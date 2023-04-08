SWEENY — City leaders are pivoting in their response to persistent complaints about discolored water, temporarily circumventing part of the system while it pursues a long-term solution.
“After calling in reinforcements, we have determined that the water softeners need repair,” a statement from the city read. “For now, the city is operating the water system by bypassing the softeners for maintenance and has notified TCEQ of the bypass.”
The statement goes on to say that the water, despite bypassing the softeners, is still treated and safe to drink.
City officials believe the reddish-brown color to the water is related to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s edict that Sweeny stop treating its water with phosphates. Sweeny is petitioning the state regulator to reverse that decision.
Sweeny also has been flushing its system as a way of addressing the discoloration.
The decision to bypass the softeners, the result of taking a deeper dive to find a solution, could results in the water being more clear during this maneuver, officials said.
A return to the polyphosphate treatment is still seen by the city as the best long-term solution. While they’ve been trying to receive permission to do so through discussions with TCEQ, the malfunctioning softeners are exacerbating the problem and need to be dealt with as soon as possible.
The broken softeners along with the TCEQ directives moving them away from polyphosphates, which held the metallic elements from the city’s well water at bay, have contributed to issues with the water. Also, the age of the water system and the long and often delayed construction that’s more than two years past its initial completion date have all contributed to sending out “tea-like” water to residents, who have complained about ruined clothes, bathtubs and water-heaters.
A licensed water operator had been contacted to perform a diagnostic on the system, said City Manager Lindsay Koskiniemi, and the operator discovered the extent of the softener problems.
“He said the softeners aren’t functioning as they’re supposed to. There’s an ionized substance that goes in that they refer to as media. They’re these tiny micro-beads that are slippery, almost, they’re so small,” Koskiniemi said. “They’ve basically got an ionized charge to pull the metallics out of water, like iron and manganese.”
Typically, the resin media swaps out the elements it captures with other minerals like sodium and potassium. Sweeny’s softeners were installed in 1996 and 2016 by Water Equipment and Treatment Services, who has given a quote to the city of $140,550 for cleaning out the softeners, rehabbing the filters and the replacement of the media. They also provided an additional quote of $68,000 to change the existing control system to a new, more efficient option.
City officials are currently trying to put together a schedule to inform the public of how long it will take for these repairs to take place.
“We still have the TCEQ hurdle and we still have the construction hurdle,” Koskiniemi said. “If we spend $140,000 to rehab these three water softeners, is that going to take away all the color we’re seeing? The answer is, probably no. Probably not 100 percent, but it will help a lot, from what I’m told.”
The city is requesting that residents report their observations to them at info@sweenytx.gov. They have called a special meeting to discuss the matter and to arrange the approval and funding for repair of the softeners at 4 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
