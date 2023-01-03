ANGLETON — A new manufactured home community will be developed in the city adjacent to the intersection of East Phillips Road and Gifford Road.
All of the homes in Angleton Park Place will require a concrete foundation.
“They’re going to have axles taken out from underneath them and they’re all going to have concrete slabs poured underneath the modular homes,” owner and developer Mike Morgan said.
Concerned citizens attended the Dec. 21 Board of Adjustment meeting to express their perspectives on the development.
The meeting was actually being held to discuss a possible variance for the drainage and utilities of Angleton Park Place. A discussion to allow units to be put in the front yards instead of the back was the main focus of the meeting. The current city ordinance requires utility easements be placed in the rear of properties.
Morgan asked council to consider his variance request to put the utilities of his community in the front to meet Texas New Mexico Power Company’s requirement that they be placed there for safety issues and proximity on the lot.
“I think a lot of people misunderstand what the board of adjustments is and what authority we have,” committee member Janie Schwartz said. “We didn’t have the authority to say, ‘no you can’t do the subdivision, no you can’t do the road, this or that.’ We have one item that is presented to us, and that is the only item we can say yay or nay on. That item just concerned the laying of the electrical lines.”
The variance request was granted through a motion by the board members.
“There’s a misinterpretation in terms of people being upset,” the city’s Director of Development Services Otis Spriggs said. “There’s a number of projects that have been proposed and people were upset because the individual that requested the variance a week ago ... had pursued purchasing more property south of Angleton Park Place to do more of the same thing. He did not follow up on the application, but he requested the planning commission about a month ago just to get some feedback.”
At Wednesday’s meeting Mike Morgan said that he wasn’t going to pursue those future projects and Angleton Park Place will be the only manufactured home community he plans to develop.
“The people were totally against it,” Morgan said. “I’ve gotten my earnest money back since then, so that project is not anywhere in this discussion. I’ve owned the Angleton Park Place for about four years now. It was originally approved for a mobile home park from the previous city manager. From there I decided I didn’t want to build a mobile home park, so I went for the mobile home subdivision.”
The subdivision plans have already been approved, Spriggs said.
“I know you’re supposed to only vote whether there’s a variance for the utility to be removed but let me tell you, this was part of a bigger trailer park that was supposed to become a 288 slot trailer park,” resident James Chip Gayle said.
“If this happens, you’re going to have another trailer park that will be adjoined to this one that then proceeds to affect all of our land,” he said.
Among his other concerns were the amount of gallons per person a month would use for the prior 288 slots.
“That calculates with three persons at the trailer park, with the full size one at the 2,000 gallons per month — that equates to 1.68 million gallons of water a month. I don’t think that has been taken into consideration,” Gayle said.
Gayle also worried about the faulty drainage, water and sewer system on Shanks Road, as well as the increase in traffic on both Phillips and Shanks Road. His concern is the additional 1,600 cars that the roads cannot handle, he said.
Gayle addressed what he says are possible safety issues that could potentially happen within the new development.
“The trailer park just down from me on Shanks Road, approximately 300 trailers, in the two year time span, Angleton PD answered 320 police calls there, 559 fire calls, 18 ambulance calls and 15 animal control calls,” he said.
In prior meetings with city council and planning and zoning commission, Morgan had agreed to expand the road all the way out to 220 at his cost which was one of the conditions that the city implemented in order to grant him to develop the whole subdivision, Schwartz said. This was part of Gayle’s biggest complaint.
“Now, what’s also been mentioned about this trailer park coming in — and this has been said at two meetings — is they want to continue Gifford Road all the way to 220 which actually would cut my property in half,”
Gayle said. “I will tell you the same thing I told city council, same thing I told planning and zoning — I know that then would become an eminent domain issue which I would fight to my last penny to keep my property from getting divided.”
