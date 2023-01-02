Although all residents were safe, two pets were lost in a fire on New Year’s Day that left an apartment unit unlivable.
At about 9:06 a.m. on Sunday, firefighters were dispatched to The Oaks of Lake Jackson Apartments for a fire that had spread to two units.
“I noticed police knocking on people’s doors and one lady with her baby was crying and screaming,” resident DJ Johnson said. “People were gathering their belongings and coming out and it was just blazing.”
The Lake Jackson Fire Department was on the scene quickly, Johnson said as he described the scene before their arrival.
“I saw everything about maybe 30 seconds after everything started to happen,” he said. “I saw a yellowish smoke and I thought somebody was cooking some beans or something and next thing I know big ol’ smoke is coming.”
Before Lake Jackson Asst. Fire Chief Chad Turczyn arrived at the scene, police were ensuring that everyone was evacuating, Turczyn said.
“Our Unit Ladder 40 arrived first on scene and did what we call splitting the crews,” Turczyn said. “Two members went in and assisted with evacuating residents and then three members grabbed the inch and three quarter hose line and started doing fire attack. Then two minutes later Engine 14 arrived on scene and then they all split their crews to assist with evacuations and also grab another hose and went in for fire attack.”
Firefighters extinguished the blaze within 30 minutes.
“At that point it was just checking for hot spots and then the extension into the adjacent apartments,” Turczyn said. “The fire was contained to two units: the one that the fire started and the one below it. And the other six units, there is no fire damage but there was some water and smoke damage that you can’t really control.”
The unit where the fire began was unsalvageable but in the unit below it was OK, he said.
The origin of the fire came from the use of the fireplace, but the exact cause is undetermined as of now Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Will Ammons.
There were no human injuries from the event and the fire is not considered a suspicious fire, he said.
“There’s nothing that leads us to think it was an intentional act,” Ammons said.
An elderly woman resides in the unit below the one where the fire started, and the fire department had to kick her door to get her out, said Yolanda Johnson, the apartment manager of The Oaks of Lake Jackson.
“The fire spread down the chimney. It sustained probably 25 percent fire damage but a lot of heat, smoke and water damage. One cat was rescued out of that apartment,” Turczyn said
While no fire-related injuries occurred to the volunteer firefighters, firefighter Theresa Dowling did sustain a bite from the cat that was rescued.
Two pets from the unit above where the fire originated were found deceased at the scene by firefighters.
Johnson reassured her residents that they'll be cared for by the property management.
“I’m going to try to find units for residents who don’t have family members to stay at or if their policies lapsed right now with the renters insurance,” Johnson said. “We’re not just going to leave the residents out with nowhere to stay. I’m going to give them a unit to stay in until they can figure out the next move.”
Richwood Fire Department, Clute Fire Department, Angleton Fire Department and Brazoria Fire Department were called and assisted with the fire due to the building's size, Turzyn said.
