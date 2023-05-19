LAKE JACKSON — In old biker films, police and motorcycle riders usually were at odds. This Saturday, police are escorting riders who are taking over the road for a good cause.
Remember the Fallen founder Jason Sullivan said the organization was holding a benefit ride to support military and first responder families across the United States. The organization’s website says supporters are dedicated to honoring those who have paid the ultimate price, as well as those who have gone through life-changing events as part of their service and are, themselves, no longer able to care for their families.
“We have what are called primary families and surprise families,” Sullivan said. “Our primary families are the faces up on our website every year. They change. We pick one military and one first responder and we raise money for them, and when we hit $50,000 we split that between them.”
They then use additional funds to provide $20,000 to the “surprise” families that do not know they’ll be getting help. The group rides motorcycles across the country to hand-deliver the checks so they can personally express gratitude to them for their sacrifices.
“There’s a lot of other people out there that endure some of the same things,” Sullivan said.
To help fund those families, the benefit ride will start registering participants at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Doris Williams Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. in Lake Jackson, with “kickstands up at 11.” The fee to join the ride is $40.
The hour-long ride through Brazoria will loop back for lunch and entertainment. There will be no charge for the live music that will be on hand for anyone who wants to come support the event. Food, including brisket plates, and auctions — both live and silent — will also be available.
“I’ve got a buddy whose name is Jeff Canada. He’s a musician. He’s going to come out and play for us for a few hours,” Sullivan said.
The auction items will include exclusive challenge coins, artwork, a Louis Vuitton bag, firearms — including shotguns, rifles and limited-edition Texas Ranger government Colts — and some impressive spirits.
“We have a bottle from one of the survivors of ODA 595,” Sullivan said, referencing the U.S. Special Forces unit that was the subject of the film “12 Strong.” “We have one of his bottles that they manufacture now. He signed it and donated it to us. Buffalo Trace donated us a 100-year Elmer T. Lee.”
This will be the second time the national organization has had the event in Lake Jackson.
Remember the Fallen tries to make sure donations — which they will happily accept at the event — don’t get eaten up by expenses and make it to the people they’re trying to help who cross five states this year, Sullivan said.
“There are a lot of organizations out there that, when people donate to them, it doesn’t always get to where it needs to go downstream,” Sullivan said. “96 percent of what comes in for us goes out. We’re averaging $100,000 a year given away, and if we hit our goal for this year for fund-raising, we’ll have given away half-a-million in five years.
“We’re the small guy on the block trying to reach out and get more people involved because we have complete transparency,” he said.
