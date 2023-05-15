The main pod of playground equipment has five slides, a swinging bridge and a rock wall. Brazoria Lions Club member Dan Swords said the group raised more than $75,000 to replace and update nearly everything in the park.
Brazoria Lions Club member Dan Swords shows off the zero-gravity swing for children with handicaps at the newly renovated Brazoria Lions Park, 311 Ave. A.
SUSAN AVERA HOLT/West Brazos Weekly
Ribbon-cutting
The Brazoria Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting at the Brazoria Lions Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. The park is at 311 Ave. A. The ribbon cutting will begin at noon. Parking is available on Avenue A in the vacant lot adjoining the park.
BRAZORIA — Third-graders from Barrow Elementary will be let out of school early Tuesday and bused across town to the renovated Brazoria Lions Club Park to play.
The club created the park 25 years ago on land the city found unusable for a water tower. After a little paperwork, the Lions Club turned the area into a park. The city maintained the grounds, but over time, the equipment deteriorated.
“It was unsafe,” said Dan Swords, who is in charge of the playground renovation project.
When the club members realized the state of the park, they removed the broken-down equipment and set about raising funds to renovate, he said.
Swords said Phillips 66 donated $30,000 for the park. Ken Jo Kelley donated $5,000. Brazoria Telephone gave $1,100, and the club raised the rest through events like gun raffles. Overall, the club collected more than $75,000 for the renovation.
“Phillips 66 has a long history with the Brazoria Lions Club Park, providing funding many years ago for the original pavilion. We are happy to contribute to the revitalization of a place where many families find joy spending time together and celebrating milestones,” said Jessica Follett, communications and public affairs advisor for Phillips 66 Sweeny Refinery.
Brazoria Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a ribbon-cutting for the park at noon Tuesday. The entire third grade class will be brought over from Barrow Elementary School to play and will be treated to lunch from KenJo’s, sno-cones from Gary and Sherry Kersh and Melody Martin said she would bring cookies for all the kids.
“The Lions Club is glad to be a part of helping the city," said Gary Kersh, a Lions Club member. "It’s a big project for a small town. There were a lot of people involved in this, not just the Lions Club. We have a lot of good people who help all the time.”
The main pod of playground equipment has five slides, a swinging bridge and a rock wall, Swords said. Four covered benches and an adult swing are situated around the perimeter of the park. Two sets of kid-size swings include a zero-gravity swing for children with handicaps. Two spring riders, an original horse, much loved; and an orange snail are ready to ride. Another spring rider, a grasshopper, is on order and should be installed soon, he said.
The park includes a refurbished merry-go-round from Barrow Elementary. The Phillips 66 Pavilion, with four picnic tables, has been repainted.
“There have been 25 years of kids out here, which is our goal,” Swords said.
Susan Avera Holt is the news content coordinator/reporter for West Brazos Weekly, a publication of The Facts. Contact her at 979-285-5434.
