” Homann said.
The districts that signed the letter are asking for the standards to be paused, Homann said, until the data from this year can be more thoroughly reviewed.
“My concern is, coming out of the struggles that we had when students were at home, learning through COVID, the big question in my mind is, is how far have we come as far as recovery is concerned,” he said. “We’ve got a year of data. What is this year going to show us compared to last year being our first year out and actually testing the kids? What’s the correlation there? Is it a waypoint where we have good-enough data to say it’s time to move the standards or are we still in a recovery phase from what they call ‘learning loss?’”
Regardless, Homann says Danbury ISD is looking at changes that can be made in the face of those new standards.
“We are all for accountability and a ratings system. We want our parents and the public to know how we are doing and we take that responsibility seriously,” Massey said. “We’re not afraid of that. But we believe that there is a better way to rate schools and districts than on a one-time, one-day test.”
