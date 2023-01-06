ANGLETON — The doctor is in the house, and she’s holding a prestigious honor.
Dr. Elizabeth Reimschissel, who added the title after recently completing her PhD at Texas Woman’s University, earned recognition Thursday from the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce for achievements that have extended far into the community.
The chamber celebrated the administrator and associate chief nursing officer of the UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Campus by naming her its Citizen of the Year during a luncheon at The Springs event venue. It is an honor that surprised Reimschissel.
“Everyone in this room has been such amazing partners in a beautiful community to work in,” she said. “I feel really blessed to do my role at home with an organization that is so supportive of the growth of Brazoria County. Everyone that is here from my team is a big part of this award.”
Aside from her professional responsibilities, Reimschissel is a member for Angleton Rotary and serves on the Economic Development Alliance for Brazoria County and Angleton chamber boards, a regular at community events and spending time with her husband, Brent, and their 9-year-old daughter, Brynn.
With the joke “when does she sleep?” included in her introduction, she assures she gets regular rest, even if it’s less than the conventional eight hours. Her daily routine starts at 5 a.m. on her Peloton, which is when she plans her day, she said.
“I use exercise to plan my day, to let go of anything to start a new, fresh slate in the morning and I also do it at night, to let things go so I can be the best version of myself at work and at night so I can be the best version for my family,” she said. “People say, ‘Oh, you’re addicted to exercise.” No, I’m addicted to what I can bring to the table, which is a fresh start.”
The other finalists were Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta and ActionS Inc. Executive Director Breah Knape.
Angleton Mayor Jason Perez doubled up on chamber recognition, receiving the President’s Award as an individual and as part of the City of Angleton’s Pioneer Award.
“I’m just overwhelmed, emotional,” Perez said. “Seeing the fruits of the efforts of the council and staff to be recognized, people are acknowledging what they’re seeing is going on in Angleton. That’s always my dream — putting Angleton on the map.”
The Pioneer Award is especially appropriate as the city enters a new frontier, evolving from a small town to a growing city with thousands of rooftops in the offing, new showplace city park and local and brand-name businesses. It is a point of pride for the mayor, who will leave city government in May because of term limits.
“It is fitting. I’ve always said I want people to look at Angleton and let us be an example of ‘How’d y’all do that,” Perez said. “I want to be at the forefront as much as possible, be the leader, be the example and have people say, ‘I want to be like Angleton.’”
The Facts received unexpected recognition when the chamber presented the news organization with its Community Champion honor. The award is not presented each year but when an organization works to promote and enhance the community is particularly noteworthy, chamber President and CEO Michele Allison said in announcing the award.
“The recognition was a lovely surprise. Honestly it’s so heartening to get outside recognition for what we see as our prime mission — to champion the well-being of the communities we serve,” Editor and Publisher Yvonne Mintz said. “Our staff does that in ways large and small — through reporting that informs, challenges and watchdogs and through community initiatives like Shop Local Shop Strong, Leaders Under 40, Facts Citizen of the Year and Show Up Kids. We are here to celebrate and unite our communities and to lift up and amplify local business.”
Two awards specific to the chamber’s work were presented to members dedicated to the organization’s mission and activities. Kandy McGill of TBT Realty, a regular at chamber ribbon-cuttings, luncheons, meeting and other events, earned Ambassador of the Year; and Liz Brooks, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, received the Volunteer of the Year award for always doing things without asking.
